More firefighters from Oregon are headed to fight the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — When Governor Kate Brown declared a conflagration act on Saturday morning, it cleared the way for additional resources to help fight the Rum Creek fire. The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office says that the Rum Creek Fire, burning in Josephine County, is threatening lives, structures,...
Southern Oregon Emergency Aid offers livestock evacuation help
If you have been evacuated because of the Rum Creek Fire and have large animals or livestock that you need to temporarily house, Southern Oregon Emergency Aid might be able to help. Mary Anne Morrison, Evacuation Director for SOEA, said that you can either go to the Josephine County Fairgrounds...
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Dean Creek Fire in Central Point now fully lined
Jackson County, Ore. — Updated August 28 at 9:07 pm:. The Central Point police have cancelled the Level 1 evacuation notice for the area of: Old Upton Subdivision: North and West of Upton Road. East of Bear Creek. Updated August 28 at 8:34 pm:. The Dean Creek Fire is...
Road Trippin': Great Cats World Park
Cave Junction, Ore. — Since 2005, Great Cats World Park has been home to some of the world's most dominant animals, welcoming visitors from all over to admire big cats like lions, tigers and jaguars up close and personal. Sitting right on Highway 199 in Cave Junction, the park...
Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Josephine Counties due to Rum Creek Fire
Josephine and Curry Counties — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory from Sunday, August 28 to Wednesday, August 31, for Josephine County and parts of Curry County due to smoke from the Rum Creek Fire. The Oregon DEQ and partner agencies will continue to...
Update: Missing 16-year-old found
Siskiyou County, Calif. — UPDATED August 28 at 3:00 p.m.:. Ethan Crowley was found safe, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 16-year-old Ethan James Crowley. Ethan was last seen walking from his home in...
Nevada man steals CAL FIRE vehicle and leads deputies on pursuit through Yreka
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — A 35-year-old man from Fernley, Nev. was arrested this week after stealing a CAL FIRE vehicle and leading deputies on a pursuit through Yreka, Calif. Just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 26, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they were contacted by CAL FIRE...
Shakespeare uncorks at Belle Fiore Winery
Ashalnd, ORE — Two things that are intrinsically a part of Southern Oregon's culture are good wine and, of course, Shakespeare. That's where Steven Sabel drew inspiration for Shakespeare Uncorked, a dinner theatre experience coming to the Belle Fiore Winery in Ashland. “There are more than a hundred references...
Friday Night Football: Yreka High School rising through the ashes of the McKinney Fire
Yreka, CA — The McKinney Fire left a scar on Siskiyou County, but that did not put a stop to the football team at Yreka High School, home of the Miners. Getting through adversity on and off the field is a lesson Head Coach, John Marquez, has helped teach these young players.
Central Point Police asking for assistance in identifying theft suspect
Central Point Police are attempting to identify and locate the pictured male who stole a wallet from a victim's purse at a Central Point business. The male then proceeded to make fraudulent transactions with the contents at a different location, according to CPPD. If you recognize the male or have...
