Airline offering flights from Fresno Yosemite International Airport to Reno files for bankruptcy

ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTD1I_0hSHhU9k00 Direct flights between Fresno Yosemite International Airport and Reno are canceled.

On Monday, aha! Airlines filed for bankruptcy and ceased all flight operations.

Customers are being told that they should contact their credit card for a refund on tickets purchased for travel after August 22, 2022.

The company is not offering refunds, and for customers who can't get a refund through a credit card will need to attempt to get reimbursed through the bankruptcy court.

The company will also not be assisting in alternative travel arrangements.

The airline began operations back in November of last year and offered flights with service to and from Reno Tahoe International Airport and Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

GV Wire

Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs

Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
FRESNO, CA
visitfresnocounty.org

Discover These Outdoor Hidden Gems in Fresno County

From scenic hiking trails, fishing and swimming in our gorgeous lakes and beautiful gardens, there's an outdoor adventure for everyone in Fresno County! Here are some of our favorite hidden gems that take you outdoors!. Location: 5021 W Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722. Walk through this underground wonder that was...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fresno Woman Killed in Three-Car Accident

Woman Killed in Fresno Multi-Car Accident Identified as Cynthia Vang. A woman tragically died following a three-car accident in Fresno on Thursday, August 18, just several feet away from her house. She has been identified as 30-year-old Cynthia Vang of Fresno. According to Fresno County officials, California Highway Patrol officers...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Animal shelters unite for Super Adoption event in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center and other local shelters will be hosting a Super Adoption Event as part of their efforts to Clear the Shelters. This year, the nonprofit no-kill shelter is maximizing the adoption efforts with the nationwide program Clear the Shelters which runs for a month to encourage pet adoptions […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Desert tortoise missing from Fresno Discovery Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Discovery Center is asking for help locating their beloved tortoise. The Center says they recently had a break in and one of their desert tortoises was taken from the facility. The tortoise has an injured shell and needs special care and attention. If you have any information email the […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Local Fast Food Business Leader Says CA Bill an ‘Attack’ on Industry

It is the classic battle between labor and business. A bill headed to the state Senate could drastically change fast food franchises. The bill, AB 257 would establish a 10-member state council — appointed by the governor, Speaker of the Assembly, and Senate Rules Committee — to examine wages and working conditions in the fast food industry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Search for Jolissa Fuentes reaches third week

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a missing woman who was last seen leaving a gas station earlier this month in Selma. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance […]
SELMA, CA
GV Wire

Local Homebuilders Left Powerless as Transformer Shortage Slows Construction

Electrical transformers are in short supply these days, hampering home construction in the Valley and across the nation and causing some builders to halt projects outright. Without transformers, new homes can’t be connected to the electrical grid, which makes the homes uninhabitable, at least temporarily. Shortages are being reported all over the country.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Men’s clothing store The Valley to open downtown

Roberto Cobian and Hak Ketsoyan just wanted a place where men could find trending clothing, a hip vibe, and a place where local makers and designers could get their products into stores, so they created The Valley. The Valley is a men’s clothing store with an array of new and...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

