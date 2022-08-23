Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Viewings Being Held for 4 Victims of Deadly Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash
Friends and family of four of the victims of last weekend's deadly wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway will get a chance to say their goodbyes Thursday. A viewing will be held starting at 2 p.m. until midnight at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South Funeral Home in Kendall for Valeria Caceres, Briana Pacalagua, Daniella Marcano and Valeria Pena.
NBC Miami
Doral Police Officer Won't Be Charged in Chase and Shooting, Road Rage Incident
A Doral Police officer who shot an armed robbery suspect during a chase and was involved in a separate road rage encounter won't face criminal charges in either incident, officials said. Close-out memos issued last month by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said Det. Michael Acosta, who has been with...
NBC Miami
Man Killed in Apparent ‘Stand Your Ground' Shooting During Hialeah Road Rage Incident: Cops
Police are investigating after a man was killed during a Hialeah road rage shooting that's believed to be a "stand your ground" case, officials said. The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East 6th Avenue and Hialeah Drive. Hialeah Police officials said when officers arrived at...
NBC Miami
Driver Charged With DUI Manslaughter in Miami-Dade Crash That Killed FDLE Agent
A driver is facing DUI manslaughter and other charges in connection with a crash in Miami-Dade earlier this month that claimed the life of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent, officials said. Ysmael Sandoval, 35, was arrested Tuesday and also faces vehicular homicide and DUI causing damage charges in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Shooting Investigation Underway Near Dania Beach Home
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that took place Friday near a home in Dania Beach. Deputies arrived at the home on Northwest 7th Avenue, just blocks away from Federal Highway. Numerous empty bullet casings were at the scene. BSO has not released details on the...
NBC Miami
Man's Arms Nearly Amputated in Fort Lauderdale Knife Attack: Police
A Fort Lauderdale man nearly lost his arms in a knife attack, police said, and now the suspect is facing a charge of attempted murder. According to the arrest report, Christopher Colmore Carter, 37, was arguing with Michael Harris Monday afternoon and it got physical. Carter went into an apartment...
NBC Miami
Person Hospitalized After Shooting Near Dania Beach Home
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that took place Friday near a home in Dania Beach that sent one person to the hospital. Deputies arrived at the home in the 30 block of Northwest 7th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Shortly after arriving, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
NBC Miami
Deadly Rideshare Crash in Hollywood Leads to Vehicular Homicide Charge
A rideshare passenger died after a high-speed collision and the accused speeder is facing a charge of vehicular homicide, Hollywood Police said. Leighton Malord Hutton, 23, was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento south in the 500 block of Federal Highway going an estimated 63 mph in a 35 mph zone, about 8 p.m. July 28, according to the police report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Miami Store Clerk Shot at Customer in Candy Dispute: Police
A Miami store clerk is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot at a customer during an argument over candy. Aurio Correa, 31, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday and was being held without bond, records showed. An arrest report said officers responded to a Shot...
NBC Miami
Two Miami-Dade Officers Stabbed During Incident, Suspect in Custody
Two Miami-Dade Police department officers were hospitalized after they were stabbed by a suspect in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officers had responded to a home in the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street after receiving reports of a man making threats with a knife. Sylvester...
NBC Miami
Miami Men Arrested, Charged for Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters in Port St. Lucie
Two men from the city of Miami were arrested earlier this week after police said they stole over a dozen catalytic converters in a Treasure Coast city. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 53-year-old Gerardo Reygada and 56-year-old Pedro Wong were arrested Monday in Port St. Lucie after officers spotted the duo in a white Mercedes Benz SUV without its lights on.
NBC Miami
Hollywood Cop Accused of Battery Testifies in His Own Defense
A Hollywood police officer on trial for allegedly slapping and choking a combative drug suspect took the witness stand in his own defense Wednesday. Matthew Joseph Barbieri testified he and a partner answered a 911 dispatch to a familiar Cleveland Street address about 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2019. Barbieri...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
Crews Battle Grass Fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
Crews worked to extinguish a grass fire that started Wednesday in southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Forestry units responded at 3:45 p.m. to the first-alarm fire near Southwest 72nd Street and 76th Avenue. Firefighters found a large number of trees on fire, and the fire was spreading to...
NBC Miami
‘Our Hearts Are Aching': Emotional Funeral Held for Slain Miami-Dade Detective
A Miami-Dade Police detective killed in the line of duty was remembered as a hard-working and brave member of the department at an emotional funeral service Wednesday. Hundreds of fellow officers, local leaders and members of the public joined family members for the memorial service for Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry at loanDepot park, the home of the Miami Marlins.
NBC Miami
Person Airlifted to Hospital After Incident Near Miami Palmetto Senior High School
A person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday morning after an incident near a Miami-Dade County high school. Chopper footage showed the person being placed in a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter near Miami Palmetto Senior High School, located off Southwest 120th Street. Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade County Public Schools have...
NBC Miami
WATCH LIVE: Final Farewell for Fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry
South Florida is giving a final farewell to Miami-Dade Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who died after he was shot while in the line of duty last week. A memorial service was being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at loanDepot park, the home of the Miami Marlins. The public is invited to attend, and doors opened at 8 a.m.
NBC Miami
Parkland School Shooter Was Anti-Social, Violent When He Was 1: Witness
The former director of a pre-kindergarten school testified that Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz bit and hit other children, slapped the hand of a teacher, and was largely withdrawn from any classroom interaction when he was a 1-year-old. Young Minds Learning Center former director Anne Fischer was the fourth witness...
NBC Miami
Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later: Storm of a Lifetime Left Lasting Imprint
It’s been 30 years since Hurricane Andrew pummeled Miami-Dade County with a blow so fierce it flattened a community, shredded homes and left the vivid imprint of a hurricane’s power. Those who went through it will never forget it. It immediately became the storm of a lifetime and...
NBC Miami
Change Coming to School Boards as Grand Jury Report Looms
Change is definitely in the air for our local school boards. In Miami-Dade, two candidates endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis won, and one of them ousted a veteran incumbent from her seat. In Broward, one incumbent is now in a runoff, as everyone wonders whether the governor will do what...
NBC Miami
Homestead Remembers Hurricane Andrew, Launches Virtual Reality Exhibit
Homestead became a field of destruction following Hurricane Andrew — 30 years later, it's now a city rebuilt. “It was just a sense of disbelief to comprehend the scope and scale of what happened,” said Homestead Mayor Steve Losner. He was there — and so was Barbara Lola...
Comments / 0