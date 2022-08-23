Read full article on original website
newbernnow.com
Work of Bernice Abraham in the Director’s Gallery
Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present the work of Bernice Abraham in the Director’s Gallery for the month of September. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the September ArtWalk from 5 – 8 pm on Friday, September 9th. Abraham is a local mixed-media...
carolinacoastonline.com
Crystal Coast Record Show set for Sept. 3 at History Museum of Morehead City
— Pop culture and local history will collide when the Crystal Coast Record Show takes over the History Museum of Carteret County in Morehead City on Labor Day weekend. Hosted by Phil's Music Exchange of Wilson and Rocky Mount, the show will feature thousands of LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, books, posters and other musical memorabilia offered by dozens of vendors from across eastern North Carolina. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the History Museum, 1008 Arendell St., Morehead City. Admission, with full museum access to all attendees, is free.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab pot Christmas trees could be the ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The crab pot Christmas tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has been nominated for the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. According to a press release from the N.C. Chamber, there are 80 nominees this year,...
Three local sites fail latest water-quality standard
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Two sites on the Lower Neuse and one on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week. On the Lower Neuse, two sites failed to meet recreational water-quality standards: Upper Broad Creek at Black Beard Sailing Club and Pierce Creek in Oriental; on the Tar-Pamlico, Sunset Park in Rocky Mount failed. […]
piratemedia1.com
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend
As student life returned to East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, for the start of the fall 2022 semester on Aug. 22, here is a guide to the events and activities happening this weekend. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus and Main Campus Student Center will pass...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man scores $250,000 win with ‘game changer’ of a scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win for an eastern North Carolina man. After working all day in the sun, Kirk Nyberg Jr. of New Bern stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. “It’s a game changer for me,”...
carolinacoastonline.com
Kristopher Cummings, 44; service August 30
Police Sergeant Kristopher “Kris” James Cummings, 44, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. We will be honoring Kris’s life with a funeral service, including police honors, at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 30, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Chaplain Chris conger. The family will receive friends the evening prior from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, August 29, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 23, 24 & 25
Jack Anthony Davis, 55, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. SERGEANT KRISTOPHER "KRIS" JAMES CUMMING, SMorehead City.
americanmilitarynews.com
Two Marines dine-and-dash at Waffle House, then vandalize helicopter, NC officials say
Two U.S. Marines damaged a helicopter just after dining and dashing at a Waffle House in North Carolina, officials said. The act of vandalism left the helicopter with broken windows and about $1,000 in damage on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to police in Havelock. The Eastern North Carolina city is home to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point.
New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
carolinacoastonline.com
Tyler Wilkinson, 26; service August 28
Tyler Wilkinson, 26, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at home. Tyler Alexander Wilkinson was born on January 22, 1996, to his mother Tara Marie Winter, and his father Dewayne McCoo. He was born at Carteret General Hospital in Morehead City, North Carolina and was 7lbs 9oz and a whopping 22 inches long. He lived with his mother in Newport, North Carolina, and was a happy baby, always giggling and laughing. He took his time to start talking, but once he started, he never stopped. He was all boy. He loved playing outside, getting dirty, and playing with trucks. He loved being in the shed with his Papa, playing with the wood scraps and banging nails into them. He loved helping his Nana out in the garden and helping with baking. His favorite homemade treats were chocolate macadamia cookies, his Nana’s eggnog cookies, and his mom’s Christmas cookies.
WITN
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest. Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
Parker Byrd undergoes successful 16th surgery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd underwent a successful 16th surgery Friday, as doctors continued to clean and close wounds on what is left of his right knee. “Surgery #16 went well,” Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, said in a Facebook update Friday. “A small amount of closures to the stump and both wound vac changes. […]
WECT
Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
WITN
Two people injured in early morning Greenville shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot in their legs early Saturday morning in Greenville. Police say they were called to the McClellan and Brown Streets area after a shot spotter was activated around 4:30 in the morning. There, they found a 26-year-old man with a non-life threatening wound...
WITN
Free school supplies and gift cards for teachers to prepare for the school year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Teachers across the state are preparing for a new school year to begin. The Pentecostals of Greenville provided inspiration and free goodies for them at an “Educators Sunday.”. Teachers were given free breakfast, bags full of school supplies, and a gift card to Target in...
WITN
Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating a late morning homicide, the second deadly daytime shooting in the county this week. Deputies were called to a mobile home on Van Ness Avenue shortly before noon for the shooting. That’s off of Old River Road, northwest of Greenville.
WITN
Free haircuts and backpacks given to students ahead of first day of school
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of kids are celebrating the last weekend of summer before loading up into school buses and getting back into the classroom. It all takes preparation, from haircuts to backpacks. On Saturday, those were given away for free through the Cops and Barbers program. This sixth...
neusenews.com
Farmers Market update for August 27, 2022
Market open between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Tuesday and Saturday. Saturday, September 17, 2022 Donation Station (For more info, scroll down) Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 10:30 Please pass the Veggies. UNC Lenoir Health Care Diabetes Specialist, Holly White, will explain how veggies can improve your health. Friday, September...
