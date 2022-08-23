Read full article on original website
Deer Walks Into Dollar General Store In MichiganKyle SchepperleyJackson, MI
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
wcsx.com
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
Sloan Museum of Discovery, Longway Planetarium will have free entry Labor Day Weekend
FLINT, MI -- Admission to the Sloan Museum of Discovery and Longway Planetarium will be free for Genesee and Shiawassee County residents on Labor Day Weekend and the first weekend in November. Thanks to the 100th anniversary of the United Way of Genesee County, admission will be free at both...
jtv.tv
Events of August 26, 27, and 28, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. A wide variety of produce is available from local farmers. Plants, flowers, crafts, home goods, bakery items, and more. Corner of Mechanic and Glick, Downtown Jackson. Cruise In and Concert. The Jackson Downtown Development Authority presents the monthly Cruise-In from 5...
Ann Arbor nonprofit opens call to artists for second installation of park murals
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan nonprofit has opened its call for artists for a second installation of murals in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti parks. Embracing Our Differences Michigan opened its call for submissions on Wednesday, Aug. 24, for the second installation of its juried art exhibit. The exhibit features 60 billboard-sized banner murals, displayed in parks dealing with the concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion.
See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Specialty spice mix is the secret to Star’s Café falafel
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The secret to good falafel? A spice mix from Jordan. Rather, an expensive, customized spice mix from Jordan first ordered in 1983 and bought from the same supplier today, according to Mohamad Hussein, owner of Ann Arbor’s Star’s Café. “We pay triple money...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Big portions await at Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant & Cantina in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Many great restaurants have been in the building David Hernandez now has, and he’s ready to continue that legacy. The building at 2241 Brooklyn Road was home to Giglio’s Italian Restaurant until 2015, and then was taken over by Casa Rodriguez in 2019. Now, Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant & Cantina #2 is at home in the spot..
chelseaupdate.com
Avery Beeman Named 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen
The audience in the multipurpose arena erupted in cheers and applause as Avery Beeman was named the 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen on Aug. 26. Beeman was crowned by Katie Wickman, the 2021 Fair Queen at the close of the entertaining program showcasing four promising young women. The judges also...
Things to Do: Check out these u-pick farms in mid-Michigan
Here's a look at two u-pick farms in mid-Michigan that will have your basket full and belly feeling berry good.
5 great walkable coffee shops in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Some days, it can feel like the only thing outnumbering small, independent bookstores in Ann Arbor are the small, independent coffee shops. And while the city has its choice of major chains like Starbucks and the forthcoming Dunkin’ Donuts, there are plenty of places to get an early-morning iced vanilla latte or an afternoon pastry.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
Ann Arbor’s Bandemer Park bridges closing until late fall for repairs
ANN ARBOR, MI — Anyone who wants to make one last full loop around Ann Arbor’s Argo Pond before summer is over better do so soon, since one of the main trail links is closing. The side-by-side bridge spans off Barton Drive that carry pedestrians and cars over...
Pets of the week: Stew likes a good belly rub. Sarabi is a sweet girl
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Sarabi is a 1-year-old female American Staffordshire mix who is mostly white with tan markings. She is smaller in size and features the adorable one ear up and one ear down. Sarabi...
20 more beagles seized from Virginia lab arrive in Ann Arbor to find new homes
ANN ARBOR, MI – After adopting out 15 beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia in just one day, the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor has taken in 20 more. The second batch of dogs were brought to Ann Arbor Wednesday, Aug. 24, through the HSHV’s Love Train, a life-saving transportation program where HSHV personnel drive to struggling rescues and shelters with high euthanasia rates, take the animals and bring them to Washtenaw County for a another shot at adoption.
Staff shortage leads Amtrak to cancel two trains that stop in Kzoo and BC
Two trains that previously ran between Chicago and Pontiac are canceled because of staffing issues, says Amtrak.
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the Country
The quieter regions of Michigan are filled with hidden gems just waiting to be explored and sometimes the best and most unique places are tucked away in the most unexpected places.
M-50 closure will reroute traffic in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge work will close westbound M-50 this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing westbound M-50 (Brooklyn Road) near the U.S. 127/M-50 ramp in Jackson beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, for concrete bridge deck replacement. Work is expected to be completed at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting.
‘It’s a pleasure to serve the people on my route’: Swartz Creek mail carrier honored with Million Mile Award
SWARTZ CREEK, MI – Walking while on the clock and ensuring efficient mail delivery has always been the goal for Gerald Goodrich. Reaching a million miles while doing it was beyond unexpected. A full-time mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Swartz Creek, Goodrich reached club status and...
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than 6 acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is listed at $2.5 million. It's located at the end of Deer Creek Estates, a private, gated subdivision of luxury homes. ...
