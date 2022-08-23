ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the details on Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3dsC_0hSHfoMK00

Did anyone expect Jennifer Lopez to settle for just one wedding dress?

The stylish superstar married Ben Affleck (again) in an epic all-white wedding ceremony at his Georgia home on August 20, sporting three Ralph Lauren gowns in one night.

The first, which Lopez wore to walk down the aisle , was a twist on the designer’s classic turtleneck column dress.

Over 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric were cut into ruffles and attached by hand to create the voluminous, romantic skirt, per Ralph Lauren’s press release, and the look was paired with a cathedral-length veil for an added dose of drama.

The bride also sparkled in nearly $100,000 worth of Mikimoto jewelry, pairing delicate white pearl-and-diamond earrings with a matching floral ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxE95_0hSHfoMK00
Jennifer Lopez strikes a pose in her custom Ralph Lauren ceremony gown.
John Russo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZULOI_0hSHfoMK00
Lopez walked down the aisle in a turtleneck column gown awash with ruffles.
OnTheJLO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wu3JG_0hSHfoMK00
She paired her ceremony gown with a cathedral-length veil.
OnTheJLO/John Russo

For the reception, Lopez, 53, changed into a chandelier-inspired gown adorned with thousands of cascading strings of pearls. Thirty artisans spent 700 hours hand-embroidering the garment with micro-pleats of silk tulle, tiny pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEZdb_0hSHfoMK00
Lopez in the first of her two reception styles.
OnTheJLO/John Russo

Last, but certainly not least, the singer and actress switched it up with a sleek mermaid-style gown with a Swarovski crystal-embellished keyhole and full skirt topped with a hood-like organza overlay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ph8X9_0hSHfoMK00
Lopez models her sheer-hooded reception gown.
OnTheJLO/John Russo

Affleck, meanwhile, said “I do” in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo featuring a cream-colored, single-buttoned dinner jacket with a black double-pleated trouser and bib shirt, along with a black bow tie and black patent shoes, while the bride and groom’s five children matched in white Ralph Lauren looks of their own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsQcH_0hSHfoMK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10M7dE_0hSHfoMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGnDN_0hSHfoMK00

Lopez previously tied the knot with the “Last Duel” actor, 50, in a low-key Las Vegas ceremony in July, for which she wore two more dresses — a lacy off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad design “from an old movie” and a sleeveless Alexander McQueen number she said she’d been saving “for so many years” — bringing her total tally of wedding gowns up to five.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-XxMk2eHfsQ?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

The groom wore a Ralph Lauren Couture white tuxedo jacket, black trousers and a black bow-tie — the outfit is strikingly similar if not the exact same as what he wore to the Little White Chapel when the pair officially wed — while his three children and J.Lo’s twins all matched in white Ralph Lauren Couture looks.

Violet Affleck, 16, chose a stunning ballgown, while siblings Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, chose a suit and tuxedo, respectively, similar to those worn by Lopez’s twins Max and Emme Muñiz, 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zTRY_0hSHfoMK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IaHVY_0hSHfoMK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AbJcG_0hSHfoMK00

Bennifer’s A-list guests all wore white, in keeping with the theme of Saturday’s party — which was only the second event of the weekend, following a welcome party on Friday and preceding a barbecue on Sunday .

Community Policy