Three men arrested in aggravated robbery investigation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested three men after an investigation into a reported aggravated robbery. Officers were called to the 800 block of SE 15th Street around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Upon investigation, three Topeka men were arrested. Michael Carpenter, 60, James Harvey, 39, and Dalton Hall, 23, were booked into the […]
Woman found Kan. drug suspect parked in her driveway
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a an arrest. Just after 5a.m. Friday, a citizen called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway with a male driver, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Drug Recognition Expert...
KCK police arrest 2 people suspected of vehicle burglaries near Legends Outlets
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, arrested two people suspected of breaking into 15 to 20 vehicles near the Legends Outlets.
Woman sentenced to 20 years for shooting, killing boyfriend in Sibley, Missouri
A woman who shot and killed her boyfriend in 2021 in Sibley, Missouri, because she was upset he was texting other women will spend 17 years in prison.
LJWORLD
Police investigate reports of gunfire on Clinton Parkway
The Lawrence Police Department is investigating reports of gunfire Saturday morning on Clinton Parkway. In an email, Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Laura McCabe said officers responded about 9 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire at Clinton Parkway and Lawrence Avenue. There were no reported injuries, but after talking with residents, officers suspected the calls were related to gunfire and searched for shell casings. No casings were found, McCabe wrote.
KCTV 5
Man arrested, accused of robbing of 19 Kansas City gas stations & convenience stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Federal charges have been brought against a Missouri man suspected of committing a string of gas station and convenience store robberies in the Kansas City area from November 2021 to February 2022. According to federal court documents, Latrell O. Dean, 19, is charged with conspiracy...
Independence woman sentenced to 20 years for shooting boyfriend
An Independence woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the deadly shooting of her boyfriend—Ryan Wheeler—in July 2021.
Shawnee County Deputies arrest 2 suspected ‘package thieves’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two women have been arrested on multiple theft-related charges for allegedly stealing package from front porches. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Chelsea D. Mullinix, 35, and Kelsey L. Sanstra, 24, both of Topeka, are under arrest for charges of theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit theft. Mullinix […]
WIBW
Lawrence Police stop burglary in progress thanks to vigilant neighbor
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police were able to stop a burglary in progress thanks to the call of a vigilant neighbor. The Lawrence Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that an alert neighbor likely stopped a home burglary when they called for officers in time to surround the suspect and arrest him after a brief foot chase.
WIBW
Topeka Police arrest man believed to be involved in multiple thefts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man they believe to be involved in multiple thefts. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Michael Edwin Frink, 43, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, on various cases being worked by detectives. Frink was booked into...
3 injured in shooting at Peppermill Lounge South in Kansas City, Missouri
Three people were injured in a shooting at Peppermill Lounge South early Sunday morning at 11612 Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police: Man allegedly uses signature of dead relative to obtain property
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged with forgery for allegedly using the name of a deceased relative to fraudulently obtain property.
Charges filed in deadly KC-area crash into a woman sitting at hotel
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman has been charged in the death of a woman who was sitting on curb at a Lee's Summit hotel parking lot on Wednesday, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Camden E. Hager, 23, faces a charges of Driving While Intoxicated --...
Kansas City man accused of filing fake deed to steal house
Miles Thomas, of Kansas City, has been charged with fraud. He's accused of filing a fraudulent deed to steal a house in south KC.
Teen arrested for taking gun to Topeka school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager had his first appearance in court Friday morning, accused of having a gun at a Topeka school. Victor Fuentes, Jr., 18, was arrested the same day a Topeka West High School principal sent a vague note to parents indicating there was an incident involving a former student and that all […]
msn.com
Topeka man arrested near Carbondale after meth found in his possession
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested near Carbondale after an Osage Co. K9 unit found methamphetamine in his possession. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th St. and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a violation.
Independence man sentenced in shooting death of girlfriend
A judge sentenced Deon Sanders, of Independence, to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend, Camry Alonzo.
firefighternation.com
Medic Reported Kansas City (MO) Fire Truck Driver as Reckless Months Before Fatal Westport Crash
Months before a deadly crash involving a Kansas City fire truck last year, a medic warned fire officials that the truck’s driver was reckless and speeding. The warning came in a Sept. 29 email with the subject heading “Horrendous driving” sent by a medic to supervisors in the Kansas City Fire Department. A copy of the message was included among documents filed this week in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Clay County deputies investigated for intoxicated video, public urination at conference
The video appears to have been posted to social media by one of the deputies himself.
Police capture wanted Kansas ATM theft suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
