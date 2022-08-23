Read full article on original website
In first meeting at Fayetteville, Arkansas State falls 4-1 to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Sunday afternoon at Razorback Field, the Arkansas State soccer team dropped a 4-1 decision to in-state foe Arkansas. A-State (1-2-1) erased the Razorbacks’ (2-1-0) shutout bid on an 89th-minute goal by Sydoney Clark, while the Red Wolves’ goalkeepers Damaris Deschaine and Olivia Luther combined for 12 saves on the day.
Arkansas State volleyball outlasts Little Rock in five sets, go 2-1 in A-State Invitational
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Trailing 2-1 in the match entering the fourth set, the Arkansas State volleyball team relied upon late-match energy and a raucous crowd to oust rival Little Rock in five sets Saturday at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves (2-1) took a 25-23 fourth-set triumph to...
New attendance policy raises concerns from parents
HAYTI, MO. (KAIT) - As the bell rang and students started their first week of school in Hayti, they were met with a strict new attendance policy. “My first reaction, it says ‘absence without no excuse, Saturday school or detention’ That should not be called for,” said a Hayti community member.
Public asked to help with Jonesboro brand
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Putting a brand on Jonesboro. Jonesboro Unlimited is asking for your help in giving Jonesboro a branding upgrade. Jonesboro Unlimited is working to build a brand that represents Jonesboro and the people who live in the city. Monday the group is holding a focus group open...
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (8/26/22)
An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on August 26th, 2022. Wynne (Cobey Davis go-ahead TD) Nominee #1 is Wynne. Cobey Davis gives the Yellowjackets the lead before the half. They beat Marion 21 - 10 in the FFN Game of the Week.
Northeast Arkansas school district the fastest growing in the state
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are heading back to the classrooms, but one district is seeing more students than ever. Brookland School District is the fastest-growing district in the state of Arkansas. Now with school choice, the district gets new students every year. The net maximum limit on school choice...
Teeing up for a cause
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A man on a mission to honor his late brother, mother, and father. The third annual B & B Memorial golf tournament teed off at 10 a.m. this morning at Big Lake County club in Manila. The course was packed with over 30 two-man teams participating...
Lyon football takes season opener over Missouri Baptist
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Lyon (1-0) rushed for nearly over 150 yards while the defense kept Missouri Baptist (0-1) at bay as the Scots won their home opener 24-12 at Pioneer Stadium Saturday. In the first game under the lights, Lyon jumped ahead early in the first, with Isaiah Bradford...
Bow hunting taking over Crowley’s Ridge
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Only one type of drawback was seen at a first-time archery tournament. The first Crowley’s Ridge Archers Bowhunter Classic was a success, the only drawback of the day was archers drawing back to hit their targets. The tournament winner is decided by the number...
A summer of music to remember
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A series of concerts taking over a Craighead County park. Saturday, Aug. 27, is the first show in a series of concerts coming to the Shop Local Park. The event was scheduled to start last month but was rained out by some much-needed storms. The concert’s...
Craighead County school lane closure
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) -A Brookland school will be temporarily closing a lane of traffic. On Aug. 29 Brookland Elementary school will start construction on the inside lane of the car line from the Pre-K entrance to the retention pond. According to the media release from Brookland Elementary school, the lane...
Aug. 29: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We’ve got a few more spotty downpours on the way to start off the week. Rain won’t be widespread but a good chunk of Region 8 has a shot of at least a little rain.
Jonesboro man charged with raping child
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 19-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested after police took in a report which said he raped a child. Craighead County rosters said Donald Travis Martin Neer was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24. A probable cause affidavit stated on Monday, Aug. 15, Jonesboro police received a...
Video: Explosion shuts down I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I-40 near Forrest City, Arkansas has been shut down after a truck exploded on the interstate. ARDOT cameras show traffic jammed from Jeannette to Wheatley. Video shows a traffic backup due to the fire. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Check back for updates.
Truck drives straight into shed off highway
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A truck driver is okay after he drove into a shed in Craighead County. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said he got a call about 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 about the incident. He explained the driver was heading north on Highway 141 when they...
Emergency crews respond to house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Fire crews are clearing the scene of a Saturday house fire near Arkansas State University. The Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant said the fire is burning in the 16-hundred block of Aggie Road. Officials on scene told Reporter Jace Passmore the fire was small and happened during...
New milk depot and dispensary opens in Dunklin County
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – If you are a mother who is needing breastfeeding options, there’s some new help in Kennett. The Bootheel Mother’s Milk Depot and Dispensary located at the Dunklin County Health Department on 402 Recovery Road is now open. Officials said approved milk donors can...
Free concert, fish fry announced
John 3:16 Ministries will be having a free concert by North Point Worship along with a fish fry, Saturday, Sept. 3, at John 3:16 campus in Charlotte. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., there will be a live auction consisting of crosses, Jesus signs, large crosses made of specialty woods, and other items made by the men at John 3:16.
A much-needed grocery store is on the horizon
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Osceola has a food desert. The USDA defines a food desert as a low-income census tract with low access to healthy food. The city is looking to bring a grocery store to the east side of town to fix this. This ensures that it is within one mile of an Osceola city housing unit.
Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police in Mississippi County are investigating a Saturday murder. The Mississippi County Sheriff had originally said there were two shootings, one on East Rose and one on East Lakewood. Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson told Region 8 News that around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, Blytheville...
