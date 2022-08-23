South Florida is giving a final farewell to Miami-Dade Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who died after he was shot while in the line of duty last week. A memorial service was being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at loanDepot park, the home of the Miami Marlins. The public is invited to attend, and doors opened at 8 a.m.

