kjas.com
Michael Edward Grigsby
Michael Edward Grigsby age 65 of Jasper, Texas passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Rayburn Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Jasper, Texas. A visitation for Mr. Grigsby will be Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. prior to the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at Robinson Community.
kjas.com
Four people drown in Sabine River between Newton and Merryville
Deputies from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department and others are still searching for the body of one of four people that are believed to have drowned late Friday evening in the Sabine River near Merryville. Sources close to the search said Sunday morning that three of the drowning victims had...
kjas.com
Fire destroys travel trailer near Bevilport
The volunteers of the Beech Grove Fire Department were dispatched to County Road 101 just off of Farm to Market Road 2799, not far from Bevilport on Saturday afternoon when it was reported that a small camp trailer was on fire. However, the firemen arrived to find the trailer burned to the ground and small flames spreading through the woods.
KPLC TV
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. Three of the four missing people have been located, Sheriff Herford said. BPSO is continuing to search for...
kjas.com
Rex Davis Wilson
Rex David Wilson, 77 of Call passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at his home. Funeral service will be 2 pm Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Trout Creek. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Friday, August 26. Born June 2, 1945...
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 25th, 2022
Deaths – 193 (Was 193 on 08/18/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 25th, 2022:. Brookeland – 4 (Was 2 on 08/18/22) Jasper – 48 (Was 34 on 08/18/22) Kirbyville – 7 (Was 8 on 08/18/22) Buna – 7 (Was 9 on 08/18/22)
kjas.com
Firemen respond to blaze on Carlton Street
The members of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carlton Street, between Fletcher and Wheeler, shortly before 7:00 on Thursday evening when it was reported that what had apparently started out as a controlled burn had gotten out of control. Firemen said three men were...
Rural Living With A Huge Screened In Porch In Newton, Texas
Here in Deep East Texas there is one thing that is certain. If you sit on the back porch long enough you might eat a bug. Sitting here at the station I hear red wasps head butt the window daily. If there were no glass windows, they would just be hanging out in the studio with me.
MySanAntonio
Local lawyer plans to build an office with attached apartment
A Beaumont lawyer requested a special use permit to construct a building that would include a law office and a two-bedroom residential apartment. Jonathan Vernon, a probate attorney at the Law Office of Jonathan Vernon, is planning to establish the building in the Central Business District at 681 Park St., according to a Beaumont City Council memo from Interim City Manager Chris Boone.
fox4beaumont.com
City of Beaumont sees a spike in commercial building permits
BEAUMONT — Beaumont city leaders say a recent spike in commercial building permits is proof there's plenty to do in the city. As KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports, it appears the city is going through a business boom.
KLTV
Angelina County Ag News: How to tackle fire ants this fall
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - With recent rainfall seeming to bring fire ants back to the surface of the soil, I’ve been getting some questions about them recently. At a church youth event earlier this week, adult volunteers had to mark the mounds outside so that the kids didn’t accidentally get in them as they were playing.
Sabine County convicted murderer now on Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – 26-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar has recently been added to the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Texas Department of Public Safety are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and capture of Edgar. Officials caution Edgar should be considered armed and dangerous. Edgar […]
kogt.com
Accident on 16th Street
Thursday afternoon just before 4pm witnesses on the scene say a white Impala pulled out of a turning lane and struck a Dodge Durango, turning it over and trapping the driver inside. Orange Fire had to use the JAWS of Life to get their door open and the driver out.
Orange County Pct. 4 Constable treated for injuries after Friday afternoon crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A constable with Orange County Precinct 4 is getting treated for injuries after a 2-vehicle crash. On Friday around 12:10 p.m., Texas Highway Patrol called for an officer needs assistance call at Main Street in Vidor. Constable Matt Ortego responded to the call with his...
Experience The Ellen Trout Zoo Like Never Before In Lufkin, Texas
A few weeks ago I went on a family outing to the Ellen Trout Zoo. It was a great day for it and just one of the most special places in East Texas. The kids had a great time, and they actually spent more time playing on the train, and riding the Z&OO Railroad than they did staring at the animals. For the price that was paid and the fun that was had, it was a bargain.
'Let him steal no more' : Members of non-profit organization marched down Beaumont street to spread hope, change lives
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of a non-profit organization marched down a Beaumont street to change lives, give hope and spread the word of God. Highways and Hedges is an organization that travels around Southeast Texas and across state lines to bring people closer to God. The organization focuses on those who have a criminal past or who have had other struggles in life.
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Before the Strand, there was the Strand
The Statler Brothers recorded a song about a Strand movie theater. In the song an adult reminisces about being young and going to the movies at the Strand. He would get caught up in the cowboy shows and yell that his hero was being ambushed by the bad guy. He relates several good memories of going to movies at the Strand, and then sadly tells that the town had to expand, so the Strand was torn down and the location is now a parking lot.
KPLC TV
Body found near South Crocker St. in Sulphur
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near South Crocker Street Friday evening. More information will be released when it is made available.
Orange Leader
Check out these Orangetober Festival details; the fun starts Oct. 7
The Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau (Explore Orange) is excited to ring in the fall season with more than just a ‘bunch of hocus pocus’ with the second annual Orangetober Festival scheduled Oct. 7-9 at the Riverside Pavilion. “This year attendees can expect to see all of the...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police investigating shooting on Brickyard Road
Beaumont police responded to a shooting Saturday night. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Brickyard Road at about 8:25 p.m., according to police dispatch. The shooting is still under investigation. Stay with KFDM/Fox 4 News for updates.
