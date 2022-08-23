BOISE, Idaho — One of the latest additions to Boise's parks, and one of the most popular, is Esther Simplot Park, named after the widow of the famous Idaho potato magnate. Almost 50 years ago, construction to beautify the Boise greenbelt began. The city created a series of parks that were all named after some of Boise's best civic leaders; Ann Morrison, Julia Davis, Marianne Williams, and Kristin Armstrong were just a few of the people selected to name the parks after.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO