7's HERO: Nampa mother celebrates son's survival after snowboarding accident
NAMPA, Idaho — Susie Spoolstra-Kelley is celebrating the survival of her youngest son, Gabe. He came home to visit his family in Nampa this summer, after recovering from a terrible snowboarding accident. In February of 2022, she got a late night call that every parent fears. Gabe was in...
'Reach for the future': Planning experts present ideas to develop part of Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Garden City has a lot of good stuff going for it, and its future is bright — if it chooses to act now. That was the one of the main takeaways at a presentation by members...
Canyon County students in need receive backpacks ahead of the school year
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Most students in the Gem State are now back in classrooms for a new school year. For some, buying school supplies can be a challenge. This year, that burden was lifted off some of those families in Canyon County. The Community Council of Idaho’s mission...
Controversy in Kuna: Meta's new data center drawing mixed response
KUNA, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. After the city of Kuna announced in February that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, would build its newest data center in the small town, the city’s public officials were flooded with angry emails from upset residents.
Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
Esther Simplot Park: Boise's hidden gem
BOISE, Idaho — One of the latest additions to Boise's parks, and one of the most popular, is Esther Simplot Park, named after the widow of the famous Idaho potato magnate. Almost 50 years ago, construction to beautify the Boise greenbelt began. The city created a series of parks that were all named after some of Boise's best civic leaders; Ann Morrison, Julia Davis, Marianne Williams, and Kristin Armstrong were just a few of the people selected to name the parks after.
Coping with a Cop Shortage: Nampa and Meridian police see officer vacancy gaps across county lines
IDAHO, USA — From Canyon County in the West, Kootenai County in the North, and Bonneville County in the East, law enforcement agencies across Idaho are struggling to hire, and retain, officers and staff. As the state sees an influx of newcomers, low unemployment, and a hot housing market,...
81-year-old Caldwell man killed by his granddaughter
CALDWELL, Idaho — An Idaho woman was arrested by police after she reportedly shot and killed her grandfather in Caldwell Thursday night. Caldwell Police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday at 9:36 p.m. Once they arrived at the residence, they found an 81-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. The man was examined by paramedics and declared dead at the scene.
City of Boise purchases mobile home park in effort to preserve low-cost housing options
BOISE, Idaho — In order to combat the high rising costs of housing in the Treasure Valley, the City of Boise just purchased a mobile home park to preserve low-cost living options. The Sage Mobile Home Park, located on the Boise Bench, is an area covering 2 acres near...
House GOP pledges to fight Judge Winmill's injunction decision, says 'some preborn children may die'
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho House Republican Caucus has sent out the following statement on last night's federal court decision on Idaho's abortion "trigger" law, from Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett:. "Today a federal district court judge in Boise issued a...
History of the Western Idaho Fair
IDAHO, USA — Before the event of the summer in Idaho was in Garden City, it began in 1897 near the center of town. The Idaho Agriculture Park, near 21st Street, Idaho Street and State Street, held the first Idaho Intermountain Fair in 1897. The intention was to bring travelers and people from far-away cities to Boise, where they would bring their livestock, crops, pies, quilts and other items.
Civilian drones hinder firefighting efforts in northern Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Use of civilian drones has been hindering firefighting operations in north Idaho, according to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL). It is against the law to fly civilian drones near an emergency scene, like a fire, because it can interfere with firefighting aircrafts, delay firefighters working on scene and create major safety issues.
Man suspected of assault at Nampa hospital arrested after pursuit on I-84
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police have arrested a man from Washington state suspected of threatening a woman Friday morning outside the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, then eluding police in a pursuit that ended on Interstate 84 in Meridian. Officers at about 5:33 a.m. responded to a report...
Fruitland Police to give update on Michael Vaughan case
BOISE, Idaho — The Fruitland Police Department is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday at 1 p.m., to discuss new details related to the case of Michael Joseph Vaughan, who has been missing since the summer of 2021. More than a year after the boy disappeared from his...
CJ Strike Reservoir closes after fish die from heat
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has had a hotter than normal summer, with this year setting the record for the highest number of days with triple-digit temperatures in the state. That number currently sits at 22 days. While the summer is not over yet, Idahoans have air-conditioned buildings they can...
Meta works with Kuna, fire district to soften blow of HB 389, rapid growth
KUNA, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A new water treatment plant isn’t the only investment Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is making in the city of Kuna with its controversial new data center going in. A one-time mitigation payment of $8.2 million...
Man run over by tractor in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.
Coping with a Cop Shortage: Canyon County officers facing burn out and low wages
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — In cities across America, if you call 911, there are fewer dispatchers taking your call, and fewer officers responding. Law enforcement agencies face a daunting challenge, recruiting and retaining staff. Some agencies are in crisis, with staffing shortages impacting services, and forcing them to get creative to meet an increasing workload demand, with less supply.
Fruitland Police unveil semi trailers to share Michael Vaughan’s face across US
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Michael Vaughan, a boy who went missing from his Fruitland neighborhood in July of last year, will now have his face and name across three semi-truck trailers that will possibly generate new tips and leads to law enforcement. The Fruitland Police Department is partnering with the...
Body of missing man found at Lucky Peak
BOISE, Idaho — The body of a man who was reported missing at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on July 31, was found according to the Ada County Coroner's Office. Jose Nunez, 47, was recovered from the water by Bruce's Legacy, a volunteer organization providing emergency assistance and recovery operations for drowned victims, near the Spring Shores Marina, at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on Aug. 22, around 2:14 p.m.
