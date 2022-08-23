Facebook Messenger now updated for M1 and M2 Macs

A couple of years after Apple unveiled its first Macs with custom chips, Facebook Messenger has finally been updated to support these machines. With that, those who rely on Messenger to communicate with family, friends, and loved ones will have a better experience when running the app.

Facebook Messenger history update doesn’t say much apart from “New! Messenger has a new look and more ways to connect with friends,” but 9to5Mac reader Daniel Halawi spotted the recent 158.0 update that brought universal compatibility with Apple silicon Macs.

Without proper release notes, it’s unclear how much Facebook was able to improve the Messenger experience. That said, most developers can make their apps run smoother, waste less battery, and be at least twice as responsive.

Here’s what you can do with Facebook Messenger for macOS:

Type even faster, multitask while video chatting, and stay connected with desktop notifications;

Host one-on-one meetings or bring the whole group together with high-quality voice and video chat features;

Host up to 50 people with no time limits;

Cut down glare from your screen in low-light situations with a Dark Mode;

Use stickers, GIFs, and emoji when words aren’t enough;

Send photos and videos to friends. Receive files for productivity.

Facebook Messenger is the first app by Meta to feature Apple silicon Macs compatibility. Recently, the company started testing a WhatsApp version thanks to Apple’s Catalyst project, which is heavily connected to a future iPad app.

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp was working on a new app to release on macOS’s Catalyst project thanks to the iPad app. The blog posted:

How does the macOS app look? Exactly like the iPad app we spotted some time ago. They have the same interface, but WhatsApp for macOS Catalyst will have some UI improvements: they are needed to use the app correctly on a desktop interface.

While WhatsApp’s new app isn’t out yet, you can take advantage of the universal Facebook Messenger app here.

