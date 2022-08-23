Southern Maryland#Police#Briefs

Related
msn.com
Woman Found Dead in Hyattsville Home: Police
A woman was found dead inside a home in Hyattsville, Maryland on Sunday, authorities say. The police responded to a welfare check at a residence located at the 2000 Block of Amherst Road at 11:30 a.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female inside the home with trauma to her body, the Prince George’s County Police said in a statement.
WTOP
Two Hyattsville teenage drug overdose incidents prompt police warning
After two separate incidents of drug overdoses involving teenagers within three days, the Hyattsville Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is issuing a warning to the public. “The DMV has been seeing an increase in drug overdose cases, in part because of the addition of Fentanyl to illegal...
Maryland man charged with money laundering in romance scam
GREENBELT, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on December 3, 2021. A Maryland man is facing federal money laundering charges related to an international romance scam. Federal prosecutors announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against Charles K....
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County Police investigate separate homicides that occurred within hours
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Detectives in Prince George's County are investigating two separate homicides that happened Thursday afternoon in Landover and Temple Hills, authorities say. Prince George's County Police say the first incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday in Landover, Maryland. Officers were called 3200 block of 75th Avenue...
Stolen car with child inside found in DC
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A car that was stolen from Arlington County with a child still inside was found later in Washington, D.C. with the child safe inside. Police first responded to N. Lynn Street at Wilson Boulevard for the stolen car. The D.C. Police Department found the car in Southeast D.C. […]
Bay Net
Detectives Obtain Arrest Warrant For Suspect Wanted In Fatal Mall Shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the city of Hyattsville. Detectives identified and charged 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder...
Police revive teens in 2 separate overdose incidents in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville police have responded to two separate incidents involving teens overdosing this week and are now warning the public about this alarming issue. On Aug. 26, around 2:40 a.m., three officers with the Hyattsville Police Department pulled an unconscious 16-year-old girl from the back of a car on East-West Highway. The teen overdosed on a combination of alcohol, cocaine and Percocet. She was not breathing, but officers were able to revive her and keep her breathing until medic arrived. Once at the hospital she was in stable condition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five spooky places in Maryland that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Maryland.
New Homicide Under Investigation In Prince George's County: Officials
Another homicide has been reported in Prince George’s County, officials said. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the 2000 block of Amherst Road in Hyattsville for a welfare check, according to police. Upon arrival, officers were met with an adult woman inside the...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Maryland students go back to school in 2022
It's back-to-school time for thousands of Central Maryland students. On this week's 11 TV Hill, 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten shares his insights on the biggest challenges facing Baltimore-area school districts. Plus, we check in with Anne Arundel County's new school superintendent as he prepares for his very first...
Ocean City Today
Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Off-Duty FBI Officer Implicated In DC Shooting: Reports
An off-duty FBI police officer was involved in a Saturday shooting in Washington, DC, according to multiple reports. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, gunfire rang out on I-295 North near the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Terrace NE, the Washington Post reported. There were no reported...
Person shot in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
Alerts Issued For Young Girls Reported Missing In Montgomery County Believed To Be Together
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a pair of young girls who have been reported missing for several days. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Special Victims Investigation Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jayleen Natalie Chavez, 13, and Samar Hammad, 12, who were last seen on Friday, Aug. 26.
Operation To 'Dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations' Leads To 27 Arrests In Maryland
Dozens of arrests have been made in an effort to dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, authorities say. As a part of the American Governors' Border Strike Force, authorities, including members of the Maryland State Police Department, made 27 arrests from Monday, Aug. 15 to Sunday, Aug. 21 after identifying major supplier routes throughout Baltimore City, according to the agency.
WUSA
Juvenile girl dies at hospital after shooting in Prince George's Co.
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A girl in Prince George's County is now dead after a Temple Hills shooting Sunday. Police responded to the scene just after 1:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. On the scene at the 3400 block of Curtis Drive, officers found the juvenile shot, they said. Although she was taken to the hospital, she later died.
WJLA
Off-duty FBI Police officer involved in NE DC shooting; large traffic delay results
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An off-duty FBI Police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday in Northeast D.C., the FBI told 7News. The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, NE. A look at the scene below:. The FBI sent 7News the...
fox5dc.com
17-year-old shot, killed in Prince George's County: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating after a teenage girl was shot and killed in Temple Hills on Sunday afternoon. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the shooting in the 3400 block of Curtis Drive around 1:50 p.m. Sunday. Once at the...
rockvillenights.com
Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
Maryland Independent
La Plata, MD
273
Followers
316
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT
Serving Charles County since 1872https://www.somdnews.com/independent/
Comments / 0