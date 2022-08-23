ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Events of August 26, 27, and 28, 2022

Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. A wide variety of produce is available from local farmers. Plants, flowers, crafts, home goods, bakery items, and more. Corner of Mechanic and Glick, Downtown Jackson. Cruise In and Concert. The Jackson Downtown Development Authority presents the monthly Cruise-In from 5...
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor nonprofit opens call to artists for second installation of park murals

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan nonprofit has opened its call for artists for a second installation of murals in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti parks. Embracing Our Differences Michigan opened its call for submissions on Wednesday, Aug. 24, for the second installation of its juried art exhibit. The exhibit features 60 billboard-sized banner murals, displayed in parks dealing with the concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jackson, MI
Society
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Society
The Saginaw News

See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
ANN ARBOR, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Avery Beeman Named 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen

The audience in the multipurpose arena erupted in cheers and applause as Avery Beeman was named the 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen on Aug. 26. Beeman was crowned by Katie Wickman, the 2021 Fair Queen at the close of the entertaining program showcasing four promising young women. The judges also...
CHELSEA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great walkable coffee shops in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Some days, it can feel like the only thing outnumbering small, independent bookstores in Ann Arbor are the small, independent coffee shops. And while the city has its choice of major chains like Starbucks and the forthcoming Dunkin’ Donuts, there are plenty of places to get an early-morning iced vanilla latte or an afternoon pastry.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI
MLive

20 more beagles seized from Virginia lab arrive in Ann Arbor to find new homes

ANN ARBOR, MI – After adopting out 15 beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia in just one day, the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor has taken in 20 more. The second batch of dogs were brought to Ann Arbor Wednesday, Aug. 24, through the HSHV’s Love Train, a life-saving transportation program where HSHV personnel drive to struggling rescues and shelters with high euthanasia rates, take the animals and bring them to Washtenaw County for a another shot at adoption.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

M-50 closure will reroute traffic in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge work will close westbound M-50 this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing westbound M-50 (Brooklyn Road) near the U.S. 127/M-50 ramp in Jackson beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, for concrete bridge deck replacement. Work is expected to be completed at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
The Detroit Free Press

$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County

A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than 6 acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is listed at $2.5 million. It's located at the end of Deer Creek Estates, a private, gated subdivision of luxury homes. ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

