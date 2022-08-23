Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking storms, some with severe potential, today in Metro Detroit: What to expect
DETROIT – Welcome to Monday!. We have a marginal risk for severe storms later this afternoon, and it all depends on how the rest of today sets up here around Metro Detroit. A weak disturbance moving our way overnight is still bringing a few rain and thundershowers early this morning, and it may slow you down for that Monday morning commute. These showers won’t last too long and should be moving out by 8 a.m. as we try to clear out. We may be in for more trouble if the skies do clear out this morning and into the afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Stronger thunderstorms possible in Metro Detroit on Monday: What to expect
After another nice day across the region with plenty of sunshine, and a little high cloud cover, we will bring a little more cloud cover into the forecast overnight tonight with temperatures warmer than we’ve seen in the past few nights. We are also bringing the chance of an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain moves back into Metro Detroit by Early Next Week
It has been an absolutely beautiful day across the region, plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures as we work through the afternoon, and we will keep the tranquil weather in the forecast as we head into the overnight hours tonight. Expect mainly clear skies overnight tonight, and one more comfortable...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police end chase with PIT maneuver -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver. Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials still searching for missing 15-year-old Commerce Township girl
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are still looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. Officials say Laken Elezabeth Lewis was last seen on August 18, 2022 in Stratford Villa mobile park in Wixom. Police say that Lewis has not been seen by...
ClickOnDetroit.com
A hole-in-one trip: Reasons why the Upper Peninsula is the mecca of golf in Michigan
Psssst, attention all hardcore golfers, come a little closer. I’ve got a little secret to share with you. It’s actually one I don’t want to share, because well, I prefer to have keep this secret so I can enjoy it all to myself. But since we’re all...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 Local 4 Yearbook: Can you guess who these graduates are?
DETROIT – As the sun sets on our beautiful Southeast Michigan summer, it’s time for the kids to head back to school. To get you ready, we’re going to play a little game of guess who. Can you name these Local 4 graduates just from their yearbook photos?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Parvo blamed for dozens of dog deaths in Michigan: What pet owners should know
Laboratory tests from sick or dead dogs in Northern Michigan have come back positive for canine parvovirus, a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs. Unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are most at risk. The virus affects a dog’s gastrointestinal tract and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with feces, environments or people, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
How to protect yourself against scammers taking advantage of federal student debt forgiveness
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is sounding the alarm about potential scammers targeting people after sweeping student loan debt relief was announced. President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program aims to provide up to $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans. Up to 50% of Michigan residents with federal student debt will have their loans cut in half or forgiven entirely through student loan forgiveness, according to state officials.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats...
ClickOnDetroit.com
'Free Staters' roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat
CONCORD, N.H. – As a former ski resort executive, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu knows something about navigating slippery slopes. But recent controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about his grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections. Sununu, who is seeking his fourth...
Comments / 0