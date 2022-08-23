The Statler Brothers recorded a song about a Strand movie theater. In the song an adult reminisces about being young and going to the movies at the Strand. He would get caught up in the cowboy shows and yell that his hero was being ambushed by the bad guy. He relates several good memories of going to movies at the Strand, and then sadly tells that the town had to expand, so the Strand was torn down and the location is now a parking lot.

ORANGE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO