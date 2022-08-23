Read full article on original website
Adult Parole Authority comes to Wilmington to complete sweep
The Adult Parole Authority was performing a sweep in Wilmington Thursday for alleged violators of parole, according to Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen. The Wilmington Police Department was requested as a transport officer, added Fithen. Pictured are WPD officers escorting an individual to a police cruiser in the area where Rombach Avenue becomes East Locust Street. The Adult Parole Authority is responsible for the supervision of adult felony offenders returning to local communities from prison, as well as assisting Courts of Common Pleas with supervision duties for felony offenders. The Adult Parole Authority is a part of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Veterans Memorial Park, 933 Broadway St., Blanchester. Free parking and no admission cost. Featuring handmade crafts, specialty items and boutique items.
Wilmington cross country at Lakota East Classic
MASON-The Wilmington High School cross country teams competed in a loaded Lakota East Classic Saturday at Voice of America Park. Wilmington boys were 13th overall. Henry Hildebrandt was 30th in a personal best time of 17:36.78. Conner Walters 78th (course record 19:54.7), Oliver McDermott 85th (PR 20:16), Dylan Littrell 87th...
Week 2 Final: Miami Trace 27, Wilmington 22
WILMINGTON — Garrett Guess and Trey Robinette hooked up on three touchdown passes and Miami Trace held off Wilmington in a wild finish 28-22 Friday night at Alumni Field. Guess caught TD passes of 8, 9 and 5 yards from Guess and the Panthers defense scored a touchdown in the final quarter to spoil Wilmington’s home opener.
Mason aces 17 during charity event
Keith Mason had a hole-in-one during the inaugural Health Alliance of Clinton County Charity Golf Classic at the Elks 797 Golf Course on July 23. Mason aced No. 17 at the Elks.
Wilmington girls make Pirates walk the plank, 11-2
WILMINGTON — With Taylor Noszka erupting for six goals, the Wilmington High School girls soccer team defeated West Carrollton 11-2 Saturday at Alumni Field. Noszka also assisted on a goal for 13 points in the match. Liz Allen and Keiana Murdock were in goal for Wilmington (2-2 on the...
WHS tennis fourth at Hurricane Invitational
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls tennis team finished fourth Saturday at the Hurricane Invitational on the WHS courts. Kings won the tournament with Harrison second and Little Miami third. “Everyone in the lineup showed improvement,” said WHS head coach Doug Cooper. “We are in rebuilding mode and...
Astros post six PRs at McClain Invitational
GREENFIELD — With six personal records, the East Clinton cross country teams had a good day Saturday in the McClain Invitational at John Mitchell Park. “Coach (Anthony) Joseph and myself are very proud of everyone’s efforts and look forward to see what this season has in store,” said East Clinton head coach Josh Simmons.
Week 2 Final: Blanchester 42, Batavia 13
BATAVIA — Establishing its might on the first two drives of the game, Michael Mulvihill and the Blanchester Wildcats ran roughshod over Batavia 42-13 Friday night. Blanchester gained 435 yards, 311 of those on the ground. The Wildcats are 1-1 on the year. Mulvihill had 181 yard and three...
Massie offense flying high in 9-2 victory
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie’s high-flying offense continued Saturday with a 9-2 girls soccer win over Leesburg Fairfield at Frank Irelan Field. The Falcons have won four straight matches and scored 30 goals in the process. CM opened its season with a 5-2 loss to Clermont Northeastern. Aiden Eads...
