Read full article on original website
Michael Bellamy
5d ago
great job to all the men and women who put in the work to make this happen for the city and citizens of pueblo!🙏🏿💪🏾👏🏿👮🏿♂️
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Armed robbery under investigation on Garden of the Gods Road
COLORADO SPRINGS — An armed robbery is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after two suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash Saturday night. At 8:30 p.m. on August 27, officers were called to a robbery at a convenience store located near the corner of West Garden of the Gods Road […]
Suspicious death in Pueblo under investigation
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a death reported on Friday as suspicious. According to PPD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue near Lehigh Park just after 8 a.m. on a reported death. Police said due to the circumstances, police are processing the incident as a suspicious. Police […]
KKTV
Man shot multiple times at Colorado Springs convenience store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was shot several times outside an east Colorado Springs gas station Saturday night. Patrol officers were in the area of Airport Road and Powers just before 10:30 p.m. when they heard multiple gunshots going off nearby. Moments later, 911 calls began coming in about a shooting at a Loaf n’ Jug in the 5300 block of Airport.
msn.com
Missing Colorado Springs children found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/27): Carleigh and Madalene were found Saturday morning and are safe. PREVIOUS (8/26): The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing 12-year-olds. They say the two were last seen 1325 Vindicator Drive near Rockrimmon Boulevard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
Wrong-way driver killed in I-25 crash in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wrong-way driver was killed early Sunday morning after crashing head-on into two vehicles on I-25. Police were first alerted just before 1:50 a.m. that a car had exited Briargate Parkway and started heading southbound on the interstate in the northbound lanes. “Within moments of...
CSPD investigating overnight shooting at gas station
Colorado Springs Police Department investigators are working to find out what led up to a shooting at a gas station near Powers Blvd. and Airport Rd. Saturday night.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County August 25, 2022 Edition
Dallas James Taton, date of birth September 21, 1980 of Divide, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of making a false report. Bond was $65.00. Ulberto Manuel Ical-Gutierrez, date of birth February 11, 1994 of Aurora, Colorado was arrested on a warrant...
Aug. 26 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Steven Fernandez, 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 132 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Fernandez has a warrant for Robbery. His bond amount is $200,000. Adolfo Valdez, 30, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 170 pounds, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man robbed at gunpoint and vehicle stolen, police investigate
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle stolen shortly after midnight on Friday. At around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the corner of Condor Street and Summit Drive for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located several spent shell casings and […]
Pueblo Parks and Recreation looking for stolen powerwasher
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is looking for a stolen powerwasher taken from their compound. Pueblo Parks and Recreation said earlier in the month a power washer was stolen from their City Park maintenance compound. They ask the public that if you have seen it or have any information about the machine to […]
Pueblo Police share safety measures for the Colorado State Fair
This year's Colorado State Fair brings crowds from all over and that means making safety a priority.
Colorado State Fair officials say they have spent more money on new safety systems
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado State Fair officials say they have spent around $100,000 on new safety systems in the last 2-years to ensure all tourists and residents are safe. The general manager of the Colorado State Fair, Scott Stoller, said they felt like they had to do this because of how many people attend the The post Colorado State Fair officials say they have spent more money on new safety systems appeared first on KRDO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two men arrested for burglary after police chase
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two men for burglary after chasing the suspects on foot. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers from the Sand Creek Division were called to the corner of Hancock Expressway and Boychuck Avenue for a burglary in progress. The reporting individual witnessed a suspect breaking into coin […]
KRDO
Accused child killer Letecia Stauch’s sanity evaluation shows that she is ‘sane’
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Letecia Stauch's sanity examination from the Colorado Mental Health Institute determined that she is "sane." Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch in January 2020. In February 2022, she claimed that she wasn't sane at the time of the crimes.
KRDO
Teen charged with vehicular homicide for fatal crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 15-year-old from Colorado Springs has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash on Aug. 21. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded on the 21st to a two-car crash at the intersection of Astrozon Blvd and Bellamy St. When they arrived, they discovered the crash involved a fatality.
KKTV
Beware -- new phone scam in Pueblo County is making the rounds
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new scam is making the rounds in Pueblo County -- and it’s a convincing one. Crooks have been calling people up, identifying themselves as deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and claiming that the person on the other end owes the sheriff’s office money. Adding to the illusion, the number caller ID matches the real sheriff’s office number.
Outcome of Letecia Stauch’s mental evaluation challenged
Letecia Stauch appeared in court Thursday after the results of a state mental health evaluation to determine her sanity were provided to a judge. She is accused of murdering her stepson Gannon in 2020 and earlier this year pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Colorado Springs teen hit in head with ‘football sized’ rock after altercation with toy gun escalates
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 16-year-old boy is now recovering from serious injuries after his skull was "shattered" by a "football-sized" rock, according to his family. The rock was thrown through a car window at the boy by a stranger after an incident with a toy gun escalated. Colorado Springs Police say they received The post Colorado Springs teen hit in head with ‘football sized’ rock after altercation with toy gun escalates appeared first on KRDO.
Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the name of a motorcycle rider, who died after a crash earlier this month. CSPD identified the rider as 33-year-old Joshua Egnatu, of Monument. CSPD said that around 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, they were called to the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill […]
Colorado drunk driving suspect crashes into DMV while street racing, police say
A 20-year-old man crashed into a Department of Motor Vehicles building while allegedly intoxicated and street racing in Pueblo, Colorado, police said. The Colorado DMV released surveillance video of the wreck, which shows the dark-colored sedan skipping a curb and slamming into the building before coming to a stop. The...
Comments / 1