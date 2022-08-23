ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
BOISE, ID
Esther Simplot Park: Boise's hidden gem

BOISE, Idaho — One of the latest additions to Boise's parks, and one of the most popular, is Esther Simplot Park, named after the widow of the famous Idaho potato magnate. Almost 50 years ago, construction to beautify the Boise greenbelt began. The city created a series of parks that were all named after some of Boise's best civic leaders; Ann Morrison, Julia Davis, Marianne Williams, and Kristin Armstrong were just a few of the people selected to name the parks after.
BOISE, ID
81-year-old Caldwell man killed by his granddaughter

CALDWELL, Idaho — An Idaho woman was arrested by police after she reportedly shot and killed her grandfather in Caldwell Thursday night. Caldwell Police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday at 9:36 p.m. Once they arrived at the residence, they found an 81-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. The man was examined by paramedics and declared dead at the scene.
CALDWELL, ID
History of the Western Idaho Fair

IDAHO, USA — Before the event of the summer in Idaho was in Garden City, it began in 1897 near the center of town. The Idaho Agriculture Park, near 21st Street, Idaho Street and State Street, held the first Idaho Intermountain Fair in 1897. The intention was to bring travelers and people from far-away cities to Boise, where they would bring their livestock, crops, pies, quilts and other items.
GARDEN CITY, ID
Civilian drones hinder firefighting efforts in northern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Use of civilian drones has been hindering firefighting operations in north Idaho, according to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL). It is against the law to fly civilian drones near an emergency scene, like a fire, because it can interfere with firefighting aircrafts, delay firefighters working on scene and create major safety issues.
BOISE, ID
Man run over by tractor in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ID
Coping with a Cop Shortage: Canyon County officers facing burn out and low wages

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — In cities across America, if you call 911, there are fewer dispatchers taking your call, and fewer officers responding. Law enforcement agencies face a daunting challenge, recruiting and retaining staff. Some agencies are in crisis, with staffing shortages impacting services, and forcing them to get creative to meet an increasing workload demand, with less supply.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Body of missing man found at Lucky Peak

BOISE, Idaho — The body of a man who was reported missing at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on July 31, was found according to the Ada County Coroner's Office. Jose Nunez, 47, was recovered from the water by Bruce's Legacy, a volunteer organization providing emergency assistance and recovery operations for drowned victims, near the Spring Shores Marina, at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on Aug. 22, around 2:14 p.m.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Boise, ID
