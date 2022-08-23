ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jervis, NY

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Owner of well-known Poughkeepsie bar dies unexpectedly

POUGHKEEPSIE – The owner of a well-known bar in Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly this weekend, leaving the community in shock. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Reed, known by many as “Reeder”, owned Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. He passed away sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reed is survived by his wife and two young children.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Newburgh Man Confesses To Killing Missing Teacher

A Hudson Valley man has confessed to killing a missing teacher and will provide information to police to help find her body. Orange County resident Matthew Mercado, age 39, of Newburgh, made the admission in court on Thursday, Aug. 25, while pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge in the death of Jessica Lopez, also of Newburgh, who has been missing since 2019.
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Jervis, NY
City
Wallkill, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sheriff helps distribute backpacks at church

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati helped distribute 75 backpacks at the Beulah Baptist Church on Sunday to help children get ready for the new school year. On Saturday Imperati did the same at Christ Episcopal Church. The bookbag distribution was a collaboration between Imperati, the churches, Arlington...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Firefighters, forest rangers continue to fight fires (video)

HUDSON VALLEY – Despite some isolated rainfall in the region, brush fires continue to be a major problem. There was visible smoke coming from the forest in the Shawangunk range in the Wawarsing area in Sunday. Helicopters doused the fire with water even as light winds continue to threaten the area because of this fire.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Possible drownings of three people in Sullivan County (video)

WHITE LAKE – Three individuals were taken to Garnet Health Medical Center following a tragic accident in White Lake in Bethel just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The status of the three remained unknown as of the evening. A state trooper, who was among law enforcement officers, EMS, and...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess Sheriff works to keep schools safe ahead of children returning

POUGHKEEPSIE – With school beginning in less than two weeks throughout the Hudson Valley, Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati is working to keep children safe in their schools. Imperati has increased the number of School Resource Officers (SROs) in his department to 12 deputies. Imperati is the architect of...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Chaplain#Hillside Cemetery#Mid Hudson News
Mid-Hudson News Network

Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Mid-Hudson News Network

Church van flips over on Thruway in Greene County

ATHENS – Thirteen passengers in a church van were injured when it flipped over on the Thruway in the Town of Athens on Wednesday night. State Police said the group from the Church of God of Prophecy in South Ozone Park was returning to New York City following a visit to Niagara Falls when the driver, Percival Carter, 73, of Jamaica, Queens attempted to avoid another vehicle that changed lane, overcorrected, causing him to overcorrect and lose control. The van flipped over several times.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

SPCA Westchester rescues dozen beagles from Virginia animal experimentation lab

BRIARCLIFF MANOR – SPCA Westchester has rescued nearly a dozen beagles as part of a group of beagles removed from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. The Human Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of some 4,000 beagles housed at Envigo RMS LLC in Cumberland, Virginia which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Annual air show wows thousands

MONTGOMERY –Eric Norberg, of Highland, loves aviation and is the son of a pilot, and Saturday he attended the New York International Air Show at the Orange County Airport outside the Village of Montgomery. The weekend-long show featured a B-25 from WWII and the United States Air Force’s Thunderbirds...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh deputy police chief passes away

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Deputy Town of Newburgh Police Chief Robert DeSaye passed away in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, August 23 following a battle with cancer. Condolences for the 52-year-old veteran police officer poured in from across the region. The Town of Newburgh PBA posted on Facebook, “Another tremendous loss...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie social club marks 75 years of community service

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Shamrock Association in the city celebrated its 75th anniversary on Saturday. To commemorate the milestone, a celebration was held and City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison declared Saturday, August 27, 2022, as “Shamrock Association Day” in the city when he stopped at the club in the morning.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy