Old Saybrook Looking to Defend its Two Titles from Last Year. It’s always a challenge to defend a championship crown. This year, the Old Saybrook boys’ soccer team, led by Head Coach Steve Waters, is ready to hit the pitch in its quest to defend the Shoreline Conference and Class S state titles that the Rams won last season. Coach Waters knows that it will take a lot of hard work and dedication from Old Saybrook’s players in order to get the job done.

OLD SAYBROOK, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO