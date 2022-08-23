TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State opened the season with a 47-7 victory over Duquesne at home on Saturday. They are now preparing for a trip to New Orleans, La. and the Caesars Superdome to face LSU on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. (ABC). On Monday, starting at 11:30 a.m., Florida State head coach Mike Norvell will discuss the past game for the Seminoles and look ahead. FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis will also reflect on the most recent action while spinning things forward.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO