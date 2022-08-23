ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD

Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
LSU football: Tigers RB John Emery addresses two-game suspension

LSU running back and former five-star signee John Emery Jr. addressed academic issues that led to a two-game suspension ahead of the 2022 college football season. Emery was slated to see carries in this coming Sunday's opener against Florida State, but Penn State transfer Noah Cain should now see the bulk of the workload along with Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams.
Arch Manning stats from final preseason football game: Texas QB commit flashes dual-threat ability

Although the high school football season is well underway in most states, five-star quarterback Arch Manning will not officially start his senior campaign for New Orleans Isidore Newman until this coming weekend. But Manning did take the field on Friday for a preseason "jamboree" against New Orleans De La Salle and led his team to a 20-13 win in a two-quarter tune-up before the real games start.
Live Updates: Mike Norvell, FSU coordinators Monday Press Conference

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State opened the season with a 47-7 victory over Duquesne at home on Saturday. They are now preparing for a trip to New Orleans, La. and the Caesars Superdome to face LSU on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. (ABC). On Monday, starting at 11:30 a.m., Florida State head coach Mike Norvell will discuss the past game for the Seminoles and look ahead. FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis will also reflect on the most recent action while spinning things forward.
In the Trenches: The Boys Are Back in Town

With the return of Carolina Football, it’s also time for the return of the ‘In the Trenches’ podcasting trio to give their informed opinions and analysis in regards to what’s happening on the Tar Heel gridiron. Inside Carolina's Taylor Vippolis is joined by fellow Carolina lettermen Mike Ingersoll and E.J. Wilson to discuss UNC's win over Florida A&M.
