Kansas City, KS

KMBC.com

Pair of burglary suspects arrested following pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police took two suspects into custody following a pursuit Sunday afternoon. Officers received several calls concerning two individuals breaking into vehicles near the Legends Outlets at 1:30 p.m. Police attempted to pull over a vehicle that fit the description near 98th Street...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

One transported with critical injuries following wreck on I-670

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The driver of a Ford F250 has been transported to a local hospital with critical injuries following a traffic accident on Interstate 670 near Oak Street. Officers were dispatched to an injury accident just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday. An investigation revealed the driver of a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Monday will be hot with storms possible later in the day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. That means it will be a warm start to your Monday. With plenty of sunshine, temps will climb into the low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the evening. Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the mid-80s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Warm weekend ahead with some rain chances Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will fall back to near 70 degrees overnight. Scattered rain showers are possible on Saturday, but the greater chances for rain will be Sunday into Monday. Highs on Saturday will top out near 92 degrees. Look for 88 degrees on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Park Hill's Trojan Marching Band performs on First News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's back-to-school season, and KMBC 9 and KCWE has been "banding together" to celebrate an exciting week!. All week we've featured special performances from area marching bands, plus appearances by News Chopper 9 and Johnny Rowlands!. On Friday, Johnny flew over Park Hill High School...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

COMMUNITY DAY: Kanbe’s Markets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Food justice is simple - it is the idea that all of deserve healthy food. Max Kaniger is the founder of Kanbe’s Markets and recognizes the need to make healthy food accessible to all. Over 400,000 Kansas Citians still live without reasonable access to nourishing food.
KANSAS CITY, MO

