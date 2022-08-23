ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Two people arrested after a bag of drugs allegedly found near a 2-year-old’s Happy Meal in Georgia

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National
 5 days ago
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested after a bag of drugs was allegedly found near a 2-year-old Happy Meal in Georgia, officials say.

According to WSB-TV, Jonathan Loftis and Bethany Smith were both arrested after a routine traffic stop turned into a drug bust.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found drugs in the car that Loftis and Smith were in. Deputies had stopped their car because their windows were “too tinted,” WSB-TV said.

In the incident report obtained by WSB-TV, a deputy allegedly saw a Toyota 4Runner slam on the breaks when they approached it. The deputy noticed that the windows were too dark to see into. The deputy then pulled the car over.

The deputy had Loftis get out of the car. The deputy said he smelled marijuana, according to the incident report obtained by WSB-TV. The deputy then placed handcuffs on Loftis.

The deputy then had Smith get out of the car. Per the incident report obtained by WSB-TV, the deputy asked Smith if she had smoked any marijuana and she allegedly admitted to smoking it a few minutes earlier. The deputy then had Smith take the child out of the backseat of the car.

While the deputy searched the car, he found a bag of suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana on the floor, according to WSB-TV. It was noted that the bag of suspected drugs was found next to a Happy Meal.

According to WSB-TV, the deputies noted that the window tint only allowed about 14% of light in which is almost half of what Georgia law requires, which is 30%.

The toddler was given to a family member, according to WSB-TV. Loftis and Smith were both arrested.

