Lavallette, NJ

94.3 The Point

Chowderfest is returning to LBI

It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Where a Food Network star went for dinner at the NJ shore

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
LONGPORT, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PF CHANGS EVACUATED DUE TO FIRE

***UPDATE*** Health Department never arrived at the scene, violations were issued and operations are back to normal at PF Changs. THEY ARE OPEN FOR SERVICE. Emergency personnel are at PF Changs at the Ocean County Mall where a small oven/stove fire activated the fire alarms. The Halon system discharged which now requires the board of health be requested to the scene. Due to the fire suppression system discharging the restaurant will remain closed until the kitchen is restored, professionally cleaned and inspected and approved by the health department for a safe reopening.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. artisan cheese shop announces plans to close

A New Jersey artisan cheese shop will close before the summer ends. The Cheese Cave in Red Bank is shuttering Aug. 31, according to a Facebook post from the company. “After more than 11 years as a part of the Red Bank community, I will close the doors of The Cheese Cave on August 31st, 2022,” owner Stephen Catania said. “The decision to close was not easy as it has been a fulfillment of a dream to be an entrepreneur and to do something that I have always loved — to serve people and bring them some joy through food.”
RED BANK, NJ
94.3 The Point

The Last Week Of Summer For Many

There are thousands of families who today begin what for them is the final week of summer. It’s the last week for kids to wake up when THEY wake up, last week not to worry about what clothes you are putting on, last week to hang out on the beach with friends and last week to stay up late and watch whatever you want on TV.
FARMINGDALE, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: ACCIDENT WITH DOWNED POLE AND FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Lanes Mill Rd and Lanes Mill Rd (not a typo) where a utility pole has been taken down in the accident and one car caught fire. We have no information on injuries. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: MOTOR...
BRICK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Hang Ten with 94.3 The Point at The 2022 Belmar Pro

Hang ten with 94.3 The Point, Blue Moon, and The Belmar Pro on September 9th, 10th, and 11th. Surfers and fans alike come back to the stretch of beach between 16th and 18th Ave on the same weekend each year because they know of Belmar’s welcoming reputation. They know that each year the town opens it’s doors for parades, parties, the famous Belmar Seafood Festival, and this annual surf event. Traveling pros recognize that this contest has a great history of waves. In the past, they’ve come from Australia, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Europe, South Africa, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and all over the US.
BELMAR, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

