Dale W. Walker
Dale W. Walker, 85, a longtime Hinsdale resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 17, 2022, at his home. The son of Robert and Helen (Stype) Walker, he was born in Cleveland in 1936. Dale was raised in Fairview Park, Ohio, and graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor’s in chemistry. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and met the love of his life, Mary Jane “Jane” Shaw, during their sophomore year. Shortly after graduation, they married and moved to Kalamazoo, Mich., where he began a 39-year career with Nalco Chemical Co., retiring as executive vice president of corporate sales.
James F. Flynn
James F. Flynn, 58, formerly of Hinsdale, passed away August 17, 2022, at home in Wheaton. He was born in 1963 in New York to James and Natalie Flynn. He is survived by his children, Lauren (Laura) Flynn, Alli (Charles) Foote, Emmit James Flynn, Phoebe Flynn and Tatum Flynn; his grandchildren, Nash, Peyton and Crew; his siblings, Ret. NYPD officer Kevin (Maureen) Flynn, Linda Keveny and his twin brother Patrick Flynn; his former spouses, Elizabeth Dean and Elizabeth Kaufman; and many nieces and nephews.
Ask an expert - MAGGIE GERTH, ENTREPRENEUR
Hinsdale resident Maggie Gerth spent several years as an investment banker, but no one needs to be good at math to know that six people, six suitcases, one luggage rack and one hotel room add up to one big mess. "I was always looking for ways to organize the girls...
Time to act up
The curtain soon will open on a new slate of productions lined up by area theaters aimed at tantalizing drama enthusiasts. Here are the offerings to lead off the season, and the time to enjoy and support live performances has never been so captivating. A nostalgic comedy. The Theatre of...
Once upon a time
Can you hear me now? - This photo in Sandy Williams' book, "Images of America - Hinsdale," is of McGee's Drugstore at 49 S. Washington St. "Telephone service had been available in Chicago since 1878, but cautious Hinsdale village boards questioned the telephone company's mandatory long-term contract. Finding agreement in 1894, the first telephone was installed at McGee's Drugstore. Calls would come in, answered by boys eager to deliver messages. When the store closed, phone service was also shut down ... and this was the only telephone in town."
Jobs allow teens to spend summer poolside
For many people, the Hinsdale pool is a place to cool off and hang out during the hottest days of summer. For Kayleigh Hester, Luke Leddy and the rest of the staff at the local pool, it's that and so much more. Although he enjoyed visiting the pool as a...
'Wall' of trees sought by site neighbors
A residential neighbor of an East Ogden Avenue commercial building being redeveloped are pressing the site’s owners to install landscaping to protect their privacy. At the Aug. 17 meeting of Hinsdale’s zoning board of appeals, resident Kelly Staver told board members she expects adequate screening between the rear of Dr. Cara VanWormer-Hartman’s new chiropractic clinic at 110 E. Ogden Ave. and her home on Fuller Road to the south.
Season-ending Lunch on the Lawn was everything it cracked up to be
Story teller and juggler Chris Fascione brought his "Juggling Funny Stories" act to the season's last Lunch on the Law earlier this month. And no one seemd to mind that the event was held in the library after high heat and humidity forced the show indoors. The event is sponsored by the Hinsdale Public Library and the village. (Jim Slonoff photos)
Sticks and stones aren't only things that hurt
When I was a child, growing up on Chicago's northwest side, there was a saying that went something like this: "Sticks and stones can break my bones, but words will never hurt me." At least that's how I remember it. Unfortunately, this childhood saying doesn't reflect the truth. Flash forward...
Start the new school year off on the right foot
Hinsdale Central students may be going back to class a little later this fall, but it’s never too early to bone up on healthy habits for scholarship. Here are some tips from The Princeton Review:. 1. Have more than one study space. Let variety be the spice of learning....
Mayslake renovation project is underway
DuPage County Forest Preserve District commissioners, staff and guests gathered last month to celebrate the start of a yearlong exterior restoration project of historic Mayslake Hall in Oak Brook. The $6.4 million certified master plan project will repair structural deficiencies and other problems with the roof, masonry, wood, stucco, windows,...
Little League teams sweep state tourney
Every member of Hinsdale's three Little League All-Star teams had winning on their mind as they traveled to the state tournament in Moline. Chances are none of them expected to also make history. Even Hinsdale Little League President Robert Tonn said he was surprised when all three Hinsdale teams -...
Police beat
Hinsdale police released the following reports Aug. 24. • Briana Gentil, 21, 4165 W. 25th Place, Chicago, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use and transportation/possession of open alcohol by a driver at 10:32 p.m. Aug. 19 at Route 83 and Ogden Avenue. She was charged and released to appear in court.
Collegian makes Capitol gains during D.C. stint
This summer, Mr. Gust went to Washington. Hinsdale native and Duke University junior David Gust cut his policy-shaping teeth in the Beltway as one of nine college students selected for a DeJoy-Wos Family Foundation Scholarship to attend eight weeks of programs with The Fund for American Studies. The double major in economics and public policy also interned at the American Enterprise Institute, a public policy think tank.
