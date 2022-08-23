Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
CBS Sports
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' preseason finale vs. Denver
An excellent punting display, a shoutout from a legend and injuries highlighted the Vikings' final preseason game.
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PJ Fleck responds to Jerry Kill's latest comments about him
"I haven't not shaken one head coach's hand in my entire career."
Jerry Kill unsure he'll shake PJ Fleck's hand in return to Minnesota
Jerry Kill has made it very clear that he's not a fan of Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster
Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
NBC Sports
Chiefs cut five players, get down to 75 on roster
NFL teams have until Tuesday to reduce their rosters to 53 players, and the Chiefs are getting a head start on the rest of the league. The Chiefs announced five players who were cut today, making the Chiefs the first team to start making cuts after finishing the preseason. The...
NBC Sports
Can you blame Mac Jones for being frustrated amid loss to Raiders?
Mac Jones has tried to keep things positive this preseason, stressing the importance of patience while the New England Patriots adapt to a new offensive scheme and celebrating when the team makes progress. The second-year quarterback appeared to snap Friday night, however, slamming a tablet in frustration after another three-and-out...
NBC Sports
Bills worked out four punters Sunday
The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
NBC Sports
Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent
The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
Herbstreit Makes Surprising Pick for Big Ten Championship
The ESPN analyst chose a team that went 3–9 last season to face his alma mater Ohio State in the championship game.
Nebraska vs. Northwestern football preview, prediction
The 2022 college football season kicks off — where else? — in Dublin, Ireland, as Nebraska and Northwestern meet out of the Big Ten. Both teams are coming off a dismal 3-9 campaign and are hoping this fall will bring an opportunity to get their programs on stronger footing. Here's what ...
NBC Sports
49ers bring John Miller in for a visit
The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
Potential Trade Threatens to Further Expose the Brutal Truth About Bill Belichick’s Resume
Bill Belichick's recent track record in the NFL Draft hasn't been that great. The post Potential Trade Threatens to Further Expose the Brutal Truth About Bill Belichick’s Resume appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Final Packers 53-Man Roster Projection
The Green Bay Packers must select their initial 53-man roster by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Here’s how it could shake out, including seven receivers but only two backs.
NBC Sports
Trent Brown posts interesting tweet ahead of Pats-Raiders game
With the understanding that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, it's fair to wonder how Trent Brown's week has gone. The Patriots' starting left tackle, who spent two seasons with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, squared off against his former squad in joint practices this week and will face his old mates Friday night in New England's preseason finale at Allegiant Stadium.
Dan Campbell Is 'Realist' Regarding Talent Level of Lions' Roster
Dan Campbell provides an update on the position battles that are still being decided, ahead of roster cuts next week.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers have inquired about trade for interior O-lineman
If you were hoping the 49ers' preseason finale would help with any Trey Lance uncertainty, it didn’t. And San Francisco’s offensive line didn’t make it any easier. As all eyes were locked on the young QB during the 49ers' 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday at NRG Stadium, it was hard not to notice how vulnerable the inexperienced O-line was.
Popculture
Veteran NFL Player Announces Retirement at 31, Announces Future Plans
A veteran NFL offensive lineman is done playing football but is staying close to the league. This week, JC Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL at 31 years old. However, Tretter also announced that he will remain president of the NFL Players Association, a position he has healed since March 2020.
