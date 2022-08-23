ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

zip06.com

Max Sinoway Sees 15-U Babe Ruth Team Win District Title

A passion for baseball was on full display throughout the summer of 2022 in North Haven. Max Sinoway fielded two 15-U Babe Ruth teams this year and, one of those teams, led by Head Coach Todd Kennedy, persevered through a difficult start to finish its season with a District 2 championship. The dedication of the players toward improving throughout the summer proved the biggest catalyst for the Babe Ruth team’s success.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Yellowjackets Want to Scrap Their Way to Wins This Year

The East Haven girls’ volleyball team is finishing up its tryouts as the Yellowjackets prepare for the upcoming season. When his team takes the court, Head Coach Craig Brown will be looking for the Easties to demonstrate that hard work can overcome any challenge standing in their way. East...
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Valley Volleyball Looking to Play with Unity on the Court

Now in her second year as head coach of the Valley Regional girls’ volleyball team, Sofia Cullina is hoping that the Warriors can build off of their success from last season and make a deeper run in the playoffs this fall. With eight returning seniors, Coach Cullina wants to see Valley rely on its leadership as its players work together to create a cohesive and successful unit on the court.
DEEP RIVER, CT
zip06.com

Rams Ready to Hit the Pitch for 2022 Season

Old Saybrook Looking to Defend its Two Titles from Last Year. It’s always a challenge to defend a championship crown. This year, the Old Saybrook boys’ soccer team, led by Head Coach Steve Waters, is ready to hit the pitch in its quest to defend the Shoreline Conference and Class S state titles that the Rams won last season. Coach Waters knows that it will take a lot of hard work and dedication from Old Saybrook’s players in order to get the job done.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Giants Earn Top Seed in Deep River Horseshoe League Playoffs

The Deep River Horseshoe League (DRHL) finished up its regular season when the league hosted Week 17 play at the First Congregational Church on Aug. 18. Eight teams qualified for the DRHL Playoffs, including the Giants, who earned the No. 1 seed by completing regular-season play with a record of 63.5-38.5. The other squads that made the playoffs were the White Sox, Tigers, Marlins, Orioles, Cardinals, Pirates, and Padres.
DEEP RIVER, CT

