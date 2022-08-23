Read full article on original website
GoTab: Resistance to Automation Keeps Stadium Payments Stuck in the Past
As digital technologies become increasingly advanced, new opportunities are emerging to connect previously disparate ecosystems within unified payment systems and consumer-facing platforms. Noting an opening, restaurant commerce platform GoTab announced Monday (Aug. 22) the launch of GoTab for Multi-Operator Locations, through which venues such as food halls and sporting arenas can process each food seller’s transactions through a single platform, streamlining payouts and simplifying the consumer payment experience.
Report: Bespoke Plans to Expand B2B BNPL for Cannabis Industry
FinTech Bespoke Financial reportedly plans to expand its business-to-business (B2B) buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering for cannabis dispensaries in California and Massachusetts. A pilot of the BNPL product was launched in July and has proven to be successful, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report from Reuters that cited...
Today in B2B Payments: New B2B Products Aim to Help Cannabis, Meat Industries
Today in B2B payments, a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option that helps cannabis retailers pay their vendors is expanding after a successful pilot program and a platform designed to solve many challenges for meat processing plants speeds up its global rollout. FinTech Bespoke Financial plans to expand its...
BLIK Goes International With VIAMO Acquisition
Polish Payment Standard (PPS), the operator of Poland’s popular mobile payment solution BLIK is set to acquire the Slovakian mobile transaction service provider VIAMO, marking an important international expansion for the Polish firm. As quoted on the BLIK company website, Dariusz Mazurkiewicz, President of PSP made the following comments:
ERP Firm Jesta I.S. Debuts Upgraded Procurement Tools
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) provider Jesta I.S. has launched what it calls a “major” upgrade to one of its “four foundational software pillars.”. According to a Thursday (Aug. 25) news release, Vision S&D 22.0 comes with new features, functionalities and integrations designed to optimize product journeys, material resource planning and product data and lifecycle management.
Food Delivery Service Grab Expands Subscription Program as Users Seek Deals
Southeast Asian super app service Grab will expand its pilot subscription program called GrabUnlimited to more of its markets, saying the response from users has been encouraging. Grab provides food and parcel delivery, mobility and digital financial services in eight countries in Southeast Asia, and its GrabUnlimited offers subscriber benefits...
Zuora to Acquire Zephr for $44M to Expand Subscription Solutions
Subscription management platform provider Zuora has announced plans to acquire subscription experience platform Zephr for $44 million. Zephr is used by digital publishing and media companies, so the acquisition will boost Zuora’s standing in that industry, expand its opportunities in other industries and speed its platform innovation, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) press release.
BofA to Expand Digital Banking Tools to Meet Growing Customer Demand
After seeing a record number of consumers logging into digital channels during the month of July and the second quarter, Bank of America is planning to boost its spending on technology to further expand its electronic banking tools. During the second quarter, customers logged in to the bank’s electronic platforms...
Indian Social Commerce Platform Meesho Closes Grocery Business
Social commerce company Meesho has reportedly shuttered its Indian grocery business Superstore. Superstore has been closed in over 90% of the cities in India, with the only remaining hubs being Nagpur and Mysuru, and job losses came with that – almost 300 employees had their jobs cut, a report from Livemint says.
Lumachain Raises $19.5M for Global Rollout of Meat Industry Platform
Lumachain has raised $19.5 million in Series A funding to accelerate the global rollout of its computer-vision based artificial intelligence (AI) platform for meat and food processing plants. The platform is designed to help solve the global meat industry’s challenges around plant operations, supply chain, worker shortages and limited technology...
3 Things to Know About the UK’s DFMI Consortium Exploring Future of Money
Last week saw the launch of the Digital Financial Markets Infrastructure (DFMI) consortium, a cross-industry body committed to exploring the future of money through real world pilots of technologies like digital currencies. DFMI will include crypto-assets like bitcoin and ether, privately issued stablecoins, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) including the...
Local Payments Boost D2C Beauty Brand Oriflame’s Global Social Seller Success
The pursuit of beauty could be called universal, but how people want to pay for it varies locally. To bridge legions of buyers and sellers scattered across the globe, fully-loaded payments platforms are getting this done for global brands operating in far-flung geographies. Discussing the finer points of selling globally...
Convenience Stores Grapple With Third-Party Delivery Economics
As consumers come to expect more of their food — restaurant and grocery alike — on demand, convenience retailers are in the unique position of being able to meet their cross-category needs in one purchase with the added bonus of offering daily essentials as well. Yet, as convenience...
Accelerating Pace of Change Tests CFOs’ Strategic Acumen
The time when companies could confidently make five-year strategic plans passed with the pandemic, according to Jeff Barker, chief financial officer (CFO) at Parachute Home, which sells bedding and other home goods. CFOs must be nimble and quick, along with the entire enterprise. This is especially true in the dynamic...
Williams-Sonoma: 'Digital First' Drives Growth
A business model that’s digital-first, design-led and sustainable is paying off for Williams-Sonoma, the home retailer said Wednesday (Aug. 24) while reporting record second quarter results. During the quarter that ended July 31, the company saw comparable brand revenue growth of 11.3% year over year and 41.1% on a...
Marketplaces Offer Buyers Trust, Transparency — and Relief from Tedium
When Shep Hickey was on the buy side of the steel business, the biggest frustration he had was busyness. “When I was a purchaser, my thought was it’s a real pain to buy something today I just bought yesterday and now it’s out of stock and I must pay five times as much. My first idea was like, let’s make this easier!”
Bunq’s CapitalFlow Picks up $10M for Green Financing
Ireland-based Capitalflow Group, owned by neobank Bunq, has secured 10 million euros (about $10 million) from the low-cost Energy Efficiency Loan Scheme (EELS) of the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI). CapitalFlow specializes in offering loans to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The funding will help Irish SMBs invest in...
Digital Marketplaces Tackle 3,000 Years of Agribusiness Inertia
For more than 3,000 years, the agriculture industry has been doing business manually. It started with stone tablets and still clings to last millennium’s paper documentation. That ancient legacy makes it one of the toughest to digitize. “It’s the world where IBM has a real different meaning — it...
Etsy Requires US Sellers to Verify Bank Accounts
Etsy will be requiring sellers on its platform to either self-verify their bank accounts or do it through a another platform, so as to comply with anti-money laundering regulations, Reuters wrote Friday (Aug. 26). This has been a sticking point for sellers — several told Reuters that the recommended method...
Inflation Expands Consumer, Merchant Interest in BNPL
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services are commonplace in the modern economy, with 60% of consumers using them at one point or another. Retailers are also happy to offer BNPL services, especially in an economic environment that can generously be described as challenging. Inflation is up by 9.1%, according to the consumer price index, and supply chain disruptions mean inventory shortages that frustrate both merchants and consumers. Prices are at the top of shoppers’ minds as inflation curbs their spending power, with half of consumers saying they will switch brands to save money. Businesses that cannot afford to match their competitors risk losing customers and falling further behind, a negative feedback loop that could ultimately doom the merchant.
