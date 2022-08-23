ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge's pursuit of home run history: Yankees star on pace to break Roger Maris' record after 47th blast

Back in spring training New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rejected a very reasonable seven-year contract extension worth $213.5 million. It was a bold decision, no doubt about it, and Judge has responded this season by doing what seemed impossible: he's made himself more money. Some players would crack under that pressure. Judge hasn't. He's thrived. Through Aug. 22, Judge owns a .295/.393/.658 batting line and an MLB-leading 47 home runs.
Q 105.7

Did Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman Make The Right Moves?

The New York Yankees might be starting to turn a corner after winning three straight games and sweeping their home side of the subway series last night vs the New York Mets. However, I am still not a fan of the trades and new acquisitions that General Manager Brian Cashman brought in at the trade deadline. Frankie Montas has not been good, Trivino and Effross have been inconsistent out of the bullpen and Benintendi is finally starting to come around and be clutch out of the lead off spot. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
Yardbarker

Highlights From the Yankees’ 2023 Schedule

The Yankees and the rest of Major League Baseball revealed schedules for the 2023 season on Wednesday, and changes are coming. For the first time ever, all 30 teams will play each other. Schedules will consist of 52 divisional games, 64 intraleague games and 46 interleague games. In addition, every team will play on Opening Day (March 30), Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), Lou Gehrig Day (June 2), July 4, Roberto Clemente Day (September 15) and Game 162 (October 1).
FanSided

Opening Day on Yankees’ 2023 schedule shows MLB planning for Aaron Judge departure

Good news, Yankees fans! The team’s 2023 Opening Day showdown will almost definitely include Aaron Judge. Bad news, Yankees fans! It’s unclear which of the two teams Judge will be playing for. The Yanks’ new-look 2023 schedule was released on Wednesday afternoon, and Rob Manfred absolutely, positively had a hand in the decision to send one of Judge’s top free agent suitors to the Boogie Down for the opener.
FOX Sports

MLB odds: Better futures bet to make right now, Yankees or Mets?

Greetings Class! It’s time to get you into an Empire State of Mind. So break out those metro cards, grab a hot dog and let’s talk New York baseball. Now that the Yankees and Mets have wrapped up this season's Subway Series with a 2-2 record and a zero run differential, let’s answer this critical question: who are the real Kings of New York? In other words, which ball club should you place a futures bet on?
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Series Preview

It’s amazing how a few wins on the trot can change the outlook of a team and its fanbase. After sleepwalking through weeks of bad play, the Yankees finally began to turn their second half around with a win over the Blue Jays followed by a sweep of the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium. With the momentum of these three games and the extra rest of an offday, the Bombers hit the road a rejuvenated bunch, ready to take on Oakland for four games at the Coliseum.
Q 105.7

Clock Turns Back For Former New York Mets On Saturday

Old Timer's Day began for the New York Mets in the magical year of 1969. Good things happened that year, including their "Amazin" World Championship, amongst a myriad of major world events. The scrooge-like former Mets owners, Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz killed the beloved event in 1994. They were probably tired of hearing former Mets players mock their ownership's lack of baseball knowledge...but that's a story for another day. Old Timer's Day is back and it's Saturday at Citi Field.
