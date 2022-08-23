ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

KX News

Driver killed after striking deer in Williams County

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A man was killed in a car accident after his vehicle collided with a deer on Highway 2, approximately 12 miles west of Ray. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at roughly 11:05 p.m., the 45-year-old Tioga man was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 near mile marker 42 when his […]
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Tioga man dies after crashing into a deer in Williams County

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reported that a 45-year-old man from Tioga has died after crashing into a deer in Williams County on Highway 2 approximately 12 miles west of Ray. After hitting the deer, the report states the pickup lost control, drove into the median and rolled.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

29-year-old Williston woman dead in head on crash

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston woman is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 1804 approximately one mile west of Trenton. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 29-year-old cut across the opposite side of the highway. A pickup driver tried to avoid...
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Name released in Watford City rollover crash

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a rollover crash in McKenzie County on August 26. According to the NDHP, at about 6:00 a.m., Errol Malone Jr., a 24-year-old Minot man, was driving west on McKenzie County 28th St NW (about five miles east […]
MCKENZIE COUNTY, ND
KX News

UPDATED: One dead in Williston vehicle collision

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A head-on collision on Highway 1804 has resulted in the death of a woman from Williston. According to the NDHP, at approximately 4:20 p.m., a Ford F250, driven by Lester Lafollette (a 67-year-old man from Williston), was traveling westward on Highway 1804 near mile marker 332 (approximately 1 mile west of […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Boy injured in Williston shooting passes away

The Williston Police Department has received an unfortunate update on the status of a young boy rushed to the hospital after an incident involving a firearm. According to the department, at approximately 6:14 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the chest. The male […]
WILLISTON, ND

