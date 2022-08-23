The New York Yankees might be starting to turn a corner after winning three straight games and sweeping their home side of the subway series last night vs the New York Mets. However, I am still not a fan of the trades and new acquisitions that General Manager Brian Cashman brought in at the trade deadline. Frankie Montas has not been good, Trivino and Effross have been inconsistent out of the bullpen and Benintendi is finally starting to come around and be clutch out of the lead off spot. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:

