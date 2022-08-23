ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

kjas.com

Michael Edward Grigsby

Michael Edward Grigsby age 65 of Jasper, Texas passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Rayburn Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Jasper, Texas. A visitation for Mr. Grigsby will be Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. prior to the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at Robinson Community.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Four people drown in Sabine River between Newton and Merryville

Deputies from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department and others are still searching for the body of one of four people that are believed to have drowned late Friday evening in the Sabine River near Merryville. Sources close to the search said Sunday morning that three of the drowning victims had...
MERRYVILLE, LA
kjas.com

Fire destroys travel trailer near Bevilport

The volunteers of the Beech Grove Fire Department were dispatched to County Road 101 just off of Farm to Market Road 2799, not far from Bevilport on Saturday afternoon when it was reported that a small camp trailer was on fire. However, the firemen arrived to find the trailer burned to the ground and small flames spreading through the woods.
JASPER, TX
KPLC TV

BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. Three of the four missing people have been located, Sheriff Herford said. BPSO is continuing to search for...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
City
Jasper, TX
Local
Texas Government
Jasper, TX
Government
kjas.com

Rex Davis Wilson

Rex David Wilson, 77 of Call passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at his home. Funeral service will be 2 pm Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Trout Creek. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Friday, August 26. Born June 2, 1945...
CALL, TX
kjas.com

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 25th, 2022

Deaths – 193 (Was 193 on 08/18/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 25th, 2022:. Brookeland – 4 (Was 2 on 08/18/22) Jasper – 48 (Was 34 on 08/18/22) Kirbyville – 7 (Was 8 on 08/18/22) Buna – 7 (Was 9 on 08/18/22)
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Firemen respond to blaze on Carlton Street

The members of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carlton Street, between Fletcher and Wheeler, shortly before 7:00 on Thursday evening when it was reported that what had apparently started out as a controlled burn had gotten out of control. Firemen said three men were...
JASPER, TX
#Constable S Corner
MySanAntonio

Local lawyer plans to build an office with attached apartment

A Beaumont lawyer requested a special use permit to construct a building that would include a law office and a two-bedroom residential apartment. Jonathan Vernon, a probate attorney at the Law Office of Jonathan Vernon, is planning to establish the building in the Central Business District at 681 Park St., according to a Beaumont City Council memo from Interim City Manager Chris Boone.
BEAUMONT, TX
KLTV

Angelina County Ag News: How to tackle fire ants this fall

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - With recent rainfall seeming to bring fire ants back to the surface of the soil, I’ve been getting some questions about them recently. At a church youth event earlier this week, adult volunteers had to mark the mounds outside so that the kids didn’t accidentally get in them as they were playing.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
News Break
Politics
kogt.com

Accident on 16th Street

Thursday afternoon just before 4pm witnesses on the scene say a white Impala pulled out of a turning lane and struck a Dodge Durango, turning it over and trapping the driver inside. Orange Fire had to use the JAWS of Life to get their door open and the driver out.
ORANGE, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Experience The Ellen Trout Zoo Like Never Before In Lufkin, Texas

A few weeks ago I went on a family outing to the Ellen Trout Zoo. It was a great day for it and just one of the most special places in East Texas. The kids had a great time, and they actually spent more time playing on the train, and riding the Z&OO Railroad than they did staring at the animals. For the price that was paid and the fun that was had, it was a bargain.
LUFKIN, TX
12NewsNow

'Let him steal no more' : Members of non-profit organization marched down Beaumont street to spread hope, change lives

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of a non-profit organization marched down a Beaumont street to change lives, give hope and spread the word of God. Highways and Hedges is an organization that travels around Southeast Texas and across state lines to bring people closer to God. The organization focuses on those who have a criminal past or who have had other struggles in life.
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — Before the Strand, there was the Strand

The Statler Brothers recorded a song about a Strand movie theater. In the song an adult reminisces about being young and going to the movies at the Strand. He would get caught up in the cowboy shows and yell that his hero was being ambushed by the bad guy. He relates several good memories of going to movies at the Strand, and then sadly tells that the town had to expand, so the Strand was torn down and the location is now a parking lot.
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Check out these Orangetober Festival details; the fun starts Oct. 7

The Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau (Explore Orange) is excited to ring in the fall season with more than just a ‘bunch of hocus pocus’ with the second annual Orangetober Festival scheduled Oct. 7-9 at the Riverside Pavilion. “This year attendees can expect to see all of the...
ORANGE, TX

