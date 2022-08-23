Read full article on original website
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Elite Daily
Fans Think Taylor's VMAs Appearance Is 1 Big Reputation (TV) Easter Egg
Taylor Swift’s appearance at the 2022 VMAs had everyone talking, not only because she looked gorgeous, but her appearance sparked a major fan theory. That’s right: Swifties are convinced the singer’s silver sequined dress included an easter egg toward her next re-recorded album — and it might be a nod to a very memorable 2009 VMAs moment.
Elite Daily
Britney Finally Released Her Comeback Single And She's Celebrating With Iconic Videos
The Princess of Pop is back! Britney Spears released her first new song since the end of her 13-year conservatorship on Aug. 26, and it’s the perfect return to the dance floor. The collab with Elton John, called “Hold Me Closer,” has a fun electro-pop vibe that already has fans excited about the pop-star’s return to music after six years away. Although Spears had been teasing the track on Instagram in the days leading up to its release, Spears surprised everyone by deleting her Instagram entirely ahead of the drop. But she hasn’t gone totally ghost — after a hiatus since January, Spears returned to Twitter to celebrate the success of her new music, and Britney Spears’ tweets about “Hold Me Closer” show just how excited she is to be making music again.
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift VMAs Look Was Champagne Problems To The Max
Taylor Swift surprised everyone by showing up on the MTV Video Music Awards black carpet. Not only was this her first appearance at a major awards show in literally years, but she did not come to play. Swift’s decadent Oscar de la Renta look was champagne problems to the max. She was literally dripping in crystals and strutted in looking like the dictionary definition of a million bucks. Of course, Swift wore a classic red lip and a black winged liner to complete the look.
Elite Daily
OMG, Taylor Announced Her New Album's Release Date At The VMAs
Well, now I know why Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Swift won Video of the Year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” during the final few moments of the awards show, and she used her acceptance speech to make a major announcement. Swifties, mark your calendars, because Swift said her next album is dropping on October 21.
Elite Daily
I’m Bowing Down To Dove Cameron’s ‘90s Punk Queen VMAs ‘Fit
Dove Cameron is fresh off of the success of her hit single “Boyfriend.” On the red carpet with host Nessa, Cameron said she wasn’t expecting the song to be heard by the masses and certainly wasn’t expecting the queer anthem to be such a hit. Of course, Cameron’s music is bangin’, but the real show stopper of the night was the totally ‘90s-inspired punk look she wore on the MTV Video Music Awards signature black carpet. For the 2022 VMAs, Cameron delivered such an edgy look that I watched her move in it for under 30 seconds and immediately became obsessed.
Elite Daily
Sabrina Carpenter's VMAs Look Is Pure Flower Power
The VMAs are a time for stars to showcase some of their most fun and iconic fashion moments, and some celebs take the opportunity to do something funky (Lady Gaga’s meat dress anyone?) while others go for a stand-out classic look. And this year, Sabrina Carpenter’s 2022 VMAs look definitely understood the assignment. The “Because I Liked a Boy” singer came to slay the red carpet in a totally groovy cut-out sequin flower dress that was a must-see on the red carpet. The floor-length gown was designed by Moschino and you can see the playful elements that Moschino designer Jeremy Scott is known for throughout the piece.
Elite Daily
Taylor Was Nicki’s Biggest Barb At The VMAs
Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj have not always seen eye-to-eye, but Swift proved that she’s still a Barb at the 2022 VMAs. During Minaj’s iconic performance, Swift enthusiastically sang along to every song without skipping a beat, especially Minaj’s catchy hit “Super Bass.” Despite their differences in the past, during the Aug. 28 show, Swift gave Minaj her flowers with a standing ovation and encouraged everyone around her to do the same.
Elite Daily
Is It Too Soon To Start Dating Again After My Big Breakup?
Dating, Decoded is a bimonthly advice column about single life, dating, and relationships, written by Hannah Orenstein, Elite Daily's Deputy Editor of Dating, a romance novelist, and a former matchmaker. Here, Hannah gives her advice on dating again after a big breakup. Q: Hey Hannah! I just broke up with...
Elite Daily
J. Lo Performed A New Love Song For Her Hubby Ben Affleck At Their Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Georgia wedding on Aug. 20 was one for the books, even if the super-extravagant event was kept pretty quiet. Because the newlyweds didn’t share many details about their big day, everyone is still finding out about exciting moments from the ceremony days later, and it turns out, J. Lo even took things to the next level by serenading her hubby at the event. Jennifer Lopez sang a new song for Ben Affleck at their wedding, and it’s all captured on video. In the romantic clip, J. Lo sings about still being in love as her husband watches in smiles.
