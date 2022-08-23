Millions Of Black Households In U.S. May Soon Have Access To HBCU Football

Photo: Getty Images

An estimated 70 percent of all Black households in the U.S. will be able to watch HBCU football this season per a distribution deal between free streaming platform HBCU Go and CBS stations.

According to Variety , Byron Allen , the owner of HBCU Go, has struck a nationwide licensing agreement with CBS for it to carry HBCU sports programming in key markets that include New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Tampa, Detroit, Miami, and Pittsburgh.

Under the agreement, HBCU football games for the 2022-2023 season, which kicks off September 3, will reach 60 percent of all U.S. television households.

"Allen Media Group is thrilled that the CBS O&O stations have joined our excellent group of broadcast television station partners to increase the reach of HBCU GO's high-quality sports programming," Allen said in a statement.

HBCU Go, purchased by Allen in 2021, is currently the leading media provider for the nation's 101 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

"We are proud to amplify these amazing athletes and HBCUs, while at the same time helping to finance the education of these young adults. Now sports fans across the country will have access to best-in-class games from America's HBCU," Allen continued.

Wendy McMahon , president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said it was an "honor" to broadcast the games.

“As a Louisiana native and football fan, I am personally and professionally proud to play a role in having our stations shine a light on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the student-athletes who are living out their dreams both on the field and in the classroom,” McMahon said.

