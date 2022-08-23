Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield
Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on Wynding Hills Road around 5:48 PM. Mother and six month old child found safe after being abducted by father. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Ansonia Police Department were looking for the public’s assistance in locating...
2 dead in East Granby "suspicious incident"
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police (CSP) and the East Granby Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two adults in an East Granby home. The incident happened on Wynding Hills Road at around 5:54 p.m after receiving calls of shots fired. Police found two adults, a...
Eyewitness News
Man in custody following hours-long standoff
ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is in custody following a lengthy standoff with police. According to police, Ansonia officers were called to a house on Elm Street around 7:30 pm Sunday. Police said a woman reported her boyfriend acting irrationally and there was a gun in the house. Officers...
Wethersfield shooting leaves two dead in vehicle
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting left two people dead in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Wethersfield, police say. Wethersfield police responded to Mountain Laurel Drive at around 9:28 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Officers said they found two people dead in a vehicle at the location upon arrival. Preliminary investigations concluded […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Police investigate suspicious deaths in East Granby
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on Wynding Hills Road around 5:48 PM. State Police say a male an female victim suffered gunshot wounds resulting in death. Residents in the neighborhood say they heard gunshots. “I did hear...
NECN
2 Found Dead in Car After Shots Fired in Conn. Neighborhood
Wethersfield police found two people dead in a car outside a home on Mountain Laurel Drive Saturday night. Officers responded to Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls about shots fired in the area, according to police. When they arrived, they found the two people dead inside...
New Haven Independent
Police: Man Abducted Ansonia Mother & Baby
ANSONIA — A 23-year-old man was charged with violating a protective order and second-degree breach of peace after allegedly forcing a woman and their baby into his car Saturday. The suspect, Joshua Lopez, is scheduled to appear in court in Derby on Monday (Aug. 29). A woman called police...
Car struck house in Springfield
Springfield police and firefighters were called-in after a car struck a house in the city's Pine Point neighborhood Monday morning.
whdh.com
Police: Postal worker helps save assault victim in Connecticut
A mail carrier in Connecticut came to the rescue of a woman being assaulted by her boyfriend, according to police. Christine Cambizaca was working her route in Torrington, Conn. on Tuesday when she says a woman ran up to her, saying her boyfriend was beating her up. Cambizaca quickly welcomed the woman into the delivery truck, locked the doors and called 911.
NBC Connecticut
Man and Woman Shot, Killed in East Granby
A man and a woman have died after a shooting in East Granby on Sunday night. Troopers and East Granby police were called to a home on Wynding Hills Road shortly before 6 p.m. after getting 911 calls about gunshots. When they arrived, they said they found a man and...
Springfield police searching for Subway armed robbery suspect
Springfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect of an armed robbery at a Subway last week.
Car strikes 8 parked cars in West Hartford lot: Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police responded to the scene of an 8-car crash in a parking lot on Farmington Avenue Friday. According to the police, the driver of one car struck eight parked and unoccupied vehicles in the parking deck of 893 Farmington Ave. The car driver was identified and transported to […]
Register Citizen
Vehicle crashes into barrier on I-91 in Enfield, police say
ENFIELD — State Police say they’re investigating after a vehicle crashed into a barrier on Interstate 91 north in the area of exit 47. The crash occurred around 2:56 p.m. on I-91 north in Enfield, according to police. An EMS and the local fire department responded for a possible medical issue, police said.
themonroesun.com
BMW X5 stolen in brazen daylight theft recovered in Meriden
MONROE, CT — A man drove his black, 2017 BMW X5 up a driveway in the High Meadows condo complex and entered a unit with his wife late Thursday morning. He looked out a window a few minutes later to see two men pull up in a white BMW 3 Series. One got out and entered the black BMW, before both vehicles sped off, according to police.
Missing mother and daughter abducted in Ansonia found safe
ANSONIA, Conn. — According to the Ansonia Police, 22-year-old Galylea Perez and her infant daughter, Eliana Lopez, were found safe after being abducted by Joshua Lopez. Joshua Lopez has been arrested and charges are pending,. Joshua Lopez is a 23-year-old Ansonia resident. He is driving a four-door silver Honda...
5 CT Men Indicted For Scheme To Steal, Sell Catalytic Converters
An investigation into stolen catalytic converters across Connecticut has resulted in federal charges against five men accused of running a multi-state trafficking ring. A federal grand jury in New Haven returned a nine-count indictment Tuesday, Aug. 16, charging the following individuals:. Alexander Kolitsas, age 28, of Wolcott;. Bryant Bermudez, age...
Register Citizen
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday
Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: A look inside the Soilders and Sailors Arch
(WTNH) – It’s a landmark in downtown Hartford: the Soldiers and Sailors Arch. The arch towers over the entrance to Bushnell Park and commemorates the Capital City’s Civil War heroes. Did you know that you could take a tour inside and go up to the top?. New...
Teen Charged With Burning Down Antonio's Grinders In Springfield: Report
Police arrested a 15-year-old and charged him with burning down a sandwich shop in Springfield earlier this month, a news report said. The teenager faces arson charges after police said he set the Aug. 15 fire that destroyed Antonio's Grinders on State Street, MassLive.com said. Police also believe the boy set another fire down the road less than an hour later.
Comments / 1