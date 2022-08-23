Read full article on original website
Related
fortscott.biz
FSCC Trustees Agenda For August 29
The Board of Trustees of Fort Scott Community College will meet in regular session on Monday,. August 29, 2022. The meeting will be held in Cleaver-Burris-Boileau Hall at Fort Scott. Community College. 4:30 p.m. Budget Worksession at 4:30 followed by dinner in Cleaver-Burris-Boileau Hall at. Regular board meeting begins at...
fortscott.biz
Bo Co Commission Agenda for August 30
1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING WITH THE REVENUE NEUTRAL RATE. HEARING AT 6PM WITH THE REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING FOLLOWING. Call to Order. • Flag...
fortscott.biz
Money Flow by Gregg Motley
In my last column, I compared the total business payrolls of Bourbon County to that of two of the most relatable counties in Southeast Kansas: Allen and Neosho. While payrolls are a strong indication of the vitality of business activity in a jurisdiction, one can also look at the flow of money into a community to gauge the strength of that activity and future prospects. As the saying goes, “It takes money to make money.” While that it is not an absolute, it certainly holds true much of the time. Accordingly, let us take a look at the flow of money into these three counties over the last few years.
fortscott.biz
Starlite FCE August 2022 Minutes
The August meeting of Starlite FCE was held at the Yeager Building on the Bourbon County Fairgrounds. President Glenda Miller called the meeting to order and led the club in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the Club Collect. Ten members were in attendance and reported that they had volunteered for 236 hours, and had recycled 160 pounds since their last meeting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Elvin “Dale” Wiley
Elvin “Dale” Wiley, 78, of Fort Scott, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. He was born January 4, 1944, in Fort Scott, Kansas, the son of Fred Funston and Opal Virginia (Duncan) Wiley. He married Annetta Marie Harth on May 12, 1962,...
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Norma Fitzsimmons
Norma Jean Fitzsimmons, 90, formerly of Fort Scott, passed away Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022, at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born July 8, 1932, in Redfield, Kansas, the daughter of Harry Earl and Pearl (Gunsolley) Wilson. She married Richard Donald Fitzsimmons on August 16, 1950, and he preceded her in death May 4, 2010.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin agenda details future Whataburger possibilities
JOPLIN, Mo. – An agenda released Tuesday for Joplin’s Planning & Zoning Commission hints at a possible Whataburger in the city’s future. According to the agenda, a “site plan review” is being considered for the following locations:. 2014 S. Range Line Road. 2019 S. Highview...
Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency. Google Maps screenshot of crash location during incident. 3300 block S Rangleline, Joplin, Mo. On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved. Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Helicopter spotted all over the area, flying low, many people are asking who is it?
JOPLIN METRO — Every year in August we get these questions: “Why is that helicopter flying so low!” “Is that helicopter looking at my plants?” “What is JPD doing with that helicopter on 32nd!” Many people believe conspiracy theories and think worst-case scenario. Not sure why it applies to helicopters. They seem to stir up people. Liberty Utilities began the annual...
Comments / 0