In my last column, I compared the total business payrolls of Bourbon County to that of two of the most relatable counties in Southeast Kansas: Allen and Neosho. While payrolls are a strong indication of the vitality of business activity in a jurisdiction, one can also look at the flow of money into a community to gauge the strength of that activity and future prospects. As the saying goes, “It takes money to make money.” While that it is not an absolute, it certainly holds true much of the time. Accordingly, let us take a look at the flow of money into these three counties over the last few years.

BOURBON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO