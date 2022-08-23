ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Chester County Home to One of the 50 American Cities with the Highest Concentration of Historic Places

 5 days ago

The Coatesville VA Medical Center.

Chester County’s efforts to preserve its past have resulted in a wealth of history that visitors and residents can steep themselves in. However, one particular community has been nationally recognized for its stewardship in maintaining and protecting sites of deep significance.

John Harrington assembled a list of the 50 American Cities with the Highest Concentration of Historic Places for 24/7 Wall St.

To determine the rankings, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places, as of June 2021. Cities and towns were ranked based on their number of total housing units registered as historic.

Coatesville, with 36 total locations that resonate from the past, came in 13th place. Its volume signifies one historic place for every 141 housing units.

The city’s first-listed historic place is High Bridge, which was registered in 1976. Its “newest” listed historic site is the Coatesville Veterans Administration Hospital Historic District, which was registered in 2013.

Coatesville has recorded a median value of homes built in 1949 or earlier of $121,885.

The total number of housing units in Coatesville is 5,073.

Read more about the 50 American Cities with the Highest Concentration of Historic Places at 24/7 Wall St.

ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county.

