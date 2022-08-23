ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Kate Moss goes naked to announce new wellness brand, Cosmoss

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbwoD_0hSHgAHb00

Kate Moss turned girl boss.

The supermodel announced Tuesday that she’s gearing up to launch her own wellness line, called Cosmoss, sharing a dreamy video of herself swimming naked in a pond.

“Mesmerising and magical. COSMOSS is self-care created for life’s modern journeys,” the caption read, adding that the brand will launch on Sept. 1.

Other sensual posts starring Moss, 48, offered a little more information about what to expect from the seemingly Goop-like launch to come.

“Each COSMOSS product has been meticulously crafted with well-being in mind, using potent, natural substances. Each ritual opens a door to balance, restoration and love. The COSMOSS scent recentres and completes,” another caption read .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kate Moss Agency (@katemossagency)

According to the Daily Mail , fans can expect the former infamous party girl to hawk a detoxifying tea, CBD face oil, “sacred” mist and more New Age items.

While it remains to be seen if Moss, who is mostly retired from modeling but owns her own agency and counts superstar daughter Lila Moss as her top client, will be launching her own products or simply curating her tested-and-loved favorites, fans can sign up for more info at cosmossbykatemoss.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWbSC_0hSHgAHb00
Moss promises her forthcoming products wil be “meticulously crafted with well-being in mind, using potent, natural substances.”
cosmoss/Instagram

Once nicknamed “The Tank” for her ability to drink vodka for hours, Moss indeed has undergone a transformation as of late, four years sober and partial to at least eight hours of sleep a night and yoga every morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVDou_0hSHgAHb00
The supermodel has recently committed herself to a life of health and wellness after getting sober four years ago.
Dave Benett/Getty Images

And who wouldn’t want to buy up products curated by one of the most beautiful women in the world?

“If it makes your bum look that good I’m getting some,” declared fashion designer Bella Freud in the comments.

