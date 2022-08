MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is conducting training Tuesday in the Fort Ord area.

Anyone around the Watkins Gate and Barloy Canyon areas may hear explosions in the area.

There is no specific time the training will be taking place.

