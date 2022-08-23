DETROIT – Welcome to Monday!. We have a marginal risk for severe storms later this afternoon, and it all depends on how the rest of today sets up here around Metro Detroit. A weak disturbance moving our way overnight is still bringing a few rain and thundershowers early this morning, and it may slow you down for that Monday morning commute. These showers won’t last too long and should be moving out by 8 a.m. as we try to clear out. We may be in for more trouble if the skies do clear out this morning and into the afternoon.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO