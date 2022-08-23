Read full article on original website
MTV VMAs 2022: How to see Bad Bunny, Lizzo, other nominees live in concert
Each year, MTV’s Video Music Awards celebrate the best and brightest in music videos from the past 12 months. In addition to showcasing the top videos, the network also lets some of the biggest stars take the stage and perform at the annual awards ceremony. The biggest acts set...
N.J.-based clothing company Faherty opens 3rd Garden State store
Clothing company Faherty recently unveiled another store in New Jersey. Faherty opened at The Grove at Shrewsbury on Aug. 7. It is located at 567 Broad St. The new clothing store occupies 1,525 square feet of space between Coach and Talbots. This is Faherty’s third Garden State spot. The others...
Classic car show returns with crowds, more than 400 vehicles (PHOTOS)
After being suspended for two years because of the pandemic, the 5th Annual Q104.3 Rock & Roll Classic Car Show was back with a vengeance on Saturday. Spectators braved the nearly 90-degree heat at the Overpeck County Park Amphitheater in Ridgefield to admire the more than 400 registered cars entered in this year’s competition. Radio personality Maria Milito provided a live broadcast at the event, hosted by the rock station and which featured a live band, beer garden, games, blow-up slides and numerous food trucks.
Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman details how tattoo of sister led to IL stint, what’s next
OAKLAND, Calif. — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has tattoos all over his body. Both of his arms are filled with ink, he has art work on his back, his legs ... His newest tattoo was etched into his left calf two Saturdays ago. This one was a portrait of his sister, and everything was fine for a few days.
Did Jets’ Denzel Mims just help his trade stock with big preseason game vs. Giants? Mims talks trade request: ‘I’m hungry’
Denzel Mims has been waiting for his opportunity. And while this probably wasn’t what the disgruntled Jets receiver envisioned – playing until the final snap of the final preseason game – he still managed to make the most out of his time on the field in the Jets’ 31-27 win over the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Concrete cubes in middle of N.J. neighborhood hold ties to WWI history
In Jersey, drivers are used to the quirks of the road like jughandles and traffic circles. But in a sprawling bayside community in Ocean County, where backyards border the water and boats are parked in driveways, there’s a different kind of roundabout.
Yankees have 3 of MLB’s Top 50 prospects, former GM says (but he leaves out 2 big names)
Most MLB experts agree that the New York Yankees have one of the best-stocked minor league systems — and you can count former general manager Jim Bowden, writing for The Athletic, among them. Of course, there has been debate about just how good the Yankees’ top prospects are, with...
Rutgers in NFL: Which Scarlet Knights will make 53-man roster as final cuts loom?
The moment of truth is arriving for Scarlet Knights hoping to make an NFL roster this fall. The former Rutgers players fighting for a spot on a 53-man roster had one last audition this weekend in the final slate of preseason games. By Tuesday at 4 p.m. Eastern -- the deadline for teams to cut their current roster of 80 players down to 53 -- they will all learn their fate.
Aaron Judge has opinion why Yankees made A’s pitchers look so good
OAKLAND, Calif. — One of few times the few thousand Yankees fans in the stands made their presence known Sunday in Oakland was when Aaron Judge lined a shot to right field in his second at-bat. This was just a harmless tease, a flyout to fairly deep right field,...
Yankees re-sign recent Mets castoff for bullpen depth
OAKLAND, Calif. — Chasen Shreve once was a useful lefty reliever during his first stint with the Yankees. His rookie season in 2015 was a good one. His 2017 wasn’t bad. And maybe best of all, his July 2018 departure was half of the St. Louis Cardinals’ get when the Yankees traded for their last home run king.
Sen. Rice says farewell. ‘I haven’t yet finished everything I wanted to’ but ‘we moved the needle’ | Opinion
I’ve been asked to share some of my thoughts here as I prepare to retire from the New Jersey State Senate. After 36 years in office, that’s a tall order. But boiled down to its essence, it all comes down to gratitude. First and foremost is my gratitude...
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Cedar Creek vs. Edison, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022
It’s the final game of 11 at the Battle at the Beach. Cedar Creek, which finished last season No. 2 in the state after starting the year with a win at the Battle at the Beach, faces Edison in the last game of the 2022 showcase at Ocean CIty.
Yankees summon former Mets reliever to add bullpen depth
OAKLAND, Calif. — After thinking it over, the Yankees decided against playing a man short again for Sunday’s series finale against the Oakland Athletics. Instead of the Yankees waiting for All-Star reliever Clay Holmes to come off the injured list on Monday to get back to having a full 26-man roster, they signed a journeyman to add bullpen depth.
Why Yankees’ latest bad loss doesn’t damper their week of resurgence | Analysis
OAKLAND, Calif. — Yankees fans, if you feel the urge to revert right back into doomsday mode, Saturday gave you a lot to gripe about, before and after your ballclub’s 3-2, 11-inning, late-night loss to the Oakland Athletics. This was a day that fit right into their brutal...
Super Essex Conference girls soccer goalies to watch in 2022
Goalies are the foundation of a defense and this year there are strong keepers returning all around the state. Check out the list below to see some of the top goalkeepers who return in the Super Essex Conference.
Cows, tractors and alpacas. Scenes from an N.J. agricultural fair. (PHOTOS)
There were no lions and tigers and bears, but there are goats, horses, cows, sheep, dogs and alpacas aplenty. That’s because this isn’t the Land of Oz, it’s The Hunterdon County 4-H & Agricultural Fair, which runs through Sunday featuring a full schedule of events.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone could win 100 games and still get fired, MLB insider says
Now that the Yankees have pulled out of the Boone Swoon, some of the pressure is off their manager. But all is not well, starting with Saturday night’s ugly loss to the lowly Athletics, who one-hit the Yankees over 11 innings, stunned them with a two-run pinch-hit home run in the 10th inning and eventually were gifted a win on DJ LeMahieu’s throwing error on what should have been a routine double play.
Much like the universe, the turnpike is ever expanding | Sheneman
Gov. Phil Murphy and his friends in the construction lobby have come up with a novel approach to solving the issues of excessive traffic and the pollution it brings with it...more cars. On the face of it, expanding the turnpike and shoehorning more cars into the Holland Tunnel in an effort to curb emissions and tame traffic doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but if you take into account that the interested parties are more than willing to donate to the governor’s super PAC it still doesn’t make any sense. Apparently, the only way out is through.
Question answered for No. 7 Red Bank Catholic; New QB shines in starting debut
The Red Bank Catholic High School football team brought back a strong nucleus from last year’s state Non-Public B championship team - solid runners, size and experience on the line and explosive wide receivers. But the Caseys had a question mark at quarterback with the graduation of Alex Brown.
Yankees punchless again in loss to Athletics, settle for split | Rapid reaction
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Yankees were pathetic again Sunday. Just like the night before, they got what they deserved because their bats were D-E-A-D dead. If Aaron Judge and Co., hit even a little, the Yankees probably sweep four games from the Oakland Athletics. Instead, they settled for a split after managing two runs and five hits in 20 innings over the final two games, much of the offensive offense coming while they faced two starting pitchers who took the mound with ERAs above six.
