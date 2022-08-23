Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
At least one killed in crash on I-10 near 22nd Street in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wreck on I-10, approaching 22nd Street in Tucson, claimed at least one life late Saturday, Aug. 27. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash took place in the westbound lanes. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the crash was fatal.
Tucson Police investigating vehicle vs motorcycle crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are on scene investigating a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle. TPD said the serious-injury collision is at N. Silverbell Rd. and W. Sweetwater Dr. Officers are asking drivers to avoid the intersection and find an alternate route. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
Oro Valley Water launching new billing system
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley will soon launch a new and improved way for Water customers to pay their bills online and manage accounts. To prepare for the change, the Water Utility Department will need to cut-off the current system on Friday, August 26, at 9 a.m. The new system will be available on Monday, August 29.
Pedestrian killed Wednesday on South Nogales Highway
A pedestrian was hit and killed in the early morning hours Wednesday, Aug. 24 on South Nogales Highway near Corona Road, according to Tucson Police.
Authorities look for suspect vehicle from hit-and-run crash near Nogales Highway, Aero Park Boulevard
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian. According to information from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened sometime between...
Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Swan Rd. and Speedway Blvd. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting in that area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot and killed a man on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Tucson police arrested Cypriana Alcantar after finding her in the 2800 block of North Oracle Road. She was charged with first degree murder and prohibited possession and was booked into the Pima County jail with bond set at $1 million.
Police investigate shooting at midtown apartment complex
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was shot an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m. A man was found shot near the...
U.S. Border Patrol arrest migrants in west of Tubac
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to U.S. Border Patrol, 13 adults were apprehended by agents. Deep in the mountains west of Tubac, Nogales Station agents responded with the Mobile Response Team and air support to a group of suspected migrants. Border Patrol said 13 men from Guatemala and Mexico were attempting to avoid detection.
Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
LIVE UPDATES: Flooding causes closures in Pima County Wednesday, Aug. 24
We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.
Officers find no threat after report of weapons at Oro Valley school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police say they found no danger after they were called to an Oro Valley school in response to a report of a possible threat on campus. Shortly before 1 p.m., officers said, they were called to Canyon Del Oro High School. While...
Thousands without power on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 6,000 Tucson Electric Power customers are without power in Tucson on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23. According to TEP’s outage map, the majority of the outages are near the Drexel Heights area and some are near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. As of...
UPDATE: Gunshots reported in El Pueblo Center area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The area near El Pueblo Learning Center has been cleared by police shortly after gunshots were reportedly heard there on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were at the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. and hadn’t located any victims or suspects....
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-Through
Grab a cup of coffee while you're on the go.Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash. The Pacific Northwest is known for many things. Rainy weather, sleepy towns, excellent scenery. However, it may be best known for coffee. Starbucks has taken the world by storm and can now be found in most cities around the country, not to mention most countries around the globe. However, while Starbucks might take most of the recognition, there are other popular coffee brands from the region that are available here in Arizona. One particular coffee name comes with an even more familiar building style, and this shop has opened a new location in the Valley.
Police: Officer-involved shooting on South Park Avenue Thursday
Tucson police investigated an officer-involved shooting Thursday. Police say the shooting happened in the 6000 block of South Park Avenue.
Police arrest man in connection with deadly hit-and-run near Campbell Avenue, 36th Street
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier in the month. According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 43-year-old Armando Morales is being held on a $50,000 bond. He was charged with failure to remain at the scene of a fatal collision, but further investigation could lead to more charges, police said.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drier skies and hotter highs this week!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a very active few weeks, the monsoon will take a bit of a break this week. A westerly flow will gradually dry us out and an upper-level ridge of high pressure will warm us up. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 70s each night. Tucson’s storm chances decrease to 10% or less Monday through Friday.
Former Tucson officer Ryan Remington facing manslaughter charge for shooting armed suspect nine times
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The former Tucson police officer who fatally shot an armed suspect in a mobility scooter last year has been indicted on a manslaughter charge. Mike Storie, attorney for Ryan Remington, confirmed his client was charged. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover hosted a 3 p.m....
Four dead after suspect opens fire on officer serving eviction notice in Arizona
A law enforcement officer and a suspect were among four people who were killed Thursday in Arizona after the officer tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said. Tucson Police Sgt. Richard Gradillas identified the officer in a statement as Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43. He did not identify...
