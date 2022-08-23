ATHENS – Thirteen passengers in a church van were injured when it flipped over on the Thruway in the Town of Athens on Wednesday night. State Police said the group from the Church of God of Prophecy in South Ozone Park was returning to New York City following a visit to Niagara Falls when the driver, Percival Carter, 73, of Jamaica, Queens attempted to avoid another vehicle that changed lane, overcorrected, causing him to overcorrect and lose control. The van flipped over several times.

GREENE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO