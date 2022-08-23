Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash at Hooper and Mickens
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Hooper Road at Mickens Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. Officials say the crash may have left some involved with...
brproud.com
Alligator Bayou Road reopens Monday; Fish Bayou Flood Control nears completion
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Alligator Bayou Road is set to reopen on Monday, Aug. 29, parish officials said in a construction update Friday. The roadway will be open at 10 a.m. Monday. In other construction updates, parish officials said Fish Bayou Flood Control is almost complete and operational....
brproud.com
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck by vehicle, injured on Madison Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle and injured Sunday (August 28) night within the 5100 block of Madison Avenue, near North Foster Drive. The incident occurred shortly before 8:18 p.m. and responding agencies confirmed that the individual’s injuries...
More J-turns planned for US 190
LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development plans to add more J-turns to U.S. Hwy. 190 in Livonia to reduce crashes. Sometimes, trying to make a left on Hwy. 190 isn’t always the easiest. “So, especially on U.S. 190, where you have four lanes, if...
brproud.com
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
brproud.com
Skysail Avenue house fire under investigation, SFD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 8000 block of Skysail Avenue Saturday afternoon. The fire department says smoke was seen coming from the roof vents of the home. Firefighters entered the residence, found the fire, and put out the flames. The fire was under control in 20 minutes.
wbrz.com
Sunshine Bridge closing for repairs this weekend after workers found cracked support
DONALDSONVILLE - Crews plan to shut down the Sunshine Bridge for repairs over the weekend after workers found a crack in one of the bridge supports. The closure is slated to begin at 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and will stay in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday. The highway will close in both directions between LA 44 and LA 18.
brproud.com
BRPD finds woman shot in vehicle on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Rosalind Scott was shot around 1:34 a.m. in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Police say Scott died at the scene. Anyone with...
34-Year-Old Damion Jones Arrested After A Pedestrian Crash On LA Highway 182 (Lafourche Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed one life. An initial investigation reveals Damion Jones, 34, from Gray was traveling in a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, east on LA [..]
brproud.com
Man dies after reported accident involving train at Dow Chemical plant
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A worker with a transportation service company named WATCO was badly hurt while working in the train yard at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine. The accident took place around 2 p.m. on Thursday near the West Baton Rouge Parish and Iberville...
Louisiana Man Cited for Alleged Shrimping Violations, Gear, and 1,943 Pounds of Shrimp Also Seized
Louisiana Man Cited for Alleged Shrimping Violations, Gear, and 1,943 Pounds of Shrimp Also Seized. On August 26, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited a Delcambre, Louisiana, man for alleged shrimping violations on August 24 in St. Mary Parish. Jimmie Dupre Jr., 48,...
brproud.com
Local agencies invite public to clean out freezers, donate food
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s time to throw out that deer meat you’re never going to use!. Feliciana Food Market and other local organizations are hosting Clean Out Your Freezer Day in Baton Rouge on Sept. 25. The public is invited to throw out any protein they don’t want from their freezers. All collected items will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or distributed to other local food pantries.
brproud.com
Body of woman found in ditch, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police have found the body of a 39-year-old woman in a ditch on Hiawatha Street around noon on Saturday. According to Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives, the 39-year-old woman has been identified as Jessica Green. Green was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street.
brproud.com
Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
lpso.net
Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat made to a woman and her family who reside in the northern area of Lafourche Parish. The threat was reportedly made by an individual in Vermillion Parish. Out of an abundance of caution, deputies are present at the family’s home and schools where the children attend.
brproud.com
LPSO asking for public’s help locating stolen red tractor
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Take a good look at the picture below, if you have seen this red tractor, please call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. LPSO says the tractor “was stolen on August 25th from the Perkins Rd area.”. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after juvenile shot at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on Friday morning. Officers arrived at the Cooper Ridge Apartments and found a shooting victim. A “female juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department....
theadvocate.com
QuikTrip, one of the nation's most popular convenience stores, buys land for Lafayette store
QuikTrip, often tabbed as one of the most popular convenience store chains in the country, has purchased land in Lafayette for its first south Louisiana store. The Oklahoma-based company finalized its purchase of property at the northwest corner of Louisiana Avenue and Interstate 10 from Castille Development at an undisclosed price, land records show.
WDSU
Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
Shooting victim found dead inside vehicle, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A homicide investigation is underway after Baton Rouge police say a shooting victim was found dead inside a vehicle on Sunday, Aug. 28. Investigators said Rosalind Scott, 59, was discovered on Glen Oaks Drive near Beechwood Drive early Sunday morning. They added Scott died at the scene.
