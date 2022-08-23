ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Comments / 1

Michael Bellamy
5d ago

great job to all the men and women who put in the work to make this happen for the city and citizens of pueblo!🙏🏿💪🏾👏🏿👮🏿‍♂️

Reply
4
 

KXRM

Armed robbery under investigation on Garden of the Gods Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — An armed robbery is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after two suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash Saturday night. At 8:30 p.m. on August 27, officers were called to a robbery at a convenience store located near the corner of West Garden of the Gods Road […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspicious death in Pueblo under investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a death reported on Friday as suspicious. According to PPD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue near Lehigh Park just after 8 a.m. on a reported death. Police said due to the circumstances, police are processing the incident as a suspicious. Police […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Man shot multiple times at Colorado Springs convenience store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was shot several times outside an east Colorado Springs gas station Saturday night. Patrol officers were in the area of Airport Road and Powers just before 10:30 p.m. when they heard multiple gunshots going off nearby. Moments later, 911 calls began coming in about a shooting at a Loaf n’ Jug in the 5300 block of Airport.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
msn.com

Missing Colorado Springs children found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/27): Carleigh and Madalene were found Saturday morning and are safe. PREVIOUS (8/26): The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing 12-year-olds. They say the two were last seen 1325 Vindicator Drive near Rockrimmon Boulevard...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
KKTV

Wrong-way driver killed in I-25 crash in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wrong-way driver was killed early Sunday morning after crashing head-on into two vehicles on I-25. Police were first alerted just before 1:50 a.m. that a car had exited Briargate Parkway and started heading southbound on the interstate in the northbound lanes. “Within moments of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County August 25, 2022 Edition

Dallas James Taton, date of birth September 21, 1980 of Divide, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of making a false report. Bond was $65.00. Ulberto Manuel Ical-Gutierrez, date of birth February 11, 1994 of Aurora, Colorado was arrested on a warrant...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Aug. 26 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Steven Fernandez, 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 132 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Fernandez has a warrant for Robbery. His bond amount is $200,000. Adolfo Valdez, 30, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 170 pounds, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man robbed at gunpoint and vehicle stolen, police investigate

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle stolen shortly after midnight on Friday. At around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the corner of Condor Street and Summit Drive for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located several spent shell casings and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Parks and Recreation looking for stolen powerwasher

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is looking for a stolen powerwasher taken from their compound. Pueblo Parks and Recreation said earlier in the month a power washer was stolen from their City Park maintenance compound. They ask the public that if you have seen it or have any information about the machine to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado State Fair officials say they have spent more money on new safety systems

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado State Fair officials say they have spent around $100,000 on new safety systems in the last 2-years to ensure all tourists and residents are safe. The general manager of the Colorado State Fair, Scott Stoller, said they felt like they had to do this because of how many people attend the The post Colorado State Fair officials say they have spent more money on new safety systems appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Two men arrested for burglary after police chase

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two men for burglary after chasing the suspects on foot. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers from the Sand Creek Division were called to the corner of Hancock Expressway and Boychuck Avenue for a burglary in progress. The reporting individual witnessed a suspect breaking into coin […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Teen charged with vehicular homicide for fatal crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 15-year-old from Colorado Springs has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash on Aug. 21. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded on the 21st to a two-car crash at the intersection of Astrozon Blvd and Bellamy St. When they arrived, they discovered the crash involved a fatality.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Beware -- new phone scam in Pueblo County is making the rounds

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new scam is making the rounds in Pueblo County -- and it’s a convincing one. Crooks have been calling people up, identifying themselves as deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and claiming that the person on the other end owes the sheriff’s office money. Adding to the illusion, the number caller ID matches the real sheriff’s office number.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs teen hit in head with ‘football sized’ rock after altercation with toy gun escalates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 16-year-old boy is now recovering from serious injuries after his skull was "shattered" by a "football-sized" rock, according to his family. The rock was thrown through a car window at the boy by a stranger after an incident with a toy gun escalated. Colorado Springs Police say they received The post Colorado Springs teen hit in head with ‘football sized’ rock after altercation with toy gun escalates appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the name of a motorcycle rider, who died after a crash earlier this month. CSPD identified the rider as 33-year-old Joshua Egnatu, of Monument. CSPD said that around 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, they were called to the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy