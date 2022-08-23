Read full article on original website
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD
Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
247Sports
HIGHLIGHTS: 5-star A&M QB target DJ Lagway puts up video-game numbers in opening week
Willis, Texas, class of 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway is already ranked as a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound passer had a solid sophomore season a year ago for the Wildkats but he had not quite put up the numbers of some of his highly-ranked peers. But, one game into his junior season, that has changed.
Texas A&M football: Haynes King named Aggies starting QB draws rave reviews from media
King only played four games over the last two seasons, putting up 359 yards on 24-of-39 completions with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He is a former four-star prospect in the Class of 2020 out of Longview (Texas) High School and the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback from the class. But...
LSU football: Tigers RB John Emery addresses two-game suspension
LSU running back and former five-star signee John Emery Jr. addressed academic issues that led to a two-game suspension ahead of the 2022 college football season. Emery was slated to see carries in this coming Sunday's opener against Florida State, but Penn State transfer Noah Cain should now see the bulk of the workload along with Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams.
Arch Manning stats from final preseason football game: Texas QB commit flashes dual-threat ability
Although the high school football season is well underway in most states, five-star quarterback Arch Manning will not officially start his senior campaign for New Orleans Isidore Newman until this coming weekend. But Manning did take the field on Friday for a preseason "jamboree" against New Orleans De La Salle and led his team to a 20-13 win in a two-quarter tune-up before the real games start.
Fired Up: Collin Klein's offense will mark a change of pace for Kansas State football
The question: During an August 23, 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the possibilities of new offensive coordinator Collin Klein's Kansas State offense. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
4-star PG Jizzle James announces top 3 schools
After many offers, Jizzle James has narrowed his list down to three schools: Georgia Bulldogs, Cincinnati Bearcats, and the LSU Tigers. The Class of 2023 prospect is the No. 10 PG and No. 64 overall basketball player in Top247.
Examining Alabama's remaining needs in 2023 class
BamaOnLine breaks down the areas the Crimson Tide is looking to close strong at in the class of 2023.
VIDEO: Auburn's newest commit Daquayvious Sorey goes crazy in season opener
CHIPLEY, Florida - Just a few short hours after Daquayvious Sorey announced his commitment to Auburn, the Top247 wide receiver got his senior season started. The Chipley Tigers faced off against the Rutherford Rams on Friday night. Sorey got his senior season going in a big way with a pair...
What is UCLA getting in four-star power forward Devin Williams?
UCLA landed their first player from the class of 2023 on Sunday when four-star power forward Devin Williams from Corona (Calif.) Centennial announced his commitment Mick.
Live Updates: Mike Norvell, FSU coordinators Monday Press Conference
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State opened the season with a 47-7 victory over Duquesne at home on Saturday. They are now preparing for a trip to New Orleans, La. and the Caesars Superdome to face LSU on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. (ABC). On Monday, starting at 11:30 a.m., Florida State head coach Mike Norvell will discuss the past game for the Seminoles and look ahead. FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis will also reflect on the most recent action while spinning things forward.
Updates on injured players CB Omarion Cooper, WR Johnny Wilson
Florida State was without its top cornerback and lost its top wide receiver in the season opener against Duquesne. Coach Mike Norvell addressed the status of Omarion Cooper and Johnny Wilson following the Seminoles’ 47-7 win over the FCS opponent. Cooper, who was seen on the sideline moving a...
Listen: Betting advice on Ohio State-Notre Dame game (Biddle & Scotty Vegas on The Fan)
Want to hear even more discussion about Saturday's Notre Dame at Ohio State game? Well, you came to the right place. On Sunday's On The Money show on WBNS 97.1 The Fan, hosts Dave Biddle and Scotty Vegas analyzed the matchup, including betting advice. The Buckeyes are favored by 17 points and the over/under is 58.5 points. You can listen to the segment here:
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
RBs TreVonte' Citizen, Don Chaney Jr. will be out for the Bethune-Cookman game
The Miami Hurricanes will have three scholarship running backs available for the season opener against Bethune-Cookman. During an appearance on the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM on Monday morning, Cristobal confirmed freshman running back TreVonte' Citizen is out for the season and third-year redshirt freshman Don Chaney will be out for the Bethune-Cookman game.
Mario Cristobal is pleased with the progress No. 16 Miami showed during fall camp
The 2022 college football season is finally here for the Miami Hurricanes football program. Miami will officially kickoff its season, the first of the Mario Cristobal era, on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium with the Hurricanes playing host to FCS opponent Bethune-Cookman. Expectations are high for Miami as they enter...
Mark Fletcher's career day signals don't forget about Ohio State's running back commit
While much of the talk surrounding Ohio State's No. 5-ranked 2023 recruiting class the past few months has revolved around the elite group of pass catchers that the Buckeyes have committed, Mark Fletcher let the world know on Saturday that there's also a powerful running back that has some shades of Derrick Henry in his game headed to Columbus.
In the Trenches: The Boys Are Back in Town
With the return of Carolina Football, it’s also time for the return of the ‘In the Trenches’ podcasting trio to give their informed opinions and analysis in regards to what’s happening on the Tar Heel gridiron. Inside Carolina's Taylor Vippolis is joined by fellow Carolina lettermen Mike Ingersoll and E.J. Wilson to discuss UNC's win over Florida A&M.
Four-star 2024 LB notes | Update on 2025 WR target | WR to watch in 2024
Updates on Lovejoy teammates Payton Pierce, Parker Livingstone and Daylan McCutcheon after their season opener Saturday evening.
