Mid-Hudson News Network
Owner of well-known Poughkeepsie bar dies unexpectedly
POUGHKEEPSIE – The owner of a well-known bar in Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly this weekend, leaving the community in shock. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Reed, known by many as “Reeder”, owned Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. He passed away sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reed is survived by his wife and two young children.
Newburgh Man Confesses To Killing Missing Teacher
A Hudson Valley man has confessed to killing a missing teacher and will provide information to police to help find her body. Orange County resident Matthew Mercado, age 39, of Newburgh, made the admission in court on Thursday, Aug. 25, while pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge in the death of Jessica Lopez, also of Newburgh, who has been missing since 2019.
New Medical Update on Cat Thrown Out of Moving Car in Middletown
At first, Nicole DiLorenzo couldn't believe what she was seeing. Driving down Goshen Turnpike near Middletown, NY, something was suddenly thrown from the window of the silver sedan driving in front of her. As it tumbled down the road and came to a stop, it became clear what DiLorenzo was looking at: a tiny orange kitten.
Man abused kids in Upstate day care center/foster care, police say; more victims possible
Warwick, N.Y. — A 59-year-old man sexually abused multiple children in two Upstate New York counties, troopers said. The victims were in day care or foster care, troopers said. Police are looking to see if there are other victims. The abuse happened in Warwick in Orange County and Andes...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sheriff helps distribute backpacks at church
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati helped distribute 75 backpacks at the Beulah Baptist Church on Sunday to help children get ready for the new school year. On Saturday Imperati did the same at Christ Episcopal Church. The bookbag distribution was a collaboration between Imperati, the churches, Arlington...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Firefighters, forest rangers continue to fight fires (video)
HUDSON VALLEY – Despite some isolated rainfall in the region, brush fires continue to be a major problem. There was visible smoke coming from the forest in the Shawangunk range in the Wawarsing area in Sunday. Helicopters doused the fire with water even as light winds continue to threaten the area because of this fire.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Possible drownings of three people in Sullivan County (video)
WHITE LAKE – Three individuals were taken to Garnet Health Medical Center following a tragic accident in White Lake in Bethel just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The status of the three remained unknown as of the evening. A state trooper, who was among law enforcement officers, EMS, and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess Sheriff works to keep schools safe ahead of children returning
POUGHKEEPSIE – With school beginning in less than two weeks throughout the Hudson Valley, Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati is working to keep children safe in their schools. Imperati has increased the number of School Resource Officers (SROs) in his department to 12 deputies. Imperati is the architect of...
Alert Issued For Missing NY Man Now Believed To Be In Cornwall
A 56-year-old upstate New York man has gone missing and authorities are alerting the public they believe he is in the Hudson Valley. David C. Rasmussen was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Tonawanda, New York, just outside of Buffalo. He is described as being 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with...
Town of Newburgh Deputy Chief Lt. Robert DeSaye dies of rare cancer
Lt. DeSaye worked in numerous multiple police agencies through almost 25 years, the last 20 years have been with the Town of Newburgh Police Department.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
Authorities: Suspect arrested for assaulting man on bus in Newburgh
Police say someone was stabbed on a tour bus traveling down the state thruway Friday night.
DA: Newburgh man pleads guilty plea in the death of missing woman
Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler says Matthew Mercado, 39, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of 36-year-old Jessica Lopez, of Newburgh.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Church van flips over on Thruway in Greene County
ATHENS – Thirteen passengers in a church van were injured when it flipped over on the Thruway in the Town of Athens on Wednesday night. State Police said the group from the Church of God of Prophecy in South Ozone Park was returning to New York City following a visit to Niagara Falls when the driver, Percival Carter, 73, of Jamaica, Queens attempted to avoid another vehicle that changed lane, overcorrected, causing him to overcorrect and lose control. The van flipped over several times.
Mid-Hudson News Network
SPCA Westchester rescues dozen beagles from Virginia animal experimentation lab
BRIARCLIFF MANOR – SPCA Westchester has rescued nearly a dozen beagles as part of a group of beagles removed from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. The Human Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of some 4,000 beagles housed at Envigo RMS LLC in Cumberland, Virginia which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.
Police Identify Spring Valley Man Stabbed To Death Walking Home From Family Event
Police have released the identity of a 21-year-old Hudson Valley man stabbed and killed while walking home from a family event. Rockland County resident Stalin De La Cruz, of Spring Valley, was killed around 3:40 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 on Van Orden Avenue. De La Cruz was discovered when a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Annual air show wows thousands
MONTGOMERY –Eric Norberg, of Highland, loves aviation and is the son of a pilot, and Saturday he attended the New York International Air Show at the Orange County Airport outside the Village of Montgomery. The weekend-long show featured a B-25 from WWII and the United States Air Force’s Thunderbirds...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh deputy police chief passes away
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Deputy Town of Newburgh Police Chief Robert DeSaye passed away in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, August 23 following a battle with cancer. Condolences for the 52-year-old veteran police officer poured in from across the region. The Town of Newburgh PBA posted on Facebook, “Another tremendous loss...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie social club marks 75 years of community service
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Shamrock Association in the city celebrated its 75th anniversary on Saturday. To commemorate the milestone, a celebration was held and City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison declared Saturday, August 27, 2022, as “Shamrock Association Day” in the city when he stopped at the club in the morning.
Search continues for Port Jervis woman missing since Aug. 1
Police say Heather Callas, 27, was reported missing on Aug. 1.
