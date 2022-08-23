Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How one FoCo office is building business and hitting the big screen - at the same timeBen LacinaForsyth County, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika Bowling
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect
ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
Atlanta-based rapper Dirty Tay identified as man arrested in shooting of 3-year-old
ATLANTA — A man involved in the shooting of a 3-year-old boy as he rode in the back of his father’s car earlier this month is Atlanta-based rapper “Dirty Tay,” according to music and culture magazine, Complex. Atlanta police said Kentavious Wright, 24, was arrested on...
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for Whitehall Forest Court murder arrested
ATLANTA - A man wanted for murdering an Atlanta man earlier this year was arrested on Thursday. Da’Shaun Malik Sutton, 27, was taken into custody by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit along Beecher Street. Sutton was wanted for the shooting death of 32 year-old Xavier Cannada.
fox5atlanta.com
Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack
ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Pittsburgh Courier
Atlanta woman who killed former co-worker claimed she was burglarized, threatened by victims
The story behind a recent shooting spree that occurred in the Midtown section of Atlanta continues to unfold. Raissa Kengne allegedly shot and killed Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners and injured another victim in targeted attacks on Aug. 22. Kengne, 34, was arrested after taking a taxi from Midtown to...
Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta
McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
CBS 46
Suspected shooter at warehouse in Henry County taken into custody
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Government PIO tells CBS46 News that “a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a triple shooting that happened at a warehouse in Henry County” on Thursday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at...
22-year-old teacher in ICU after arsonist firebombs her home in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A schoolteacher is in the ICU after investigators say someone firebombed her home. Neighbors in the Riverdale neighborhood told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the explosion was like something out of a movie. One of those firebombs went into the bedroom of Clayton County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawsuit could show possible motive in triple shooting that left 2 dead in midtown
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is getting new insight into a possible motive in Monday’s midtown Atlanta shooting. “I reported a crime. I reported a crime. Listen! Listen!” Raissa Kengne can be heard saying in a LinkedIn video she posted. Kenge is the woman accused of...
New bodycam footage released in midtown Atlanta shooting arrest
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has just released new body camera video showing a woman being taken into custody in a deadly shooting in Midtown Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Monday around 1:45 p.m., officers were called to 1280 W. Peachtree...
fox5atlanta.com
Neighborhood shocked by teen's shooting death at Atlanta strip mall
Residents said he stayed at an apartment complex with a family friend and didn't attend school. A resident said he sees a disturbing number of armed young people on the street.
‘She would just come and turn off the TV’: Neighbors describe woman accused of shooting 3 in midtown
ATLANTA — A woman who was locked down in her condo building for hours Monday during a deadly shooting rampage is recalling her interactions with the victims and the accused shooter. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. She says the suspect, Raissa Kengne, 34, even...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXIA 11 Alive
Lawsuits, frustration uncovered behind Midtown shooting suspect
Raissa Kengne filed hundreds of pages of court documents in the past two years. She's accused in the deadly shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
Aw Hell Naw! Video Of Atlanta Double-Murder Suspect Taking Calm Cab Ride To Airport Surfaces
Video show Atlanta double murder suspect Raïssa Kengne calmly taking cab ride to the airport after the fatal shootings
What court documents reveal about Atlanta midtown shooting suspect
ATLANTA — Raissa Kengne filed hundreds of pages of court documents in the past two years seeking justice against claims of harassment and fraud. 11Alive Investigates read them all, which paint a picture of a frustrated and isolated woman, that was running out of cash. Kengne appeared before a...
Arrest made in shooting of 17-year-old in DeKalb County
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting death in July. Stone Mountain resident Tremale Leeshon Hester, 19, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday, August 23 by DeKalb Sheriff’s office investigators at a fast food restaurant on South Deshon Road in Lithonia.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby’s Artist Dirty Tay Denies Shooting Toddler Following Arrest In Atlanta
Atlanta, GA – Lil Baby‘s 4PF artist Dirty Tay was arrested last week after being accused of shooting a toddler and his father. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police arrested 24-year-old Dirty Tay (real name Kentavious Wright) during a traffic stop on Friday (August 19) and booked him into the Fulton County Jail on a dozen counts.
3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say
MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
14-year-old shot, killed near Flat Shoals Road, APD says
ATLANTA — A 14-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in southeast Atlanta Monday evening, according to Atlanta Police. APD said the shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. at 1046 Fayetteville Rd SE near Flat Shoals Road. There are several businesses in the area including a tobacco and liquor store, a beauty shop and a T-mobile store.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in deadly Midtown Atlanta shootings speaks up after judge asks her to be silent during hearing
Two people are dead and another is hospitalized after authorities say Raissa Kengne opened fire at an apartment building. A Fulton County judge denied bond for the woman accused of "targeting" people in shootings in Midtown.
Comments / 0