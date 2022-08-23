ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect

ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for Whitehall Forest Court murder arrested

ATLANTA - A man wanted for murdering an Atlanta man earlier this year was arrested on Thursday. Da’Shaun Malik Sutton, 27, was taken into custody by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit along Beecher Street. Sutton was wanted for the shooting death of 32 year-old Xavier Cannada.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack

ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta

McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
MCDONOUGH, GA
CBS 46

Suspected shooter at warehouse in Henry County taken into custody

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Government PIO tells CBS46 News that “a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a triple shooting that happened at a warehouse in Henry County” on Thursday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Georgia Sun

Arrest made in shooting of 17-year-old in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting death in July. Stone Mountain resident Tremale Leeshon Hester, 19, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday, August 23 by DeKalb Sheriff’s office investigators at a fast food restaurant on South Deshon Road in Lithonia.
LITHONIA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby’s Artist Dirty Tay Denies Shooting Toddler Following Arrest In Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – Lil Baby‘s 4PF artist Dirty Tay was arrested last week after being accused of shooting a toddler and his father. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police arrested 24-year-old Dirty Tay (real name Kentavious Wright) during a traffic stop on Friday (August 19) and booked him into the Fulton County Jail on a dozen counts.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say

MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

14-year-old shot, killed near Flat Shoals Road, APD says

ATLANTA — A 14-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in southeast Atlanta Monday evening, according to Atlanta Police. APD said the shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. at 1046 Fayetteville Rd SE near Flat Shoals Road. There are several businesses in the area including a tobacco and liquor store, a beauty shop and a T-mobile store.
ATLANTA, GA

