Plaquemine, LA

Traffic Alert: Crash at Hooper and Mickens

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Hooper Road at Mickens Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. Officials say the crash may have left some involved with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck by vehicle, injured on Madison Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle and injured Sunday (August 28) night within the 5100 block of Madison Avenue, near North Foster Drive. The incident occurred shortly before 8:18 p.m. and responding agencies confirmed that the individual’s injuries...
BATON ROUGE, LA
More J-turns planned for US 190

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development plans to add more J-turns to U.S. Hwy. 190 in Livonia to reduce crashes. Sometimes, trying to make a left on Hwy. 190 isn’t always the easiest. “So, especially on U.S. 190, where you have four lanes, if...
LIVONIA, LA
Plaquemine, LA
Plaquemine, LA
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Skysail Avenue house fire under investigation, SFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 8000 block of Skysail Avenue Saturday afternoon. The fire department says smoke was seen coming from the roof vents of the home. Firefighters entered the residence, found the fire, and put out the flames. The fire was under control in 20 minutes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRPD finds woman shot in vehicle on Glen Oaks Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Rosalind Scott was shot around 1:34 a.m. in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Police say Scott died at the scene. Anyone with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local agencies invite public to clean out freezers, donate food

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s time to throw out that deer meat you’re never going to use!. Feliciana Food Market and other local organizations are hosting Clean Out Your Freezer Day in Baton Rouge on Sept. 25. The public is invited to throw out any protein they don’t want from their freezers. All collected items will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or distributed to other local food pantries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Body of woman found in ditch, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police have found the body of a 39-year-old woman in a ditch on Hiawatha Street around noon on Saturday. According to Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives, the 39-year-old woman has been identified as Jessica Green. Green was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat made to a woman and her family who reside in the northern area of Lafourche Parish. The threat was reportedly made by an individual in Vermillion Parish. Out of an abundance of caution, deputies are present at the family’s home and schools where the children attend.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
LPSO asking for public’s help locating stolen red tractor

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Take a good look at the picture below, if you have seen this red tractor, please call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. LPSO says the tractor “was stolen on August 25th from the Perkins Rd area.”. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
BRPD investigating after juvenile shot at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on Friday morning. Officers arrived at the Cooper Ridge Apartments and found a shooting victim. A “female juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
DESTREHAN, LA
Shooting victim found dead inside vehicle, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A homicide investigation is underway after Baton Rouge police say a shooting victim was found dead inside a vehicle on Sunday, Aug. 28. Investigators said Rosalind Scott, 59, was discovered on Glen Oaks Drive near Beechwood Drive early Sunday morning. They added Scott died at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA

