swark.today
Kiley Burton
On February 20, 1972, God sent a precious baby boy to Jim and Virginia Burton. Kiley Shawn Burton was born in Hope, Arkansas, to these loving parents and to his. grandparents, Johnny and Velma Avery Lowdermilk, and Howard and Wanda Loyd. Burton. What joy they shared to welcome this little...
swark.today
Jerald “Jake” Tyson
Mr. Jerald (“Jake”) Tyson, age 78 of Hope, Arkansas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away Friday August 26, 2022, in Hope. Jake was born May 24, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas to James Eual and Agnes Scott Tyson. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a Mason. Jake loved to spend his free time hunting, fishing and being with family. He especially loved being Pepaw to his granddaughters, taking them for snow cones, doughnuts, and bike rides. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother James E. (“Jamie”) Tyson and sister, Virginia Brunson.
swark.today
Muriel Tackette
Mrs. Muriel Tackette, age 87 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Sunday August 28, 2022 in Prescott. Visitation will be 12:30pm to 1:30pm Tuesday August 30, 2022,, at BRAZZEL/Cornish 1196 HWY 371 Prescott, Arkansas 71857. Graveside service will be 2:00pm on Tuesday August 30, 2022, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery with Bro....
KATV
LRPD searching for missing Little Rock woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in the Little Rock area. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. If you...
KATV
Man fatally struck by vehicle on I-40 after jumping from ambulance Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lonoke County man was hit by a vehicle after authorities said he jumped out of an ambulance while being transported to the hospital Thursday morning. According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, Tyrone Washington, 42, was being taken to a hospital to be treated for "unrelated reasons" by medical services.
swark.today
Family Health Expo has fun with healthy living
Today, Hempstead Hall was filled with members of the community who showed up to the Family Health Expo to learn about healthy living. A happy surprise for them, though, was that they got to have a little fun and receive prizes while doing so. The expo, hosted by the Hempstead...
KATV
Appearing 'paranoid', man is found punching asphalt in Hot Springs; later dies in hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man died in a hospital after sheriff's deputies found him "acting in a strange manner and punching the asphalt with his hands" Tuesday morning, a news release from the Garland County Sheriff's Office said. According to the GCSO, they were alerted to a man...
myarklamiss.com
Three teens in custody after shooting Wednesday afternoon
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An 18-year-old El Dorado man is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. A total of three juveniles, two 17-year-old brothers and a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection to the shooting, which was reported just before noon Wednesday at the 500 block of F Ave.
LRPD arrest man wanted in connection to River Market shots-fired case
Little Rock police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shots-fired incident in the River Market Friday afternoon.
KATV
Fort Smith man charged with murder after woman's body found on abandoned driveway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fort Smith man was charged Thursday in the homicide investigation of a woman whose body was found along an Arkansas highway earlier this month. According to the Arkansas State Police, Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran.
