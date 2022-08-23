Indian classical musician Vishwa Mohan Bhatt to play free concert in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — On Thursday, the Birmingham Museum of Fine Art will host a free concert featuring one of the most distinct Indian classical musicians in the world.

Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, who plays a version of slide guitar he adapted called the mohan veena, will be accompanied by tabla player Subhen Chatterjee during a performance that will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the museum.

Bhatt, who studied under the iconic Indian sitarist Ravi Shankar, won the Grammy Award for Best World Album in 1992 for “A Meeting by the River,” a collaboration with American guitarist Ry Cooder. Over the years, Bhatt has played Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Festival, as well as performed alongside artists like Bela Fleck, Jerry Douglas and blues singer Taj Mahal.

The mohan veena is a modification of an archtop guitar Bhatt helped create that combines the drone and sympathetic strings of a sitar with the sound of a slide guitar.

“Bhatt has established his instrument as an important one in mainstream Indian classical music, and his electrifying performances have charmed audiences worldwide,” the museum said in a statement.

The performance comes as part of the museum’s new exhibit, “Expanding Darshan: Manjari Sharma, To See and Be Seen,” an interpretation of nine Hindu deities. The exhibit was recently reviewed in the Wall Street Journal.

The concert is free to the public.

