New York City, NY

NJ.com

Classic car show returns with crowds, more than 400 vehicles (PHOTOS)

After being suspended for two years because of the pandemic, the 5th Annual Q104.3 Rock & Roll Classic Car Show was back with a vengeance on Saturday. Spectators braved the nearly 90-degree heat at the Overpeck County Park Amphitheater in Ridgefield to admire the more than 400 registered cars entered in this year’s competition. Radio personality Maria Milito provided a live broadcast at the event, hosted by the rock station and which featured a live band, beer garden, games, blow-up slides and numerous food trucks.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
New York City, NY
NJ.com

Did Jets’ Denzel Mims just help his trade stock with big preseason game vs. Giants? Mims talks trade request: ‘I’m hungry’

Denzel Mims has been waiting for his opportunity. And while this probably wasn’t what the disgruntled Jets receiver envisioned – playing until the final snap of the final preseason game – he still managed to make the most out of his time on the field in the Jets’ 31-27 win over the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers in NFL: Which Scarlet Knights will make 53-man roster as final cuts loom?

The moment of truth is arriving for Scarlet Knights hoping to make an NFL roster this fall. The former Rutgers players fighting for a spot on a 53-man roster had one last audition this weekend in the final slate of preseason games. By Tuesday at 4 p.m. Eastern -- the deadline for teams to cut their current roster of 80 players down to 53 -- they will all learn their fate.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Yankees re-sign recent Mets castoff for bullpen depth

OAKLAND, Calif. — Chasen Shreve once was a useful lefty reliever during his first stint with the Yankees. His rookie season in 2015 was a good one. His 2017 wasn’t bad. And maybe best of all, his July 2018 departure was half of the St. Louis Cardinals’ get when the Yankees traded for their last home run king.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees summon former Mets reliever to add bullpen depth

OAKLAND, Calif. — After thinking it over, the Yankees decided against playing a man short again for Sunday’s series finale against the Oakland Athletics. Instead of the Yankees waiting for All-Star reliever Clay Holmes to come off the injured list on Monday to get back to having a full 26-man roster, they signed a journeyman to add bullpen depth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Yankees’ Aaron Boone could win 100 games and still get fired, MLB insider says

Now that the Yankees have pulled out of the Boone Swoon, some of the pressure is off their manager. But all is not well, starting with Saturday night’s ugly loss to the lowly Athletics, who one-hit the Yankees over 11 innings, stunned them with a two-run pinch-hit home run in the 10th inning and eventually were gifted a win on DJ LeMahieu’s throwing error on what should have been a routine double play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Much like the universe, the turnpike is ever expanding | Sheneman

Gov. Phil Murphy and his friends in the construction lobby have come up with a novel approach to solving the issues of excessive traffic and the pollution it brings with it...more cars. On the face of it, expanding the turnpike and shoehorning more cars into the Holland Tunnel in an effort to curb emissions and tame traffic doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but if you take into account that the interested parties are more than willing to donate to the governor’s super PAC it still doesn’t make any sense. Apparently, the only way out is through.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Yankees punchless again in loss to Athletics, settle for split | Rapid reaction

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Yankees were pathetic again Sunday. Just like the night before, they got what they deserved because their bats were D-E-A-D dead. If Aaron Judge and Co., hit even a little, the Yankees probably sweep four games from the Oakland Athletics. Instead, they settled for a split after managing two runs and five hits in 20 innings over the final two games, much of the offensive offense coming while they faced two starting pitchers who took the mound with ERAs above six.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
