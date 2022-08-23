ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer

By Greta Bjornson
Hillary Clinton ‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton , travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women.

During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy , Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment.

“You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings, asks Hillary.

The former Secretary of State — who wed Bill Clinton in 1975 and stayed with him through the sex scandal that imploded his presidency in the late ’90s — agrees, but replies, “That doesn’t mean that’s right for everybody.”

The Gutsy trailer cuts away before we can see more of what looks to be an intense discussion, but Ijanaten spilled the details of her conversation with Hillary to Entertainment Weekly , telling the outlet, “It was really nice to be human with someone who has just been, like, supernatural.”

Ijanaten added, “It wasn’t Rev. Whittney to Secretary Clinton, it was woman to woman — I want to know how was it that you were able to stay? I was very grateful for the connection, for what they saw in me and how our conversation, once it got together, could be some magic.”
Hillary Clinton Thrashed in Legal Quiz by Kim Kardashian, Loses 11-4
But Ijanaten isn’t the only influential figure featured in today’s trailer. We also see glimpses of conversations between Hillary and Chelsea and women like Megan Thee Stallion, Jane Goodall, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson and Kim Kardashian, who appears to discuss her work with prison reform in a brief clip.

Gutsy , which was originally titled Gutsy Women, was first announced by Apple TV+ in 2020. The Hillary and Chelsea collaboration is based on a best-selling the mother-daughter duo co-wrote titled The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience .

Gutsy premieres Sept. 9 on Apple TV+. Watch the full trailer in the video above.

Gayle Martin
5d ago

He'll no for Hillary Clinton for president in 2024 you have to be crazy to vote for Hillary Clinton in 2024 I will definitely will not vote for her

Elle Mezick
5d ago

why this woman allowed to speak to anyone about anything? she belongs in federal prison.

Andrea Patterson
5d ago

You stayed because you thought it helped you politically. Your motivation for all in your life.

