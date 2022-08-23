Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Williston’s Round Prairie Elementary begins school year, but long-term future remains uncertain
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The future of one rural Williston school was the topic of a lot of people discussed during the summer. Fortunately for concerned parents of Round Prairie Elementary, it’s business as usual for this year at least. A total of 38 students arrived for the first...
Driver killed after striking deer in Williams County
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A man was killed in a car accident after his vehicle collided with a deer on Highway 2, approximately 12 miles west of Ray. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at roughly 11:05 p.m., the 45-year-old Tioga man was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 near mile marker 42 when his […]
KFYR-TV
Tioga man dies after crashing into a deer in Williams County
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reported that a 45-year-old man from Tioga has died after crashing into a deer in Williams County on Highway 2 approximately 12 miles west of Ray. After hitting the deer, the report states the pickup lost control, drove into the median and rolled.
KFYR-TV
29-year-old Williston woman dead in head on crash
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston woman is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 1804 approximately one mile west of Trenton. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 29-year-old cut across the opposite side of the highway. A pickup driver tried to avoid...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Name released in Watford City rollover crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a rollover crash in McKenzie County on August 26. According to the NDHP, at about 6:00 a.m., Errol Malone Jr., a 24-year-old Minot man, was driving west on McKenzie County 28th St NW (about five miles east […]
UPDATED: One dead in Williston vehicle collision
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A head-on collision on Highway 1804 has resulted in the death of a woman from Williston. According to the NDHP, at approximately 4:20 p.m., a Ford F250, driven by Lester Lafollette (a 67-year-old man from Williston), was traveling westward on Highway 1804 near mile marker 332 (approximately 1 mile west of […]
FOUND: Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old taken by father in Mandaree
Updated: 8:18 p.m. The AMBER Alert issued by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the request of Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement on August 25, 2022, has been canceled. Amirae Driver has been safely located by law enforcement officials Original Post: 1:55 p.m. MANDAREE, ND (KXNET) — […]
Boy injured in Williston shooting passes away
The Williston Police Department has received an unfortunate update on the status of a young boy rushed to the hospital after an incident involving a firearm. According to the department, at approximately 6:14 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the chest. The male […]
Comments / 0