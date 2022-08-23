Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
Third Illinois Prison Guard Convicted In Inmate’s Death
A third guard at an Illinois prison has been convicted of charges stemming from the death of an inmate. A federal jury this week returned the guilty verdict against 54-year-old Todd Sheffler in his second trial on charges of deprivation of rights and obstruction in the 2018 death of Larry Earvin at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling.
nemonews.net
Ed’s Machinery Theft Case Closed
Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney reported that the Ed’s Machinery theft case, open-end June 9, has been closed. In that case, a Massey 4710 tractor and Rhino hay rake were stolen using a face cashier’s check for $67,500. After following more than 60 tips, information led officers to...
Quincy Murder Still Remains Unsolved After 100 Years
September 27 or 28 of 1912 was the night four people were brutally murdered and burned in a house just outside of Payson, and to this day the question of who did it remains a mystery. Charles A. Pfanschmidt, his wife Matilda, daughter Blanch, 14, and Emma Kaempen (a school...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man convicted in toddler's death
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been found guilty on all counts in the 2018 murder of a toddler. On Friday afternoon, Marcus Mays, 38, of La Grange, Missouri, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen. The Scotland County jury deliberated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlds.com
Two Arrested For DUI in Pleasant Hill
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department along with Pleasant Hill Police arrested two individuals last night after a report of suspicious activity. A call came in from the Pleasant Hill Shell Jiffi-Stop on Illinois Route 96 just northwest of town at 9:26 last night after suspicious activity from a vehicle was reported.
ktvo.com
Memphis theft case closed
MEMPHIS, Mo. — In a Friday news release, Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney announced that his office has solved the theft case involving Ed's Machinery in early June 2022. The suspect is thought to have used a phony $67,000 cashier's check to steal a tractor and a hay rake...
wlds.com
JPD Seeking Information on Laundromat Theft
Jacksonville Police are investigating a theft at a laundromat. Police were called to the Stonebridge Apartment complex in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at 8:04AM yesterday in reference to criminal damage to property and an alleged theft. Upon arrival, police determined that some time between Friday and Sunday unknown...
msn.com
Gov. Pritzker rallies supporters in Macomb
Gov. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Stratton visited Macomb this afternoon. Both Pritzker and Stratton spoke in front of supporters and rallied them ahead of the 2022 Midterm elections. Pritzker discussed the states budget, infrastructure projects, primary and higher education and his goal of hoping to pass a Worker's Rights Act.
IN THIS ARTICLE
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 24, 2022
Kaiona D Williams (20) 318 Maiden Ln for Vandalism at 2913 Maine NTA 145. Edward A Bogdala (42) 903 N 9th for FTA Possession of Meth, FTA Retail Theft, FTA Resisting and FTA Trespassing at 7th & Lind Lodged 131. Lance Jones,49, Quincy, reports that his 2007 Chevrolet was hit...
wlds.com
Out of State Man Injured in Wednesday Motorcycle Crash
One man was injured on Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle attempting to make a turn onto a side street in the southern portion of Jacksonville. According to South Jacksonville Police reports, an off-duty officer came upon a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Hardin and Michigan Avenues at 4:15PM.
khqa.com
Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
Five Sentenced In Burlington Meth Ring
(Burlington, IA) — Five Burlington men will each spend more than ten years in federal prison for their roles in a meth distribution ring in the Burlington area. Prosecutors say the ring was discovered in January of 2020 when a van was stopped in Arizona with approximately 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine that the driver admitted was headed to Burlington. Thirty-seven-year-old Rudolph Allen was given the largest sentence at 20 years, 51-year-old Clyde Stewart Junior was sentenced to 17 years, 42-year-old Demetrius Goudy received 18 years, 36-year-old Gregory Johnson got 14 years, and 42-year-old Brian Davis Junior will serve ten-and-a-half years in prison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlds.com
JSD 117 Approves Significant Increases For Teachers in Latest Contract
Members of the Jacksonville Education Association will be seeing a significant increase to their salary this year as a part of an effort to attract and keep young, new teachers in Jacksonville School District 117. Superintendent Steve Ptacek says he’s had extensive talks with people on the structure of the...
khqa.com
ADM Milling permanently closing Keokuk plant
KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — ADM Milling has announced today that the company will be closing their Keokuk plant permanently. The City does not have the number of employees affected by this decision. ADM has indicated that they are looking to sell the facility at some point in the future. The City has contacted Lee County Economic Development Group (LCEDG) and will be working with that organization and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) to find prospective buyers.
klif.com
Dallas City Manager Gets Pay Bump to Over $424,000
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Months after controversy involving the Dallas city manager that could have led to his firing, T.C. Broadnax is getting a pay raise this fall. City Council gave thumbs up on Wednesday to a 3% raise after a performance review. The increase bumps his annual salary to over $423,000.
muddyrivernews.com
‘It feels like a one-time strike’: College presidents say Biden loan forgiveness plan will help some but increase in Pell Grants would help more
QUINCY — The presidents of two local colleges say helping reduce student debt always is one goal of any institution of higher education. Both also said many of their graduates are thrilled to be among the 43 million Americans who will see their student loan debt reduced (or even eliminated) after President Joe Biden announced his long-awaited and historic forgiveness plan on Wednesday.
wlds.com
Multiple Alarm Fire Destroys Majority of Westermeyer Industries Complex Near Bluffs
A manufacturing facility in Bluffs was all but completely destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. Multiple fire departments responded to a call of a fire at Westermeyer Industries on Route 100 near Bluffs just after 2 pm yesterday. 12 area fire departments as well as Morgan County ESDA were on scene...
Pen City Current
Hounds keep Keokuk in check in season-opener
KEOKUK — Opening games are never works of art, which is why you just want to win and keep moving ahead. It’s what Fort Madison football coach Derek Doherty said his team is going to do after Friday’s 22-13 win over Keokuk at Calvert Stadium. The Bloodhounds...
Comments / 0