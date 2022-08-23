Read full article on original website
Father Stabbed, Son Sought In Assault At Route 46 Motel
Police were looking for a troubled man whose father sustained minor stab wounds in an assault at a South Hackensack motel. Carlos Rodriguez, 27, fled after the 8:40 a.m. incident on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Knights Inn off Route 46, Police Chief Robert Chinchar said. Both had been living...
Court doc: Teen arrested in beating of off-duty NYPD officer says ‘I’m never doing this again’
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A teenage Bronx resident charged in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer allegedly admitted he’d been involved in similar robberies before and pledged not to do it again, according to a criminal complaint. Police arrested 18-year-old Oshawn Logan on charges of robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession […]
NBC Connecticut
1 Taken Into Custody After Argument, Shots Fired Incident in Waterbury
One person has been taken into custody after an argument and shots fired incident in Waterbury early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Elizabeth Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a shots fired complaint. When police arrived, they said they found evidence of shots fired. There were no reported victims...
NBC Connecticut
Mother, 6-Month-Old Daughter Found Safe After Being Abducted from Ansonia
A mother and her daughter have been found after being allegedly abducted Saturday evening. Ansonia Police say just after 5 p.m., Galylea Perez and her 6-month-old daughter, Eliana, were forced to get into a car with the child's father, 23-year-old Joshua Lopez. Authorities say Joshua implied he had a gun,...
longisland.com
Man Shot To Death at His Home When He Answered the Front Door
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death at his Huntington Station home last night. Second Precinct officers responded to 21 East 12th St. at approximately 11:35 p.m. after Roquez Villalba-Jimenez was shot while answering a knock at his front door. Villalba-Jimenez, 32,...
Hartford man arrested for homicide
A caller contacted police saying he had been shot and another person was shot and had died. the homicide victim was 33-year old Simon Griffin. 35 year old Benjamin White is charged in his murder.
1 Suspect Nabbed, Another At Large After Robbery Near Milford Convenience Store
One suspect has been apprehended and another remains at large after a robbery near a Connecticut convenience store. The robbery happened on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27 in Milford at Speedy Mart at 109 Meadowside Rd. Two Black male suspects held the victim at gunpoint with a facsimile firearm in his...
NYPD: 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Bronx NYCHA employee
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the deadly shooting of a Bronx NYCHA employee, according to police.
New Haven man arrested for Hamden shooting
Officers responded to the Gulf Express Station on Arch Street July 22nd at 4:00 PM. They discovered a man, 28, who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Police discovered one of the suspects shot the victim during a robbery.
Wethersfield shooting leaves two dead in vehicle
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting left two people dead in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Wethersfield, police say. Wethersfield police responded to Mountain Laurel Drive at around 9:28 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Officers said they found two people dead in a vehicle at the location upon arrival. Preliminary investigations concluded […]
Police Search For Hit-Run Driver Who Crashed Into Boy Running From Yard In New Fairfield
The Connecticut State Police are searching for a driver who hit a child in Fairfield County and then fled the scene. The incident took place in New Fairfield around 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 on d. According to state police, a boy ran out of his yard and into the...
10 Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint
Ten drivers were arrested at a sobriety checkpoint overnight in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said Saturday. The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, set up the checkpoint at Church Street and New York Avenue. A total of 293 vehicles went through the checkpoint.
Concerned Citizen Scares Away Men In Van Who Approached Girl In Old Greenwich, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are searching for two men in a white van who allegedly attempted to get a 12-year-old girl to get into their van. The incident took place in Old Greenwich on Monday, Aug. 22, around 3 p.m. in the area of Sound Beach Avenue and Center Drive.
Man Found In Possession Of Drugs, Loaded Handgun In Hicksville, Police Say
A man was charged after authorities said he was found in possession of drugs and a loaded handgun during an investigation on Long Island. Eugene Hicks, of North Carolina, was arrested in Hicksville at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Nassau County Police Department reported. Officers were conducting...
Man in stable condition after Hartford shooting: PD
HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – An early-morning shooting left a man with multiple gunshot wounds, Hartford Police say. The shooting took place around 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of 184 New Britain Ave. in Hartford as police responded to a ShotSpotter activation. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release
NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
Bridgeport man accused of assaulting woman in Norwalk arrested in Florida
A Bridgeport man accused of assaulting a woman in a Norwalk school last month has been arrested in Panama City Beach.
Video shows shooting suspect arriving at Manchester mall, fleeing scene
Surveillance video obtained by News 8 shows the Windsor man accused of shooting a loss prevention officer arriving at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester and fleeing the scene by bus.
Police Identify Spring Valley Man Stabbed To Death Walking Home From Family Event
Police have released the identity of a 21-year-old Hudson Valley man stabbed and killed while walking home from a family event. Rockland County resident Stalin De La Cruz, of Spring Valley, was killed around 3:40 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 on Van Orden Avenue. De La Cruz was discovered when a...
9-Year-Old Deer Park Boy Dies After DWI Crash On Long Island Expressway
A 9-year-old boy who was seriously injured when the car he was a passenger in was hit by an alleged drunk driver on the Long Island Expressway has been declared brain dead, according to a GoFundMe page. Angel Salis, of Deer Park, was transported to Stony Book University Hospital for...
