Dune: Awakening is a survival MMO coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Dune: Awakening is a new open-world survival MMO based in the epic sci-fi world created by Frank Herbert.

The first trailer for Dune: Awakening gave us an up-close look at the game's main character, who's sporting some highly realistic video game hair. The upcoming MMO doesn't appear to be a direct adaptation of the 2021 Dune movie, as the protagonist bears little resemblance to the movie's main character, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet.

That being said, the game takes place on the same extremely hostile desert planet Arrakis, tasking players with surviving its sandstorms and colossal sandworms by scavenging wreckage, building shelters, and "mastering the old ways."

There will also be sequences where you need to hunt for spice blooms and deploy your harvester, and then defend your operation from thieves and rival factions. Finally, expect to engage in "massive battles" that "shift seamlessly from foot to vehicles and from ground to ornithopters in the sky."

Today's trailer didn't reveal any gameplay or additional plot details, but the project is certainly in capable hands. Dune: Awakening is in development at Funcom, which is known primarily for the MMORPGs Age of Conan and Anarchy Online, as well as the survival game Conan Exiles and the upcoming rhythm FPS Metal Hellsinger.

Dune: Awakening is due to release at an unspecified time on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can Wishlist it now on Steam and sign up for the beta via the game's official website .

While Dune: Awakening doesn't yet have a release date, here are all of the new games of 2022 we have to look forward to.

