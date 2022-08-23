ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AR

Comments / 0

Related
swark.today

Kiley Burton

On February 20, 1972, God sent a precious baby boy to Jim and Virginia Burton. Kiley Shawn Burton was born in Hope, Arkansas, to these loving parents and to his. grandparents, Johnny and Velma Avery Lowdermilk, and Howard and Wanda Loyd. Burton. What joy they shared to welcome this little...
PRESCOTT, AR
swark.today

Jerald “Jake” Tyson

Mr. Jerald (“Jake”) Tyson, age 78 of Hope, Arkansas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away Friday August 26, 2022, in Hope. Jake was born May 24, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas to James Eual and Agnes Scott Tyson. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a Mason. Jake loved to spend his free time hunting, fishing and being with family. He especially loved being Pepaw to his granddaughters, taking them for snow cones, doughnuts, and bike rides. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother James E. (“Jamie”) Tyson and sister, Virginia Brunson.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Muriel Tackette

Mrs. Muriel Tackette, age 87 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Sunday August 28, 2022 in Prescott. Visitation will be 12:30pm to 1:30pm Tuesday August 30, 2022,, at BRAZZEL/Cornish 1196 HWY 371 Prescott, Arkansas 71857. Graveside service will be 2:00pm on Tuesday August 30, 2022, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery with Bro....
PRESCOTT, AR
KATV

LRPD searching for missing Little Rock woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in the Little Rock area. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. If you...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
City
Prescott, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Prescott, AR
Sports
Prescott, AR
Football
Bismarck, AR
Sports
City
Bismarck, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
KATV

Man fatally struck by vehicle on I-40 after jumping from ambulance Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lonoke County man was hit by a vehicle after authorities said he jumped out of an ambulance while being transported to the hospital Thursday morning. According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, Tyrone Washington, 42, was being taken to a hospital to be treated for "unrelated reasons" by medical services.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swark.today

Family Health Expo has fun with healthy living

Today, Hempstead Hall was filled with members of the community who showed up to the Family Health Expo to learn about healthy living. A happy surprise for them, though, was that they got to have a little fun and receive prizes while doing so. The expo, hosted by the Hempstead...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
myarklamiss.com

Three teens in custody after shooting Wednesday afternoon

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An 18-year-old El Dorado man is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. A total of three juveniles, two 17-year-old brothers and a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection to the shooting, which was reported just before noon Wednesday at the 500 block of F Ave.
EL DORADO, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Johnson

Comments / 0

Community Policy