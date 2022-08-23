Matayo Uiagalelei, Rodrick Pleasant headline top 10 uncommitted football prospects in California

Class of 2023 football prospects are coming off the board and committing at near-record rates this recruiting cycle.

The state of California is not immune to that movement, as 30 of the state's top 40 prospects (75 percent) are already locked in.

So, who's left on the recruiting market? Several big names.

Here's a look at the top uncommitted prospects in the state of California:

5-star edge-rusher Matayo Uiagalalei, St. John Bosco - Nation's No. 8 overall prospect, No. 2 edge-rusher, No. 3 player in California

Not only is Matayo Uiagalelei one of the nation's most coveted prospects, he's also one of the most difficult to pin down.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge-rusher (and elite athlete) is still pretty open in the recruiting process, although Ohio State and USC are arguably his two strongest contenders.

Watch out for Oregon, who has made the elite edge-rusher a massive priority.

Uiagalalei's recruitment is going to be fascinating to watch unfold.

Gardena Serra junior Rodrick Pleasant runs wind legal 10.14 100 meter dash to break California state record (; 0:48)

4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant, Junipero Serra - Nation's No. 82 overall prospect, No. 8 cornerback, No. 8 player in California

Another difficult recruitment to predict, speedy defensive back Rodrick Pleasant is a high-end four-star football recruit and would be a five-star track and field recruit given his other-worldly sprint speed.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback has already taken an official visit to Boston College, while schools such as Oregon, Penn State and USC are still in the mix.

Miami recently offered and could be a school to watch.

Traditionally, Pleasant is the type of recruit who is USC's to lose, but California has been a bit more open in recent years.

Pleasant is arguably the top uncommitted defensive back recruit in the West region.

Blake Nichelson, All-American Bowl selection, discusses Oregon, Florida State and summer plans (; 3:08)

4-star linebacker Blake Nichelson, Manteca - Nation's No. 132 overall prospect, No. 11 linebacker, No. 11 player in California

Manteca's Blake Nichelson is 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and fits the role of a modern linebacker.

It is unlikely he will be on this list much longer, as he has taken official visits to Florida State and Oregon and is nearing a decision.

The Seminoles are considered the overwhelming favorites to land his commitment and a commitment could be coming shortly.

4-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClure, Mater Dei Catholic - Nation's No. 254 overall prospect, No. 31 wide receiver, No. 17 player in California

The recruiting rankings are split on Jeremiah McClure, as 247Sports sees him as a three-star prospect and On3 has him as a top-300 recruit nationally .

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound pass-catcher has taken a lone official visit to Arizona, and while the Wildcats are the presumed favorite, McClure has not yet set any type of commitment date.

4-star wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons, Tennyson - Nation's No. 331 overall prospect, No. 43 wide receiver, No. 21 player in California

Taeshaun Lyons is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound versatile receiver who has drawn nearly 20 scholarship offers.

While Lyons' lone official visit was to Washington in June, Notre Dame has emerged as a major threat to secure his commitment.

The Fighting Irish recently lured all-American Bowl wide receiver Tobias Merriweather from the state of Washington, and could snag another West Coast pass-catcher this cycle with Lyons.

4-star safety R.J. Jones, St. John Bosco - Nation's No. 333 overall prospect, No. 32 safety, No. 22 player in California

A recent Cal de-commit, R.J. Jones is the top uncommitted pure safety prospect in the state of California.

But don't be completely fooled by the re-opening of his recruitment, as he has a few schools in mind.

Louisville and USC are major programs to watch.

4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a, Mater Dei - Nation's No. 392 overall prospect, No. 32 linebacker, No. 26 player in California

Leviticus Su'a is a true thumper at the linebacker position and could develop into the tone-setting leader of a Power 5 conference defense.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound 'backer has taken official visits to Arizona and Stanford, but has kept his recruitment close to the vest.

3-star wide receiver Malachi Riley, Centennial - Nation's No. 509 overall prospect, No. 64 wide receiver, No. 38 player in California

Like so many of the players on this list, Malachi Riley has accumulated a lot of offers - 20 - but hasn't really trimmed down his list much.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass-catcher has scheduled an Auburn official visit and has shown previous interest in Arizona, Baylor, BYU and UCLA, having visited all four over the course of his recruitment.

Riley remains a wild card.

3-star athlete Ethan O’Connor, Los Alamitos - Nation's No. 531 overall prospect, No. 40 athlete, No. 40 player in California

Up to double-digit offers, Ethan O'Connor is still considering several Pac-12 programs.

The 6-foot-2, 173-pound wide receiver/defensive back is beginning to schedule official visits, which should go a long way in providing clarity on his recruitment.

3-star wide receiver Mikey Matthews, Mission Viejo - Nation's No. 558 overall prospect, No. 72 wide receiver, No. 43 player in California

Mikey Matthews has already taken an official visit to Colorado and set official visits to Boise State and Utah this fall.

He is also hearing from Florida State and Penn State, hoping for an offer.

Matthews' recruitment is likely to last until mid-to-late fall as he's still weeks away from taking his official visits.