Mr. Jerald (“Jake”) Tyson, age 78 of Hope, Arkansas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away Friday August 26, 2022, in Hope. Jake was born May 24, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas to James Eual and Agnes Scott Tyson. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a Mason. Jake loved to spend his free time hunting, fishing and being with family. He especially loved being Pepaw to his granddaughters, taking them for snow cones, doughnuts, and bike rides. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother James E. (“Jamie”) Tyson and sister, Virginia Brunson.

HOPE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO