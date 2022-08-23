ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Nearly Year After Hurricane Ida, Coatesville Still Waiting on Federal Disaster Funds

Coatesville Council President Linda Lavender-Norris.Image via Jen Samuel, Daily Local News.

Despite the devastation hurricane Ida caused last year, Coatesville is still waiting on the federal disaster funds it needs to replace its century-old stormwater infrastructure, but some residents are still hopeful, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News

“The Army Corp of Engineers has not been to the City of Coatesville,” said Coatesville City Manager James Logan. “FEMA and PEMA were out last September to assess residential and commercial damages. We are working with each agency to determine and identify any funding assistance for damages to municipal property and infrastructure.” 

So far, the focus has been on the hundreds of residents who were forced to evacuate from their homes or rental properties due to the devastating storm. 

According to Coatesville Council President Linda Lavender-Norris, the city is yet to receive any funds from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Coatesville also has not received any disaster funds from FEMA nearly a year after the city submitted the required forms during the aftermath of the storm. 

This means that the century-old stormwater system has not been updated to prevent future floods that could be caused by the next hurricane or tropical storm. 

“As bad as this feels, we have so much hope and potential,” said Lavender-Norris. 

Read more about the issue in the Daily Local News

