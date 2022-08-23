Washington’s Top 50 high school football teams in 2022: With spectacular senior group, No. 32 Spanaway Lake peaking for this season

SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school teams in Washington ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Spanaway Lake Sentinels of the 3A Pierce County League - the No. 32 team in our countdown:

2021 IN REVIEW

5-2 in 3A PCL (second place); lost to Kennewick in Class 3A first round.

COACH’S RESUMÉ

Cameron Robak, fifth season.

Overall record: 17-15.

Coordinators (base scheme): Offense – Nick Springer (multiple). Defense – Cameron Robak (4-3).

NOTABLE DEPARTURES

WR/DB Jermaine Broussard

RB Joshua Collie

WR/DB KeeKee McQueen

DL Trishion Sullivan

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense – 5. Defense – 4.

TOP PLAYERS

LB Eugene Camacho, 6-0, 230, sr.

RB/DB D'Aryhian Clemons, 6-0, 170, soph.

DL TJ Fiame, 6-0, 300, sr.

QB Dempsy James, 6-1, 185, sr.

WR/DB Zion Jones, 6-2, 170, sr.

OL/DL Noah Ruiz, 6-0, 240, sr.

ATH Jasiah Wagoner, 5-11, 170, sr.

THREE TO SEE

Eugene Camacho, middle linebacker

Wasn't healthy as junior, but moving around like old rumbling-downhill self in camp.

Zion Jones, cornerback



EWU commit's arrival from Puyallup gives secondary another long-limbed athlete.

Jasiah Wagoner, athlete



Oklahoma commit one of most electrifying talents in state, in whatever role he's in.

SEASON OUTLOOK

In the spring of 2021 COVID-football season, Spanaway Lake came out of nowhere and won the 3A Pierce Count League crown.

Last fall, the Sentinels went to the WIAA playoffs - and lost in the final minutes on the road to eventual state runner-up Kennewick.

What's next? An ever bigger splash.

"We have a large senior class," Spanaway Lake coach Cameron Robak said. "These last few years, we knew if we were going to make our push (at a 3A title), this was it."

So why aren't the Sentinels a preseason top-10 squad in deep Class 3A? It's because of the flux in their offensive backfield.

Running back Joshua Collie, the team's most productive offensive player for much of last fall as a sophomore, moved to Florida with his family. He will be replaced by some combination of senior Jasiah Wagoner, an Oklahoma commit, and sophomore D'Aryhian Clemons.

"Jasiah does what he does, and we will move him around," Robak said. "And Clemons ... will be a breakout player for us. He is not Collie size and the inside-the-tackles runner, but he will be a guy for us."

And then there's the electric Dempsy James, the offensive league MVP in that spring season. He is expected to miss at least one game because of an undisclosed team violation from last school year. Sophomore Chase Best would likely start in his place - and Wagoner could see time under center as well.

Spanaway Lake needs James' playmaking ability in the lineup to give this team a real shot at a league - and even 3A championship.

"He's been a teammate of Jasiah the whole time, and the other guys from youth ball," Robak said. "He knows it's their senior year as well.

"He has all the intangibles, and he's grown a lot."

Keeping Wagoner healthy is also a must. He had nagging foot and shoulder issues last fall that carried into the offseason.