Chester County Intermediate Unit’s Practical Nursing Program Recognized as One of State’s Best

Practical Nursing Program class. Image via Chester County Intermediate Unit.

Chester County Intermediate Unit’s Practical Nursing Program has been recognized by the Nursing Schools Almanac for the second consecutive year as one of the best in the state, according to a staff report from the Daily Local News.

The Nursing Schools Almanac collected data from around 3,000 nursing schools and campuses nationwide for its ranking of the best schools.

The CCIU’s Practical Nursing Program ranked in No. 77 among the best nursing schools in Pennsylvania and at No. 22 for the best nursing schools in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

“The CCIU Practical Nursing Program is great because we care about our students’ success and support our students while they strive towards pursuing their nursing degree,” said Beth Ann Puckett, CCIU’s PNP director.