The Lawrence Police Department is investigating reports of gunfire Saturday morning on Clinton Parkway. In an email, Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Laura McCabe said officers responded about 9 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire at Clinton Parkway and Lawrence Avenue. There were no reported injuries, but after talking with residents, officers suspected the calls were related to gunfire and searched for shell casings. No casings were found, McCabe wrote.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO