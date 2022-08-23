Read full article on original website
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
A residential home design company that provides interior home decor, kitchen, and bath renovations, and home stagingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
NBC Sports
Bills worked out four punters Sunday
The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
NBC Sports
Can you blame Mac Jones for being frustrated amid loss to Raiders?
Mac Jones has tried to keep things positive this preseason, stressing the importance of patience while the New England Patriots adapt to a new offensive scheme and celebrating when the team makes progress. The second-year quarterback appeared to snap Friday night, however, slamming a tablet in frustration after another three-and-out...
Social media thinks Tom Brady got plastic surgery during his hiatus
Tom Brady broke his silence on Saturday about his recent mysterious 11-day absence from Buccaneers camp – but his face might have said more than his words.
NBC Sports
Did “multiple owners” urge Roger Goodell to suspend Deshaun Watson less than a full year?
When the NFL and quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, a case could have been made that it would have been better for the Browns to have Watson miss a full year. That would have truly suspended Watson’s contract, pushing it back by a full year, keeping him under contract through 2027, and slashing his salary in 2023 from $46 million to the veteran minimum for a player with his level of experience (currently, that’s $1.035 million).
NBC Sports
Chiefs cut five players, get down to 75 on roster
NFL teams have until Tuesday to reduce their rosters to 53 players, and the Chiefs are getting a head start on the rest of the league. The Chiefs announced five players who were cut today, making the Chiefs the first team to start making cuts after finishing the preseason. The...
NBC Sports
Matt Araiza not at Bills’ practice today
Bills punter Matt Araiza is not at the Bills’ practice today, two days after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. The Bills confirmed to reporters on the scene that Araiza wasn’t practicing but that he is, for now anyway, still on the roster.
Dolphins, NFL 'heartbroken' after sudden death of executive Jason Jenkins
MIAMI, Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The news of Jason Jenkins' recent death has prompted dozens of social media tributes from NFL teams, players and many others, reflecting on the impact the late Miami Dolphins executive left on the community. Jenkins, who served as the Dolphins' senior vice president of communications...
NBC Sports
49ers bring John Miller in for a visit
The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
NBC Sports
Mac Jones flashes frustration after ugly interception against Raiders
The Patriots offense continues to be a work in progress, with plenty of questions given the quality of the personnel and the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. On Friday night in Las Vegas, starting quarterback Mac Jones handled four drives in the final dress rehearsal before Week One. The effort included an ugly interception, with Jones rolling to his left and throwing to receiver Kendrick Bourne, who served as the needle within a haystack of six Raiders.
NBC Sports
NFL senior advisor Rita Smith on Deshaun Watson: “I feel like he’s playing us”
In the eight days since Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson: (1) accepted an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine; (2) issued a statement accepting accountability for his decisions; and (3) promptly proclaimed his innocence at a press conference, the NFL hasn’t had much if anything to say about Watson’s lack of remorse.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin on whether he has a starting quarterback: “I might but you guys are not gonna have it today”
Mitchell Trubisky seemed to make a compelling closing argument to become the first starting quarterback for the Steelers of the post-Big Ben era. Primarily since Trubisky received the first-team opportunities in the preseason finale against the Lions, and made the most of them — including a 92-yard two-minute drill to cap the second quarter.
NBC Sports
Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent
The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
Detroit Lions 2022 roster cuts: Live updates ahead of Tuesday's 53-man deadline
Dan Campbell has about a day to make his final decisions for the 2022 Detroit Lions roster. With the deadline for each NFL team's 53 man set for Tuesday, the Lions will be cutting players over the next day-plus, and nearly 10 spots were up for grabs among more than 20 players.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers have inquired about trade for interior O-lineman
If you were hoping the 49ers' preseason finale would help with any Trey Lance uncertainty, it didn’t. And San Francisco’s offensive line didn’t make it any easier. As all eyes were locked on the young QB during the 49ers' 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday at NRG Stadium, it was hard not to notice how vulnerable the inexperienced O-line was.
NBC Sports
Saints waive six as they start cut to 53 players
The Saints have gotten the ball rolling on their final roster cuts of the summer. The team announced that they have waived six players off of the roster. They are defensive back Brian Allen, defensive tackle Josh Black, tackle Derrick Kelly, cornerback Quenton Meeks, running back Abram Smith, and tackle Khalique Washington.
NBC Sports
Deebo claps back at Texans corner who posted highlight on IG
The 2022 NFL season hasn't even started yet and Deebo Samuel already has developed a new rivalry. After the 49ers' 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night at NRG Stadium, Texans corner Steven Nelson posted a highlight to his Instagram of himself breaking up a pass attempt from quarterback Trey Lance in coverage of Samuel.
NBC Sports
Rams should suspend Aaron Donald (and if they don’t the NFL should)
Few currently disagree with the notion that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald should be suspended for his behavior at Thursday’s joint practice with the Bengals. Players who swing helmets should always face significant punishment, regardless of whether the incident results in a serious injury. Otherwise, guys will keep swinging helmets until someone suffers a serious injury — and then the NFL will act surprised that someone was seriously injured after getting hit by a helmet.
NBC Sports
Trent Brown posts interesting tweet ahead of Pats-Raiders game
With the understanding that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, it's fair to wonder how Trent Brown's week has gone. The Patriots' starting left tackle, who spent two seasons with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, squared off against his former squad in joint practices this week and will face his old mates Friday night in New England's preseason finale at Allegiant Stadium.
NBC Sports
Drew Lock “disappointed” at losing the starting quarterback job again
Pete Carroll announced his starting quarterback decision to the entire team in the locker room following Friday night’s final preseason game. He didn’t need to tell anyone. It was obvious to everyone that Geno Smith would start Week 1. Drew Lock didn’t do enough to win the job...
NBC Sports
Packers cut Ty Summers
A lot of players will be losing their jobs over the next few days as teams drop to 53 players and the Packers have gotten the ball rolling on their cuts. According to multiple reports, the Packers waived linebacker Ty Summers on Sunday. Summers was a 2019 seventh-round pick who...
