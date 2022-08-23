Dale W. Walker, 85, a longtime Hinsdale resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 17, 2022, at his home. The son of Robert and Helen (Stype) Walker, he was born in Cleveland in 1936. Dale was raised in Fairview Park, Ohio, and graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor’s in chemistry. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and met the love of his life, Mary Jane “Jane” Shaw, during their sophomore year. Shortly after graduation, they married and moved to Kalamazoo, Mich., where he began a 39-year career with Nalco Chemical Co., retiring as executive vice president of corporate sales.

HINSDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO