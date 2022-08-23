Gov. Phil Murphy and his friends in the construction lobby have come up with a novel approach to solving the issues of excessive traffic and the pollution it brings with it...more cars. On the face of it, expanding the turnpike and shoehorning more cars into the Holland Tunnel in an effort to curb emissions and tame traffic doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but if you take into account that the interested parties are more than willing to donate to the governor’s super PAC it still doesn’t make any sense. Apparently, the only way out is through.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO