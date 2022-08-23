Airline offering flights from Fresno Yosemite International Airport to Reno files for bankruptcy

Direct flights between Fresno Yosemite International Airport and Reno are canceled.

On Monday, aha! Airlines filed for bankruptcy and ceased all flight operations.

Customers are being told that they should contact their credit card for a refund on tickets purchased for travel after August 22, 2022.

The company is not offering refunds, and for customers who can't get a refund through a credit card will need to attempt to get reimbursed through the bankruptcy court.

The company will also not be assisting in alternative travel arrangements.

The airline began operations back in November of last year and offered flights with service to and from Reno Tahoe International Airport and Fresno Yosemite International Airport.