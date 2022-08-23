The Princess of Pop is back! Britney Spears released her first new song since the end of her 13-year conservatorship on Aug. 26, and it’s the perfect return to the dance floor. The collab with Elton John, called “Hold Me Closer,” has a fun electro-pop vibe that already has fans excited about the pop-star’s return to music after six years away. Although Spears had been teasing the track on Instagram in the days leading up to its release, Spears surprised everyone by deleting her Instagram entirely ahead of the drop. But she hasn’t gone totally ghost — after a hiatus since January, Spears returned to Twitter to celebrate the success of her new music, and Britney Spears’ tweets about “Hold Me Closer” show just how excited she is to be making music again.

