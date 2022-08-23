A New Jersey artisan cheese shop will close before the summer ends. The Cheese Cave in Red Bank is shuttering Aug. 31, according to a Facebook post from the company. “After more than 11 years as a part of the Red Bank community, I will close the doors of The Cheese Cave on August 31st, 2022,” owner Stephen Catania said. “The decision to close was not easy as it has been a fulfillment of a dream to be an entrepreneur and to do something that I have always loved — to serve people and bring them some joy through food.”

RED BANK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO