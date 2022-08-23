Read full article on original website
"Power Book II" Cast Says 50 Cent Replaced T.I. With Method Man Due To Beef
Viewers love seeing Method Manflex his acting chops on the small screen as Davis Maclean on 50 Cent's hit series Power Book II: Ghost. But what fans probably didn't know is that their beloved Maclean was originally supposed to be played by T.I., according to the show's cast. Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo (a.k.a. Tariq St. Patrick and Brayden Weston) were recently stopped taking a stroll in Los Angeles where they were stopped by TMZ and asked to give some insight upcoming season of Power Book II: Ghost.
Tony Yayo Praises 50 Cent For Keeping His Artists Out Of Trouble
Despite having previously spoken ill of his former collective, 50 Cent's relationship with Tony Yayo remains intact. Yayo was once a part of Fif's G-Unit along with Young Buck and Lloyd Banks, and although they found success all those years ago, they couldn't seem to keep that train moving forward. 50 Cent's career has blossomed into other entertainment industry avenues, while the rappers once signed to his roster have continued to push forward with solo careers.
R. Kelly's Daughter Joann Claims She Lost Record Deal Because Of Her Father
The scandals that have followed R. Kelly for decades do not just affect the singer and those actively involved in those cases. Kelly's family, including his ex-wife and children, have also found themselves on the receiving end of backlash from people who accused them of hiding his secrets. Kelly's daughter Joann, who goes by the stage name Buku Abi, has previously spoken about the struggles she faces due to her connection to her famous father, and in a recent interview, she admitted that it has impacted her music career.
Taye Diggs Gets Sentimental About Apryl Jones: "Somehow She's Next To Me"
They are a couple who quietly build upon their romance without the input of the public, and now, fans of Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have enjoyed seeing them together. The pair have been entertaining social media with their goofy posts, and although the award-winning actor has been questioned about their relationship in interviews, he's brushed it off in order to keep the intimate details of their personal lives to themselves. However, he did emerge on Instagram with a touching, yet funny, post about the love he has for Jones.
Brittany Renner Reveals How Much Child Support She Gets From PJ Washington
When a woman has a child with a man who is financially secure, regardless of how much money she makes, she will face some sort of criticism. Brittany Renner's relationship with Charlotte Hornets star PJ Washington unraveled for a worldwide audience as their romance, pregnancy, parenthood, and breakup was put on display for a global audience. Renner faced backlash after it was learned that she met Washington when he was a teenage college basketball star when she was 26, and it is something that she continues to defend, most recently on the Tonight's Conversation podcast.
Wendy Williams' Former Attorney Says She Was "Left To Die" By Ex-Manager & Financial Advisor
2022 has been a chaotic year for Wendy Williams, though a new report from Page Six is shedding some light on the retired talk show host's apparent financial woes and beef with her ex-manager. On Friday (August 26), Williams' former attorney, LaShawn Thomas, revealed to the outlet exclusively that Wells...
Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos
Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
Crystal Smith Says There's No Way She Would Ever Reconcile With Ne-Yo
The last time these two called it quits on their marriage, they later reconciled and were poised to live a life of bliss. However, this time around, Crystal Smith says that there isn't a chance that she would get back with Ne-Yo, and she's been spotted without her wedding ring. There have been rumors about what led to the surprising split, and as that gossip takes over timelines, Ne-Yo has been filmed living his best life with new lady friends.
Jay-Z Breaks Silence On Meek Mill's Departure From Roc Nation
DJ Khaled returned with his latest album, God Did this morning. As expected, the project is stacked with top-tier features, from Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, and Jay-Z, who appears on the title track. Khaled's hyped up this record, specifically Jay's verse, over the past few weeks. Even some of Jay's closest confidants have vowed that the Brooklyn-born rapper may have delivered one of the best verses of his career.
Biggie Smalls Mural Defaced In His Hometown, Residents Outraged
There are certain artists who, despite leaving us too soon, have remained respected members of the Hip Hop community. Their legendary status in the culture is often hailed and has been the subject of documentaries, best-selling books, and art pieces and installations decades after their passing, including that of Christopher Wallace, more affectionate known as Biggie Smalls or The Notorious B.I.G.
Meek Mill Responds To Jay-Z's Shout Out On DJ Khaled's "God Did"
Meek Mill is going through a transitional period in his career. He's revealed that he no longer wants to work with the major label machine to release music, revealing that he's had issues with Atlantic Records for the past few years. However, fans believed this could mean there's friction between himself and Hov after rumors emerged that Meek and Roc Nation parted ways.
Nicki Minaj Shouts Out Ye, Eminem, & Rihanna After Legendary Career-Spanning VMAs Performance
The annual MTV Music Video Awards always guarantee an impressive roster of performances for the evening, but this year, the artist viewers were most excited to see was none other than "Super Bass" hitmaker Nicki Minaj, who also happens to be the recipient of the 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
Slum Village Producer Taps Rosewood 2055 & Boldy James For "Lucky"
Unlike many artists, Slum Village star and producer Young RJ is never afraid to play the background while letting others shine. For his latest single "Lucky" by Rosewood 2055 featuring Boldy James, he did just that. While prepping for his upcoming solo album, World Tour, RJ has kept his talents behind the beats while artists like Michigan's Rosewood 2055 and Boldy get the opportunity to display their full talent.
Comedian Aries Spears Clowns Lizzo's Weight, Celebrities Defend Her
Aries Spears is a stand-up comedian and actor from New Jersey. He's notoriously known for his role on MADtv, the sketch series that originated back in the 90s. While most people take what comics say with a grain of salt, social media users were outraged by Spears' recent comments about a pop phenomenon-- Lizzo.
Real Boston Richey & Future Tag Team "Bullseye 2" From "Public Housing" Album
Aside from huge new arrivals from names like DJ Khaled and J.I.D – who delivered GOD DID and The Forever Story respectively – this New Music Friday we've also received a project from Real Boston Richey, called Public Housing. For the 17-track effort, Richey connected with a few...
King Von Fan Brutally Roasted Over Portrait Tattoo Of Late Rapper
King Von's fans want his legacy to live on – but not like this. Earlier this week, a video surfaced online showing a group of the late artist's supporters expressing displeasure over a white woman's portrait tattoo of Von. "The custy got Von tatted on her," they wrote in the caption of the now-viral clip. "Did Von dirty with that tattoo."
Dro Kenji Nabs Features From Mike Dimes, NoCap & More On "ANYWHERE BUT HERE" Album
Dro Kenji is clearly feeling ambitious as of late, as the "SHALLOW" rapper just delivered his second project so far this month (and third of 2022), ANYWHERE BUT HERE, on which he worked with names like Midwxst, Ka$hdami, NoCap, Mike Dimes, and DC The Don. Before delivering 13 new songs...
The Barbz Come For Missy Elliott: "You've Never Topped A Single Chart"
Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott may have made headlines for celebrating each other on social media after the former won the VMA Video Vanguard Award Honour earlier this month, but that hasn't stopped their fanbases from colliding this week. As HipHopDX reports, things got particularly chaotic on Twitter after Elliott...
Berner Calls On Elon Musk To Plant Weed On Mars On New Single
Berner is one of the most prolific rappers in the game but he's also one of the most important figures in the cannabis industry. Over the years, he's grown Cookies into an internationally recognized brand that is found on shelves across legal markets in the world. Though you could imagine owning a cannabis brand like Cookies would take up a significant amount of his time, he's still working relentlessly in the studio. However, both of his jobs overlap quite frequently.
Real Boston Richey Drops 17-Track Mixtape "Public Housing"
Real Boston Richey is a Tallahassee rapper who has been in the game for less than a year. According to XXL Mag, he stepped into a studio ten months ago with his friend Corey and the rest was history. Since then, he's been acknowledged by some of the hottest artists in the industry. Aside from celebrity recognition, he's managed to gain thousands of fans-- now he's giving them more of what they want.
