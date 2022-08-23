ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girlfriend Of Deceased College Football Star Reveals She’s Pregnant

By Curtis M. Wong
 5 days ago

The girlfriend of a college football player who died suddenly last month revealed this week that she is pregnant.

“We created an angel before heaven gained one,” Kelly Kay, a model, wrote in the caption accompanying her post. “All you ever wanted was to be a father... I know you’ll be the best one from up above.”

Kay announced that she is expecting a baby in a series of Instagram photos that included an ultrasound image and a screenshot of a text exchange with someone identified only as “Baby Daddy” posted Monday. She tagged boyfriend Spencer Webb , who died in July after a head injury sustained in a cliff-diving accident near Oregon’s Triangle Lake. He was 22.

“Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going,” she added. “I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you.”

At the time of his death, Webb was preparing for his fourth season as a tight end for the Oregon Ducks at the University of Oregon. The Sacramento, California, native finished with 13 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown this past season.

His body was recovered July 13 from Slide Rock at Lake Creek Falls, a popular spot for cliff divers about 35 miles west of the University of Oregon’s Eugene campus. Police said his death appeared to be accidental, with no signs of foul play.

A day after the athlete’s body was found, Kay described him as “my twin flame” and “the love of my life.” The news stunned Webb’s teammates, friends and family.

“You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it’s like to be cherished and valued and seen for me,” Kay wrote on Instagram. “We had so many big plans. I don’t know where to go from here but I know you’ll be watching over me keeping me strong.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Marianne O'Brien
5d ago

God bless this new life! It must be so very sad but a very happy time for her. My heart goes out to her. 😢❤️

Guest
4d ago

God bless you and the baby to be. May God wrap you and the baby in his arms and help you through this wonderful experience without having to deal with the pain of losing the love of your life.

Sara Gray
4d ago

Very, very sad news! Father in the name of Jesus, give the family comfort, strength, peace of mind to be able go through their healing, deliverance, and their process of adjusting, Amen.

