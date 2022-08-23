ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eyewitness News

Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield

Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on Wynding Hills Road around 5:48 PM. Mother and six month old child found safe after being abducted by father. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Ansonia Police Department were looking for the public’s assistance in locating...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
FOX 61

2 dead in East Granby "suspicious incident"

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police (CSP) and the East Granby Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two adults in an East Granby home. The incident happened on Wynding Hills Road at around 5:54 p.m after receiving calls of shots fired. Police found two adults, a...
EAST GRANBY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man in custody following hours-long standoff

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is in custody following a lengthy standoff with police. According to police, Ansonia officers were called to a house on Elm Street around 7:30 pm Sunday. Police said a woman reported her boyfriend acting irrationally and there was a gun in the house. Officers...
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Wethersfield shooting leaves two dead in vehicle

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting left two people dead in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Wethersfield, police say. Wethersfield police responded to Mountain Laurel Drive at around 9:28 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Officers said they found two people dead in a vehicle at the location upon arrival. Preliminary investigations concluded […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate suspicious deaths in East Granby

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on Wynding Hills Road around 5:48 PM. State Police say a male an female victim suffered gunshot wounds resulting in death. Residents in the neighborhood say they heard gunshots. “I did hear...
EAST GRANBY, CT
NECN

2 Found Dead in Car After Shots Fired in Conn. Neighborhood

Wethersfield police found two people dead in a car outside a home on Mountain Laurel Drive Saturday night. Officers responded to Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls about shots fired in the area, according to police. When they arrived, they found the two people dead inside...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Police: Man Abducted Ansonia Mother & Baby

ANSONIA — A 23-year-old man was charged with violating a protective order and second-degree breach of peace after allegedly forcing a woman and their baby into his car Saturday. The suspect, Joshua Lopez, is scheduled to appear in court in Derby on Monday (Aug. 29). A woman called police...
ANSONIA, CT
whdh.com

Police: Postal worker helps save assault victim in Connecticut

A mail carrier in Connecticut came to the rescue of a woman being assaulted by her boyfriend, according to police. Christine Cambizaca was working her route in Torrington, Conn. on Tuesday when she says a woman ran up to her, saying her boyfriend was beating her up. Cambizaca quickly welcomed the woman into the delivery truck, locked the doors and called 911.
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man and Woman Shot, Killed in East Granby

A man and a woman have died after a shooting in East Granby on Sunday night. Troopers and East Granby police were called to a home on Wynding Hills Road shortly before 6 p.m. after getting 911 calls about gunshots. When they arrived, they said they found a man and...
EAST GRANBY, CT
WTNH

Car strikes 8 parked cars in West Hartford lot: Police

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police responded to the scene of an 8-car crash in a parking lot on Farmington Avenue Friday. According to the police, the driver of one car struck eight parked and unoccupied vehicles in the parking deck of 893 Farmington Ave. The car driver was identified and transported to […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Vehicle crashes into barrier on I-91 in Enfield, police say

ENFIELD — State Police say they’re investigating after a vehicle crashed into a barrier on Interstate 91 north in the area of exit 47. The crash occurred around 2:56 p.m. on I-91 north in Enfield, according to police. An EMS and the local fire department responded for a possible medical issue, police said.
ENFIELD, CT
themonroesun.com

BMW X5 stolen in brazen daylight theft recovered in Meriden

MONROE, CT — A man drove his black, 2017 BMW X5 up a driveway in the High Meadows condo complex and entered a unit with his wife late Thursday morning. He looked out a window a few minutes later to see two men pull up in a white BMW 3 Series. One got out and entered the black BMW, before both vehicles sped off, according to police.
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Missing mother and daughter abducted in Ansonia found safe

ANSONIA, Conn. — According to the Ansonia Police, 22-year-old Galylea Perez and her infant daughter, Eliana Lopez, were found safe after being abducted by Joshua Lopez. Joshua Lopez has been arrested and charges are pending,. Joshua Lopez is a 23-year-old Ansonia resident. He is driving a four-door silver Honda...
ANSONIA, CT
Daily Voice

5 CT Men Indicted For Scheme To Steal, Sell Catalytic Converters

An investigation into stolen catalytic converters across Connecticut has resulted in federal charges against five men accused of running a multi-state trafficking ring. A federal grand jury in New Haven returned a nine-count indictment Tuesday, Aug. 16, charging the following individuals:. Alexander Kolitsas, age 28, of Wolcott;. Bryant Bermudez, age...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday

Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A look inside the Soilders and Sailors Arch

(WTNH) – It’s a landmark in downtown Hartford: the Soldiers and Sailors Arch. The arch towers over the entrance to Bushnell Park and commemorates the Capital City’s Civil War heroes. Did you know that you could take a tour inside and go up to the top?. New...
HARTFORD, CT

