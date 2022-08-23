ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

PIX11

Court doc: Teen arrested in beating of off-duty NYPD officer says ‘I’m never doing this again’

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A teenage Bronx resident charged in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer allegedly admitted he’d been involved in similar robberies before and pledged not to do it again, according to a criminal complaint. Police arrested 18-year-old Oshawn Logan on charges of robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession […]
BRONX, NY
NBC Connecticut

1 Taken Into Custody After Argument, Shots Fired Incident in Waterbury

One person has been taken into custody after an argument and shots fired incident in Waterbury early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Elizabeth Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a shots fired complaint. When police arrived, they said they found evidence of shots fired. There were no reported victims...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mother, 6-Month-Old Daughter Found Safe After Being Abducted from Ansonia

A mother and her daughter have been found after being allegedly abducted Saturday evening. Ansonia Police say just after 5 p.m., Galylea Perez and her 6-month-old daughter, Eliana, were forced to get into a car with the child's father, 23-year-old Joshua Lopez. Authorities say Joshua implied he had a gun,...
ANSONIA, CT
Shelton, CT
longisland.com

Man Shot To Death at His Home When He Answered the Front Door

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death at his Huntington Station home last night. Second Precinct officers responded to 21 East 12th St. at approximately 11:35 p.m. after Roquez Villalba-Jimenez was shot while answering a knock at his front door. Villalba-Jimenez, 32,...
HUNTINGTON, NY
WTNH

Wethersfield shooting leaves two dead in vehicle

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting left two people dead in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Wethersfield, police say. Wethersfield police responded to Mountain Laurel Drive at around 9:28 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Officers said they found two people dead in a vehicle at the location upon arrival. Preliminary investigations concluded […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
HuntingtonNow

10 Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint

Ten drivers were arrested at a sobriety checkpoint overnight in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said Saturday. The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, set up the checkpoint at Church Street and New York Avenue. A total of 293 vehicles went through the checkpoint.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WTNH

Man in stable condition after Hartford shooting: PD

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – An early-morning shooting left a man with multiple gunshot wounds, Hartford Police say. The shooting took place around 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of 184 New Britain Ave. in Hartford as police responded to a ShotSpotter activation. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release

NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Community Policy