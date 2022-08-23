ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dune: Awakening is a survival MMO coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

By Jordan Gerblick
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ralBa_0hSHg0Xa00

Dune: Awakening is a new open-world survival MMO based in the epic sci-fi world created by Frank Herbert.

The first trailer for Dune: Awakening gave us an up-close look at the game's main character, who's sporting some highly realistic video game hair. The upcoming MMO doesn't appear to be a direct adaptation of the 2021 Dune movie, as the protagonist bears little resemblance to the movie's main character, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet.

That being said, the game takes place on the same extremely hostile desert planet Arrakis, tasking players with surviving its sandstorms and colossal sandworms by scavenging wreckage, building shelters, and "mastering the old ways."

There will also be sequences where you need to hunt for spice blooms and deploy your harvester, and then defend your operation from thieves and rival factions. Finally, expect to engage in "massive battles" that "shift seamlessly from foot to vehicles and from ground to ornithopters in the sky."

Today's trailer didn't reveal any gameplay or additional plot details, but the project is certainly in capable hands. Dune: Awakening is in development at Funcom, which is known primarily for the MMORPGs Age of Conan and Anarchy Online, as well as the survival game Conan Exiles and the upcoming rhythm FPS Metal Hellsinger.

Dune: Awakening is due to release at an unspecified time on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can Wishlist it now on Steam and sign up for the beta via the game's official website .

While Dune: Awakening doesn't yet have a release date, here are all of the new games of 2022 we have to look forward to.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Timothée Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Dune#Awakening#Mmo#Video Game#Sci Fi#Funcom#Wishlist
GamesRadar

Tell us about how you play games for a chance to win a $250 Amazon voucher

With us nearing the second anniversary of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it's been quite the year for gaming. With the industry plagued by video game delays, it's made the drop of new games for the year a little scarcer than we'd hoped. However, top titles like Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus have still managed to deliver some excellent experiences this year, with more still to drop before the holiday season is upon us.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy